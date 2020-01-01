Topics
Reimbursement
U.S. hospitals are suffering financial damage due to COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman Hall finds
Kaufman Hall: U.S. hospitals are suffering
Revenue Cycle Management
Managed care, revenue cycle performance strategies are critical to increasing payer yield
Managed care, rev cycle strategies can boost payer yield
Strategic Planning
Forecasting the future of HL7 FHIR at HIMSS20
Forecasting the future of FHIR
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
How hospitals can mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus
Supply Chain
COVID-19: Ventilators are in short supply, but so are medications for ventilator patients.
COVID-19: Ventilators in short supply, but so are drugs
Accounting & Financial Management
In worst-case scenario, COVID-19 coronavirus could cost the U.S. billions in medical expenses
Coronavirus could cost healthcare system billions
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Cost-effective canopy protects health workers from COVID-19 infection during ventilation
New canopy protects health workers from COVID-19
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
The future of work in an age of digital transformation
The future of work
Operations
UnitedHealth Group's Andrew Witty to join WHO vaccine efforts
UnitedHealth Group's Andrew Witty to join WHO vaccine efforts
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
DOJ accuses Anthem of fraud in risk adjustment payments for its Medicare Advantage plans
DOJ accuses Anthem of fraud in risk adjustment for MA plans
Policy and Legislation
Hospitals get additional $20 billion infusion of CARES Act funds
Hospitals get additional $20B in CARES Act funds
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
More than half of ACOs likely to leave Medicare Shared Savings program
More than half of ACOs likely to leave MSSP
Acute Care
Hospitals need a contingency plan to meet COVID-19 surge in urban areas
COVID-19 contingency plans useful for urban surges
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How data is presented to clinicians can make work more efficient, bend the cost curve
How data is presented can bend the cost curve
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Providers may earn MIPS credit for COVID-19 data reporting
Providers may earn MIPS credit for COVID-19 data reporting
Patient Engagement
Health system boosts patient engagement for strong clinical, financial results
How one website boosted patient engagement efforts
Pharmacy
Healthcare interoperability expanded significantly in 2019, with more than 19 billion secure transactions
Interoperability expanded greatly in 2019
Population Health
Population-based payment models need social as well as clinical risk adjustment, report says
Population-based payment models need social risk adjustment
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
COVID-19 may permanently alter the telehealth landscape, from reimbursement to utilization
Telehealth reimbursement is changing healthcare landscape
Mergers & Acquisitions
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center
View more
Apr 24 More on Workforce

The future of work in an age of digital transformation

Health systems which invest in the digital employee experience will emerge as an employer of choice and retain staff.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

The future of work depends on technology, good management and flexibility in the workplace, according to a HIMSS20 Digital session "Healthcare Perspectives on the Future of Work: An Analysis."

Ninety-two percent of healthcare leaders believe future technologies will continue to transform how clinicians and staff serve their communities, according to research conducted by The Workforce Institute at Kronos with Regina Corso Consulting.

THE SURVEY FINDINGS

Of  355 survey respondents, 152 are registered nurses, 102 are in information technology and 101 work in human resources, all in a healthcare setting.

The number one consideration valued by all three groups, not surprisingly, is competitive pay, followed by different priorities depending on the survey-taker.

For nurses, the second consideration is having a good manager; for HR professionals, it's having a positive workplace culture and competitive benefits; and for IT staff, it's all about trusting them to do their job.

Across the board, all valued the ability to have flexible work schedules. Eighty-six percent value flexible work arrangements, followed by good team participation, the ability to develop their skills and a feeling of a sense of purpose, said Nanne Finis, chief nurse executive for Kronos.

The number one value for healthcare leaders is employee experience.

Executives are facing labor shortages. The average age of a nurse is 51 and 70,000 nurses are retiring annually, according to Finis.

Up to 80% of a health system's cost is in labor. Turnover impacts culture and teamwork, and the cost is estimated at $70,000 to $80,000 for one nurse.

Health system leaders that can offer flexibility in the workplace such as a work/life balance, flexible time off and benefits, and the ability for staff to switch shifts and telecommute are ahead on the retention curve, according to Finis. Also important is a workplace culture of shared values and a shared belief system -- that is, attitudes that people in the workplace share -- and good management.

It's very important, said all of the respondents, to work for an employer that attracts and retains employees.

THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE

At least 95% of all nurses, human resource and information technology professionals said it is important to work for an organization that thinks about the digital experience.

Information technology is no longer just part of the back office infrastructure,  but is driving work efficiency and effectiveness. What's needed is real-time data that the staff can readily act upon, they said.

This is using technology for real time documentation, medication administration and patient safety, Finis said.

"The linkage between technology and outcomes is important," she said.

As organizations continue to invest in technology that enables more efficient, higher-quality care, healthcare leaders must consider the full impact of these technologies on the future of work.

"We wanted to understand the digital transformation and how health facilities can emerge as an employer of choice," Finis said.

Leaders must be ready to guide employees through digital transformation as there are challenges in use and adoption.

Technology helps to create more meaningful jobs.

The survey shows that for nurses the benefits of investing in new technology is productivity and to remain competitive; for HR, it's an increase in compliance; and for IT, it's improved security.

Less than half of survey respondents said their organization has invested in future work initiatives such as AI automation and flexible work options. Forty percent of IT said it has been talked about but not done.

"The future of work is all about improved efficiency, followed by employee welfare, followed by more use of technology," Finis said.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

News
Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades When Leapfrog released their Spring 2016 patient safety grades recently, 15 hospitals got slapped with a very public 'F' grade casting a spotlight on them that no institution wants. ...
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...