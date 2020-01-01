Topics
Reimbursement
AHIP and HFMA offer billing guidance for COVID-19 inpatient care at alternate sites
AHIP and HFMA offer billing guidance for COVID-19
Revenue Cycle Management
Primary care physician practices are adapting to financial realities of COVID-19
PCPs are adapting to financial realities of coronavirus
Strategic Planning
What hospitals and health systems can do to recover financially from COVID-19
COVID-19: How hospitals can recover
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
How hospitals can mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus
Supply Chain
IBM launches blockchain network to bolster medical supply chain during COVID-19
IBM launches blockchain network to bolster medical supply chain during COVID-19
Accounting & Financial Management
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Prior authorization requirements have been eased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but frustrations remain
Frustrations remain even with relaxed PA requirements
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
How EHR-integrated referral management practices can lower specialty care costs
How referral management can lower specialty care costs
Operations
CVS digital strategies due to COVID-19 helped drive strong first quarter
CVS digital strategies due to COVID-19 helped drive strong first quarter
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Supreme Court rules for insurers in risk corridors case
Supreme Court rules for insurers in risk corridors
Policy and Legislation
HHS begins distributing targeted funding to hot spots and rural hospitals
HHS begins distributing targeted funding
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
More than half of ACOs likely to leave Medicare Shared Savings program
More than half of ACOs likely to leave MSSP
Acute Care
Predictive analytics needs a bedside, rather than scientific, manner
Predictive analytics needs a bedside manner
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How data is presented to clinicians can make work more efficient, bend the cost curve
How data is presented can bend the cost curve
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS removes COVID-19 inpatient treatment from ACO performance calculations
CMS removes COVID treatment from ACO performance calculations
Patient Engagement
One in seven Americans would avoid care for suspected COVID-19 fearing cost of treatment
1 in 7 would avoid care for COVID-19 due to cost
Pharmacy
Financial incentives boost doctor training in opioid treatment medication
Financial incentives boost opioid treatment training
Population Health
Humana is waiving costs for all primary care and behavioral health visits for MA members
Humana is waiving costs for primary and behavioral healthcare
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
HHS awards $20 million to increase telehealth access
HHS awards $20 million to increase telehealth access
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kaufman Hall acquires Change's Connected Analytics business
Kaufman Hall acquires Change's Connected Analytics business
View more
May 07 More on Workforce

How EHR-integrated referral management practices can lower specialty care costs

By incorporating referrals into a physicians' EHR and creating a focused group of specialists, the shift to value is made that much easier.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

One of the imperatives for success in the rapidly evolving move to value-based care and eventual risk is the successful management of referrals. A coherent referral management strategy can help to lower costs by emphasizing the value of referrals, which alleviates one of the concerns providers may have about their eventual move to a value-focused care model.

In a HIMSS20 digital presentation, Mark Foulke, executive vice president, transformational value-based care at Privia Health, highlighted the efforts Privia is making in helping providers better manage their referrals, regardless of their starting point on the road to value-based care.

Privia operates the Mid-Atlantic Accountable Care Organization, an independent physician network encompassing 1,100-plus providers, about 70% of them in primary care and the remaining 30% practicing as specialists. Combined, these providers tend to roughly 590,000 patients.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

The first step toward achieving better referral management, said Foulke, is to engage physicians in a shared vision.

"You have to have a payer you're working with who understands the value you bring to the table, and they help align values from that," he said.

One way that this engagement can be fostered is by integrating referral management into physicians' existing workflows. By building the process into the electronic health record, it becomes a natural component of their day-to-day work, and removes the need for them to toggle into and out of disparate programs -- which can hinder their focus and attention.

According to Foulke, Privia's approach works because physicians essentially run the show themselves.

"The reason the program works is physician-to-physician governance," he said. "When it's a white-coat-to-white-coat discussion, it brings more credibility. We created a system to have more physician interaction and governance. You can apply that logic to your own situation. … Physicians choose who the referral patterns are going to go to, and that creates buy-in."

What Privia did was create a cost-efficient, high-quality subset of preferred physicians and facilities across all payers. This has improved both the patient and provider experience, and created success in value-based care arrangements while also creating value for payers and specialists.

The way it works is that physicians select preferred specialists; the specialists and facilities are tiered in the EHR; and the preferred providers are evaluated, and high performers identified. The resulting preferred provider group includes only the highest quality, cost-efficient providers. That in turn leads to lower speciality care costs.

To illustrate the efficacy of the approach, Foulke pointed to one geographic region in which Privia operates that narrowed the referral network down to five specialties: cardiovascular, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, dermatology and orthopedics. The goal was to change historic referral patterns.

In 2016, 30% of referrals in the region were going to focused specialists. By 2019, that number ticked up to almost 62%. Partly that was due to narrowing down the number of specialists in order to foster a more focused referral pattern; when they get more referrals, said Foulke, that creates incentives to work collaboratively on the value-based care side of the equation. In all, there was a 23% increase in preferred specialist referrals.

When primary care providers decide which specialists to develop relationships with, that drives referrals, said Foulke.

"Physicians can be creatures of habit," he said. "If there's a change, we have to provide them with ongoing information. Many times they might refer out-of-network on purpose if there's a medical need for that, but otherwise, providing information back to the providers can change those patterns.

"We fully believe in the value of physician-to-physician interaction," he said. "We believe in how important physicians are to our lives."

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

News
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list While 2015 was a record-breaking year in healthcare mergers and acquisitions, 2016 saw more change as organizations across the industry adjust and adapt to the evolving financial landscape.
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...