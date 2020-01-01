Population-based payment models need social as well as clinical risk adjustment, report says

Topics
Reimbursement
U.S. hospitals are suffering financial damage due to COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman Hall finds
Kaufman Hall: U.S. hospitals are suffering
Revenue Cycle Management
Managed care, revenue cycle performance strategies are critical to increasing payer yield
Managed care, rev cycle strategies can boost payer yield
Strategic Planning
Forecasting the future of HL7 FHIR at HIMSS20
Forecasting the future of FHIR
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
How hospitals can mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus
Supply Chain
COVID-19: Ventilators are in short supply, but so are medications for ventilator patients.
COVID-19: Ventilators in short supply, but so are drugs
Accounting & Financial Management
Moody's: Coronavirus stimulus will lessen economic pain, but credit climate will remain difficult
Moody's: Stimulus will help, but credit climate will be difficult
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Cost-effective canopy protects health workers from COVID-19 infection during ventilation
New canopy protects health workers from COVID-19
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
Worker well-being on the decline amid pandemic, OptumHealth survey finds
Coronavirus is affecting worker well-being, OptumHealth survey finds
Operations
UnitedHealth Group's Andrew Witty to join WHO vaccine efforts
UnitedHealth Group's Andrew Witty to join WHO vaccine efforts
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
DOJ accuses Anthem of fraud in risk adjustment payments for its Medicare Advantage plans
DOJ accuses Anthem of fraud in risk adjustment for MA plans
Policy and Legislation
Hospitals get additional $20 billion infusion of CARES Act funds
Hospitals get additional $20B in CARES Act funds
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
More than half of ACOs likely to leave Medicare Shared Savings program
More than half of ACOs likely to leave MSSP
Acute Care
Hospitals need a contingency plan to meet COVID-19 surge in urban areas
COVID-19 contingency plans useful for urban surges
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How data is presented to clinicians can make work more efficient, bend the cost curve
How data is presented can bend the cost curve
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Providers may earn MIPS credit for COVID-19 data reporting
Providers may earn MIPS credit for COVID-19 data reporting
Patient Engagement
Health system boosts patient engagement for strong clinical, financial results
How one website boosted patient engagement efforts
Pharmacy
Healthcare interoperability expanded significantly in 2019, with more than 19 billion secure transactions
Interoperability expanded greatly in 2019
Population Health
Population-based payment models need social as well as clinical risk adjustment, report says
Population-based payment models need social risk adjustment
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
COVID-19 may permanently alter the telehealth landscape, from reimbursement to utilization
Telehealth reimbursement is changing healthcare landscape
Mergers & Acquisitions
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center
View more
Apr 23 More on Population Health

Population-based payment models need social as well as clinical risk adjustment, report says

COVID-19 emphasizes how the social determinants are connected to physical health, according to Humana and National Quality Forum.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

The COVID-19 crisis has underscored the connection between social needs and physical health, according to a new study by Humana and the National Quality Forum.

The authors argue that because of the effect social determinants have on health, population-based payment models should include a social risk adjustment as well as a clinical risk adjustment.

Humana and the National Quality Forum published their findings in a new paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine. "Clinical and Social Risk Adjustment – Reconsidering Distinctions," was co-authored by Dr. William H. Shrank, chief medical officer for Humana and Dr. Shantanu K. Agrawal, president and CEO of the National Quality Forum.

Adjusting payment for social risk will provide incentives for addressing health-related social needs, the physicians said.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Social, behavioral and environmental factors – such as access to healthy food, a safe environment and social support – affect physical and mental health, which is why these aspects need to be incorporated into payment models, according to the authors.

A focus on upstream causes of poor health has been an emphasis of more recent value-based reimbursement models, they said.

COVID-19 has emphasized social needs gaps, as people socially isolate.
The coronavirus pandemic is particularly hard on historically disadvantaged populations and others facing challenges with the social determinants of health, Humana said.

In addition to social needs, individuals face barriers accessing healthcare services and engaging in preventative health, leading to a higher prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Underlying chronic conditions are a major risk factor for individuals exposed to the coronavirus.

THE LARGER TREND

The analysis and recommendations in the NEJM article build on a recent NQF and Humana collaboration on food insecurity and health.

Providers know that addressing the social determinants of health, such as food insecurity and isolation, is key to better health outcomes and lower costs.

The National Quality Forum is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements.

ON THE RECORD

"Growing evidence indicates that socially disadvantaged people have comparatively worse health outcomes, suggesting that clinical and social risk are related," said Agrawal. "To improve the health outcomes of all people, including the disadvantaged, we must consider this growing body of evidence as part of a comprehensive, 21st Century approach to risk adjustment."

Shrank said, "The COVID-19 crisis has underscored the inter-relatedness of social context and physical health. Our proactive outreach to our COVID-19-positive and highest-risk members has uncovered high rates of social isolation and considerable barriers to accessing healthy food, which put them at higher risk for bad outcomes. Given the associations between social risk and clinical risk, it stands to reason that risk adjustment for payment models should incorporate the breadth of patient characteristics that predict the need for healthcare services."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

Population health management enters an uncharted new era

This month, we look at how approaches to treating COVID-19 and other illnesses are shifting in this new era.

News
Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Pamela Peele knows that people who subscribe to cooking magazines have a much higher risk of going to the emergency room. But how she knows that is a whole other story.
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...