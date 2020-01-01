CMS removes COVID-19 inpatient treatment from ACO performance calculations

Topics
Reimbursement
U.S. hospitals are suffering financial damage due to COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman Hall finds
Revenue Cycle Management
Primary care physician practices are adapting to financial realities of COVID-19
Strategic Planning
Forecasting the future of HL7 FHIR at HIMSS20
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
Supply Chain
St. Louis surgeons create new process for disinfecting and reusing N95 masks
Accounting & Financial Management
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
Prior authorization requirements have been eased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but frustrations remain
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Workforce
The future of work in an age of digital transformation
Operations
In preparing for COVID-19 cases, hospitals should plan early, communicate often
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
Supreme Court rules for insurers in risk corridors case
Policy and Legislation
More money is needed for hospitals to care for COVID-19 patients, AHA and ANA tell Congress
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
More than half of ACOs likely to leave Medicare Shared Savings program
Acute Care
Hospitals need a contingency plan to meet COVID-19 surge in urban areas
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
How data is presented to clinicians can make work more efficient, bend the cost curve
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS removes COVID-19 inpatient treatment from ACO performance calculations
Patient Engagement
One in seven Americans would avoid care for suspected COVID-19 fearing cost of treatment
Pharmacy
Healthcare interoperability expanded significantly in 2019, with more than 19 billion secure transactions
Population Health
Alliance For Better Health gets smart thermometers to food pantries, homeless shelters
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
HHS awards $20 million to increase telehealth access
Mergers & Acquisitions
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey
May 01 More on Medicare & Medicaid

CMS removes COVID-19 inpatient treatment from ACO performance calculations

The interim rule is extending the mitigation of shared losses back to January 2020.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released an interim final rule to remove spending associated with COVID-19 patients from performance calculations for the Medicare Shared Savings Program.

CMS is extending its mitigation of shared losses back to January 2020 and is providing flexibility for accountable care organizations to stay in their same risk track next year to help sustain participation in the program for 2020.

The interim final rule is to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on ACOs in advance of the deadline for the organizations to leave MSSP without financial penalty.

The National Association of ACOS wants to see the Medicare Shared Savings Program's dropout deadline at the end of May extended to much later in the year when it said there will be more certainty about the pandemic.

The interim rule also implements additional flexibilities such as expanding audio-only telehealth.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The interim rule removes COVID-19 episodes triggered by an inpatient admission from the calculation of ACO expenditures, but it's unclear if this policy will be sufficient to mitigate exposure to losses, said consultant Premier.

But the interim rule will help ease the concerns of many ACOs, which earlier this month said they might leave the program because of the fear of paying massive losses in the risk-based program due to the effect of COVID-19, according to the NAACOS.

Also, the ACO organization wants CMS to be open to a partial 2021 performance year as the industry stabilizes. With the uncertainty of the length of the public health emergency NAACOS said COVID-related costs should be removed from the entire performance year.

Also, both NAACOS and Premier said they were disappointed to see that new entities will be unable to enter the program until January 2022. There will be no application period in 2021 for new ACOs.

To send a signal that down-side risk entities are valued, CMS should provide a one-time incentive to two-sided risk ACO entities and MACRA bonuses to all clinicians in those ACOs, Premier said.

THE LARGER TREND

January 1 marked the second start date for Accountable Care Organizations participating in a newly redesigned model of the Medicare Shared Savings Program requiring them to take financial risk.

Overall participation in the Medicare Shared Savings Program remained flat following the mandated risk change. In 2020, 517 ACOs are participating in the program, down from a high of 561 two years ago and 518 last year.

ON THE RECORD

NAACOS said, "We hope CMS will continue to work with ACOs to address other issues that are arising, such as making adjustments to standard quality assessments to account for the impact of COVID-19."

Premier said, "Giving ACOs the option to maintain their current level of risk for an additional year and to extend expiring agreements is critical. This will help providers remain focused on their public health emergency response while maintaining their investments in population health."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com
 

