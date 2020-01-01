Drug shortage management strategies are needed during COVID-19 pandemic

Topics
Reimbursement
U.S. hospitals are suffering financial damage due to COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman Hall finds
Kaufman Hall: U.S. hospitals are suffering
Revenue Cycle Management
Primary care physician practices are adapting to financial realities of COVID-19
PCPs are adapting to financial realities of coronavirus
Strategic Planning
What hospitals and health systems can do to recover financially from COVID-19
COVID-19: How hospitals can recover
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
How hospitals can mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus
Supply Chain
IBM launches blockchain network to bolster medical supply chain during COVID-19
IBM launches blockchain network to bolster medical supply chain during COVID-19
Accounting & Financial Management
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Prior authorization requirements have been eased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but frustrations remain
Frustrations remain even with relaxed PA requirements
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
Healthcare professionals mental health suffering even more than that of general public due to COVID-19
Health pros' mental health suffering due to coronavirus
Operations
Insurers' credit profiles can withstand coronavirus costs, Moody's says
Insurers' credit profiles can withstand coronavirus costs, Moody's says
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Supreme Court rules for insurers in risk corridors case
Supreme Court rules for insurers in risk corridors
Policy and Legislation
HHS begins distributing targeted funding to hot spots and rural hospitals
HHS begins distributing targeted funding
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
More than half of ACOs likely to leave Medicare Shared Savings program
More than half of ACOs likely to leave MSSP
Acute Care
Predictive analytics needs a bedside, rather than scientific, manner
Predictive analytics needs a bedside manner
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How data is presented to clinicians can make work more efficient, bend the cost curve
How data is presented can bend the cost curve
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS removes COVID-19 inpatient treatment from ACO performance calculations
CMS removes COVID treatment from ACO performance calculations
Patient Engagement
One in seven Americans would avoid care for suspected COVID-19 fearing cost of treatment
1 in 7 would avoid care for COVID-19 due to cost
Pharmacy
Drug shortage management strategies are needed during COVID-19 pandemic
Managing drug shortages during COVID-19
Population Health
Humana is waiving costs for all primary care and behavioral health visits for MA members
Humana is waiving costs for primary and behavioral healthcare
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
HHS awards $20 million to increase telehealth access
HHS awards $20 million to increase telehealth access
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kaufman Hall acquires Change's Connected Analytics business
Kaufman Hall acquires Change's Connected Analytics business
Leveraging regulatory allowances and establishing sound analytic capabilities can help ensure patients continue treatment with necessary drugs.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

The rapidly escalating demand for medications due to COVID-19 is placing increased pressure on hospitals and health systems to appropriately manage drug inventory to support patient care. Essential medications used to alleviate breathing difficulties, relieve pain and sedate coronavirus patients are in short supply.

Because of this, healthcare organizations need inventory and shortage management strategies to weather the storm.

Perry Flowers, vice president of medical affairs, enterprise medication management at BP, said during a HIMSS20 digital presentation that drug supply needs are changing quickly as society becomes overwhelmed by high acuity patients. Swabs, IV lines and drugs can be depleted very quickly, so hospitals should be keeping a tight list of those critical supplies.

Historically acceptable levels -- or "par" levels -- simply won't be enough to meet the surge in demand, which can be four or five times the norm for certain drugs, Flowers said. That makes it critical for hospitals to leverage regulatory allowances to maximize the drug supplies that are on hand. Beyond-use dating considerations, centralizing sterile compounding and distribution activities, and flexibility allowed by the FDA should all be on the table.

"Essential" medication during the coronavirus means not just medications for direct treatment of the disease, but those drugs for supportive care, such as oral care for ventilator patients.

"Items as first-line therapy will be in short supply," Flowers said. "Those first-line therapies will be exhausted, so going to the (pharmacy and therapeutics) committee with substitutable items will need to be reviewed."

Direct inventory is decreasing while patients are undergoing therapy for coronavirus, and so an essential task for all caregivers, said Flowers, is recognizing and calculating the current supply burden and when it will be drained. This assessment should be done daily, if not more often,, since forecasting demand can paint a picture of an organization's ability to purchase second-, third- or even fourth-line agents.

Doina Dumitri, senior director, medical affairs, enterprise medication management at BD, said the role of data analytics is made more critical as drug shortages put more pressure on healthcare organizations.

"Analytics becomes essential for survival during this process," said Dumitri. "You should track the drug inventory level, but speed of acquisition is also important. Partnering with vendors to automate parts of the process can impact how quickly alternative drugs can be imported for a shorted drug."

Automating analytics functions allows for rapid par level adjustments, which in turn can ensure a hospital doesn't stock out of critical drugs, she said. Eventually, many drugs on the short list will require substitutions, and anticipating when that will happen is a key goal in the use of any analytics tool.

With these strategies in place, a good rule of thumb is to prepare at least two alternatives to every critical drug and establish a process for switching back and forth -- which is necessary due to the erratic fluctuation of COVID-19-related drug utilization and medication availability.

Hospitals in hot spots see between a 150 and 600% increase in demand for drugs like Propofil, Fentanyl, Hydromorphone, Midazolam and neuromuscular blockers, according to BD's internal data. For such hospitals, relevant resources include the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, the Institute for Safe Medicine practice, and group purchasing organizations such as Vizient, Premier and HealthTrust, said Dumitri.

"Our patients depend on our care systems to survive this disease," she said. "Preserving the integrity of these systems is our key goal here."

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

