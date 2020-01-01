Walgreens expands telehealth as COVID-19 demands social distancing

Topics
Reimbursement
One in four rural hospitals were at high financial risk of closing even before coronavirus
Revenue Cycle Management
Managed care, revenue cycle performance strategies are critical to increasing payer yield
Strategic Planning
Forecasting the future of HL7 FHIR at HIMSS20
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
Supply Chain
COVID-19: Ventilators are in short supply, but so are medications for ventilator patients.
Accounting & Financial Management
Credit stress continues to rise in healthcare sector as maturities loom, social risks rise
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
Doctors, nurses may be suffering from skin damage due to face masks as coronavirus rages
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Workforce
Some COVID-19 patients still have coronavirus after symptoms disappear, possibly endangering health workers
Operations
Retrospective denials, prior authorization may be straining hospital and patient finances
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
DOJ accuses Anthem of fraud in risk adjustment payments for its Medicare Advantage plans
Policy and Legislation
CMS issues new infection control guidances based on CDC guidelines to protect against COVID-19
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Accountable Care
NAACOS urges CMMI to release more information on new payment model
Acute Care
Deploying technology during COVID-19: The technology needs to meet the crisis
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
HIMSS20: Improving smart contract security in the healthcare supply chain
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS makes $34 billion loan available to providers, suppliers
Patient Engagement
Better data sharing between payers, providers can move the needle on social determinants of health
Pharmacy
AHIP supports federal regulation of PBMs in Supreme Court case
Population Health
Indiana Network for Population Health tackles SDOH integration
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Walgreens expands telehealth as COVID-19 demands social distancing
Mergers & Acquisitions
BMC Hospital to buy Bayonne Medical Center in New Jersey
Apr 09 More on Telehealth

Walgreens expands telehealth as COVID-19 demands social distancing

Walgreens Find Care now includes a COVID-19 risk assessment, powered by Microsoft Healthcare Bot on Microsoft Azure.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Walgreens has announced the expansion of its telehealth program to include a COVID-19 risk assessment, information on clinical trials and a greater number of providers.

The updated Walgreens Find Care platform on a mobile health app and website now includes a COVID-19 risk assessment, powered by Microsoft Healthcare Bot which runs on Microsoft Azure, to help users assess their risk of COVID-19 based on CDC guidelines.

Additionally, patients can learn about COVID-19 clinical trials by using the Find My Clinical Trial program.

National and regional partners have been added for patients to virtually connect with more than 30 providers, including many in states currently most impacted by COVID-19, such as New York, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Michigan and Florida.

New Walgreens Find Care collaborations include AmWell, Hospital Sisters Health System Medical Group, McLaren Health Care and Novant Health.

Walgreens has expanded its services with Providence St. Joseph Health's ExpressCare Virtual, Heal and Village Medical.

Walgreens Find Care, through an app on a mobile device or a computer, helps patients navigate to health systems and telehealth providers where they can connect with a doctor or nurse practitioner to receive care for common health and wellness needs like illness and injury, cough and cold, mental health services and chronic-condition management.

In addition, using the Walgreens app, patients can fill their prescriptions at Walgreens and choose their delivery option, which includes in-store pick up, drive-thru or delivery to their home.

Walgreens is waiving delivery fees for all eligible prescriptions on next-day delivery at this time. Patients can also connect with a Walgreens pharmacist using Pharmacy Chat available online or through the Walgreens app.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The launch of additional features and providers on Walgreens Find Care coincides with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to use telehealth to help address medical needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has allowed new flexibility in the use of telehealth.

Walgreens' expanded use of telehealth services is another example of pharmacies' greater involvement in the healthcare space, both working with, and competing against, traditional providers using the convenience of thousands of pharmacies nationwide.

For instance, CVS Health has plans to dive deeper into consumer-centric healthcare by opening another 1,500 HealthHubs by the end of 2021.

THE LARGER TREND

Walgreens Find Care launched in July 2018 to connect consumers to healthcare providers. The use of the Walgreens mobile app is up 22% over last year, the company said, and 12% year-to-date as more patients turn to digital health services during the pandemic.

Walgreens, one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance

ON THE RECORD

"The recent expansion of Walgreens Find Care is another example of how we are enabling patients to get care when and how they need it," said Giovanni Monti, senior vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens Boots Alliance. "We continue to grow our partnerships with some of the most trusted local and national providers to offer telehealth solutions that can help patients better meet their acute and chronic care needs, especially during this unprecedented time of social distancing."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

