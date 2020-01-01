HHS awards $20 million to increase telehealth access

Topics
Reimbursement
U.S. hospitals are suffering financial damage due to COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman Hall finds
Kaufman Hall: U.S. hospitals are suffering
Revenue Cycle Management
Primary care physician practices are adapting to financial realities of COVID-19
PCPs are adapting to financial realities of coronavirus
Strategic Planning
Forecasting the future of HL7 FHIR at HIMSS20
Forecasting the future of FHIR
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
How hospitals can mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus
Supply Chain
St. Louis surgeons create new process for disinfecting and reusing N95 masks
Surgeons create disinfection process for N95 masks
Accounting & Financial Management
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Prior authorization requirements have been eased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but frustrations remain
Frustrations remain even with relaxed PA requirements
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
The future of work in an age of digital transformation
The future of work
Operations
In preparing for COVID-19 cases, hospitals should plan early, communicate often
Coronavirus: Hospitals should plan early, communicate often
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Supreme Court rules for insurers in risk corridors case
Supreme Court rules for insurers in risk corridors
Policy and Legislation
More money is needed for hospitals to care for COVID-19 patients, AHA and ANA tell Congress
More money is needed, AHA and ANA tell Congress
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
More than half of ACOs likely to leave Medicare Shared Savings program
More than half of ACOs likely to leave MSSP
Acute Care
Hospitals need a contingency plan to meet COVID-19 surge in urban areas
COVID-19 contingency plans useful for urban surges
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How data is presented to clinicians can make work more efficient, bend the cost curve
How data is presented can bend the cost curve
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS removes COVID-19 inpatient treatment from ACO performance calculations
CMS removes COVID treatment from ACO performance calculations
Patient Engagement
One in seven Americans would avoid care for suspected COVID-19 fearing cost of treatment
1 in 7 would avoid care for COVID-19 due to cost
Pharmacy
Healthcare interoperability expanded significantly in 2019, with more than 19 billion secure transactions
Interoperability expanded greatly in 2019
Population Health
Alliance For Better Health gets smart thermometers to food pantries, homeless shelters
Alliance for Better Health gets thermometers to homeless shelters
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
HHS awards $20 million to increase telehealth access
HHS awards $20 million to increase telehealth access
Mergers & Acquisitions
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center
View more
May 01 More on Telehealth

HHS awards $20 million to increase telehealth access

HRSA's Federal Office of Rural Health Policy awarded $5 million to help develop cross-state licensure for clinicians.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, has awarded $20 million to increase telehealth access and infrastructure for providers and families to help prevent and respond to COVID-19.

The funds will assist telehealth providers with cross-state licensure to improve access to healthcare during the pandemic.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The use of telehealth has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic as patients and providers practice social distancing and the Trump Administration has allowed greater flexibility for its use. 

The funds will increase capability and access to telehealth and distant-care services for providers, pregnant women, children, adolescents and families.

HRSA's Maternal and Child Health Bureau awarded a total of $15 million to four recipients. They are: The American Academy of Pediatrics – Pediatric Care in Illinois, which received $6 million; the Association of Maternal and Child Health Programs – Public Health Systems in Washington, D.C., which received $4 million; Family Voices, Inc. - Family Engagement for Children with Special Health Care Needs in New Mexico, which received $1 million; and University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill – Maternal Health Care, North Carolina, which received $4 million.

HRSA's Federal Office of Rural Health Policy awarded a total of $5 million to two recipients to work with professional and state licensing boards and national compacts to develop a streamlined process for telehealth clinicians to obtain multi-state licensure.

The Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards in Georgia and the Federation of State Medical Boards of the United States in Texas each received $2.5 million.

ON THE RECORD

"Our efforts today reduce burden on clinicians and improve the speed at which clinical sites will be able to provide additional telehealth services," said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. "The dedicated work of these program recipients will help keep our nation's families healthy and strong."

"This new funding will help expand telehealth infrastructure that is already being used during the pandemic to provide essential care, especially to the most vulnerable, including pregnant women and children with special healthcare needs," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

