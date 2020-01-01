Cigna launches pilot program to address loneliness during COVID-19

Topics
Reimbursement
To weather long-term changes to healthcare due to COVID-19, CFOs need an action plan
CFOs need action plan to deal with coronavirus
Revenue Cycle Management
Managed care, revenue cycle performance strategies are critical to increasing payer yield
Managed care, rev cycle strategies can boost payer yield
Strategic Planning
Forecasting the future of HL7 FHIR at HIMSS20
Forecasting the future of FHIR
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
How hospitals can mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus
Supply Chain
COVID-19: Ventilators are in short supply, but so are medications for ventilator patients.
COVID-19: Ventilators in short supply, but so are drugs
Accounting & Financial Management
Moody's: Coronavirus stimulus will lessen economic pain, but credit climate will remain difficult
Moody's: Stimulus will help, but credit climate will be difficult
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Life support physicians offer guidance in the context of resource-scarce COVID-19 treatment
Guidance for life support physicians dealing with COVID-19
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
Some COVID-19 patients still have coronavirus after symptoms disappear, possibly endangering health workers
Some COVID-19 patients are still infectious after symptoms abate
Operations
More than 9,000 healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19 as of last week, CDC says
CDC: 9,000+ healthcare workers have had coronavirus
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
DOJ accuses Anthem of fraud in risk adjustment payments for its Medicare Advantage plans
DOJ accuses Anthem of fraud in risk adjustment for MA plans
Policy and Legislation
HHS announces ventilator contracts, immunotherapy development for COVID-19 patients
HHS announces ventilator contracts, immunotherapies
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
More than half of ACOs likely to leave Medicare Shared Savings program
More than half of ACOs likely to leave MSSP
Acute Care
Health systems can use new, old technology to help address COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
HIMSS20: Northwell using tech meets needs during COVID-19 crisis
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
HIMSS20: Improving smart contract security in the healthcare supply chain
HIMSS20: Improving smart contract security in the supply chain
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS increases Medicare payment for high-production coronavirus lab tests
CMS increases Medicare payment for coronavirus lab tests
Patient Engagement
Better data sharing between payers, providers can move the needle on social determinants of health
How data sharing can improve SDOH
Pharmacy
AHIP supports federal regulation of PBMs in Supreme Court case
AHIP supports federal PBM regulation in Supreme Court
Population Health
Cigna launches pilot program to address loneliness during COVID-19
Cigna launches pilot program to address loneliness
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Walgreens expands telehealth as COVID-19 demands social distancing
Walgreens expands telehealth as COVID-19 demands social distancing
Mergers & Acquisitions
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center
The population health initiative for Medicare Advantage members is a personal check-in on health, well-being, food, housing and transportation.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Loneliness is among the byproducts of social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

To increase social connectivity among its Medicare Advantage members, Cigna is launching a pilot program to reach out to them.

The insurer will monitor their general health and well-being as well as their daily needs, including food, housing and transportation. Customers will be able to opt-in to receive follow-up calls from a Cigna representative to help cultivate meaningful connections.

Cigna will also leverage data and analytics to identify MA members who may be at higher risk for health issues and complications for additional proactive outreach to help answer questions about COVID-19, conduct regular health checks and triage care to a medical professional, if necessary.

The pilot program will initially reach 24,000 of Cigna's 500,000 Medicare Advantage members, with plans for rapid expansion.

The Cigna Foundation is working with, and providing, a grant to the organization Bring Smiles to Seniors to provide homemade cards to residents of senior living facilities. Cigna employees and their families have created nearly 2,500 homemade cards.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Loneliness affects health among all populations and is among the social determinants of health. Distancing precautions due to COVID-19 is exacerbating feelings of isolation, particularly for residents in many senior living communities who are unable to accept visitors under COVID-19 restrictions.

THE LARGER TREND

Three in five American adults, 61%, identify as lonely, according to findings in Cigna's 2020 Loneliness Index, from January. This represents a 7% increase from 2018.

ON THE RECORD

"Our deep research into loneliness has shown us the undeniable correlation between our emotional and physical health," said Dr. Douglas Nemecek, chief medical officer, Behavioral Health, Cigna. "With so many older Americans living alone and sheltering in place right now, we want to go the extra mile to help support, engage and connect with them during this unprecedented time."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

Whitepapers
