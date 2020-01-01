How data is being used to humanize healthcare

Topics
Reimbursement
Hospitals saw increased profitability as 2019 came to a close
Hospital profitability up in December
Revenue Cycle Management
HIMSS20 Revenue Cycle Optimization Forum puts the focus on patient-centric solutions
HIMSS20 Revenue Cycle forum focuses on patient-centric solutions
Strategic Planning
Humana partners on $600 million investment in senior primary care
Humana partners on $600M investment in senior primary care
Capital Finance
Investment in medical and health R&D not keeping up with needs of nation, report finds
Healthcare R&D investments lag disease burden
Supply Chain
Department of Health and Human Services launches Foundry for American Biotechnology
HHS launches Foundry for American Biotechnology
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare paperwork cost U.S. $812 billion in 2017, 4 times more per capita than Canada
Paperwork cost U.S. $812B in 2017
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
CMS prepares healthcare facilities for coronavirus threat
CMS prepares healthcare facilities for coronavirus threat
Billing and Collections
Tacking surprise billing could reduce healthcare spending by $40 billion
Surprise billing: A $40B problem
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Nurses at higher risk of suicide than general population, national study confirms
Nurses at higher risk of suicide
Operations
Study sheds light on executive pay in healthcare industry
Study sheds light on executive pay in healthcare
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
Payer payment integrity audits are a financial burden to providers
Payment integrity audits cost providers
Policy and Legislation
President Trump's budget cuts target Medicaid, Medicare
Trump budget reduces Medicaid, Medicare funding
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
ACOs in the MSSP model head into future risk
ACOs and the MSSP model head into 2020
Acute Care
Critical care improvements may differ depending on a hospital's patient population
Patient population determines ICU improvements
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How data is being used to humanize healthcare
Using data to humanize healthcare
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare Advantage rates to increase by less than 1%
Medicare Advantage rates to increase by less than 1%
Patient Engagement
Symptomatic employees often turn to online searches rather that doctors
Symptomatic employees often turn to online searches rather that doctors
Pharmacy
Oncology and neurology treatments lead wave of new drugs in 2020
Oncology and neurology treatments lead wave of new drugs in 2020
Population Health
ACOs are struggling to integrate social services with medical care, findings show
ACOs struggling to integrate SDOH
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Tufts Health Plan expands telehealth amid Harvard Pilgrim merger
Tufts Health Plan expands telehealth amid Harvard Pilgrim merger
Mergers & Acquisitions
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions continue to be active, with a positive outlook for the future
Healthcare M&A still active; outlook positive
Whole person care means aligning the goals of the patient to the care team.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Nusha Safabakhsh has long been intrigued by how humans influence system design and how these systems can be best optimized in care decisions. 

Traditionally, health systems have measured volume, she said. This has changed to measuring value. The operationalization of measurement and analytics to demonstrate value is especially important in end-of-life hospice care and in palliative care.

Safabakhsh calls it whole person care, and as executive director, Measurement and Analytics at Providence St. Joseph Health, has been working with an analytics team on the whole person care model for the Institute for Human Caring.

One big success story this past year has been an ICU metric around completion of goals of care.

The journey she's been on to get to success started when she joined the Institute for Human Caring around 2014. It's held many challenges, she said.

"One big challenge, historically healthcare leaders did not have access to data as much as they do," Safabkhsh said. "How data informs decision-making is something that is new. A lot of times we have a hard time taking in information to see how it can be used in decision-making."

One component is around central management, to align the patient's goals with his or her care plan so that treatment is aligned.

Whole person care means seeing that a patient's social, spiritual and emotional, as well as their medical needs, are met. It is understanding the priorities of the patient.

This is especially important in palliative care, for patients, such as those with chronic conditions, to determine what they do and don't wish to happen.

How well a health system responds depends on how well the system is designed, she said. Putting measurements around care show where interventions are wanted and avoids unwanted care and hospitalizations.

The Institute for Human Caring at Providence St. Joseph Health has published quality-improvement reporting for clinical staff to monitor practices related to advance care planning, goals of care, shared decision-making, symptom management, palliative care, and hospice care.

Nusha Safabakhsh will talk about The Power of Data to Transform and Humanize Healthcare, from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at HIMSS20 in Orlando, Florida.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com
 

