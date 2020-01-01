Cloud Innovation Lab creates partnerships to tackle problems

Topics
Reimbursement
Cost prevents access to care, even for insured, JAMA study finds
Revenue Cycle Management
HIMSS20 Revenue Cycle Optimization Forum puts the focus on patient-centric solutions
Strategic Planning
Humana partners on $600 million investment in senior primary care
Capital Finance
Investment in medical and health R&D not keeping up with needs of nation, report finds
Supply Chain
Reducing medical device life cycle costs an effective way to trim healthcare costs around the margins
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare paperwork cost U.S. $812 billion in 2017, 4 times more per capita than Canada
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
WHO declares global health emergency over coronavirus spread
Billing and Collections
Tacking surprise billing could reduce healthcare spending by $40 billion
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
Workforce
Health Care Service Corp., parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, is eliminating 400 jobs
Operations
Study sheds light on executive pay in healthcare industry
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
Compliance & Legal
Payer payment integrity audits are a financial burden to providers
Policy and Legislation
State of the Union: 'We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare'
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Accountable Care
ACOs in the MSSP model head into future risk
Acute Care
Critical care improvements may differ depending on a hospital's patient population
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
HIMSS20: How predictive analytics models can help predict, reduce 30-day readmission rates
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Providers, payers, others speak out against federal proposals for Medicaid funding
Patient Engagement
HIMSS20: How partnerships with retail businesses and payers can increase member engagement
Pharmacy
About 1% of U.S. opioid providers account for nearly half of all opioid doses
Population Health
ACOs are struggling to integrate social services with medical care, findings show
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Tufts Health Plan expands telehealth amid Harvard Pilgrim merger
Mergers & Acquisitions
Four South Chicago hospitals pursuing $1.1 billion merger into one healthcare system
Feb 04 More on Analytics

Cloud Innovation Lab creates partnerships to tackle problems

Innovation is a core competency that needs to be the responsibility of everyone, says HIMSS20 speaker Kristen Raber.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Kristen Raber, corporate director of the Cloud Innovation Lab at Christiana Care Health System, uses emerging technologies to tackle problems for the benefit of the bottom line and the organization's goals.

"I think culture is a big part of it. It's about changing the way we're thinking," Raber said. "If we're moving towards a population health perspective, culture change can't be understated."

The Cloud Innovation Lab creates partnerships with core vendors around such areas as patient records and billing to solve problems within those systems. It brings together people, technologies, and skills, both internally and externally. 

"This innovation lab is about forming deeper relationships to bring problems forward," Raber said.

One of the big ones is around the time it takes to hire and credential personnel.

"It takes us six months to bring a physician onboard," she said. "Three months of that is used for us to go through 37 pieces of information and validate it. Meanwhile that physician is basically sidelined."

It takes another three months of validating the same information to credential the new physician with each insurer.

The Cloud Innovation Lab is working with a vendor for an instant credentialing process using blockchain technology.  The credentialing is instantly available digitally through a wallet app, like the one that holds credit card information. It will make for the timely hiring of resources when the app goes live.

The lab doesn't so much present a solution, as listen to what's needed not just within the health system but across the entire industry, Raber said. Emphasis is placed on process redesign, coordination improvement initiatives and incubating new ideas for integrating IT into healthcare delivery. 

Raber has been leading innovation technology for the past 13 years.

"We look at innovation as a core competency," she said, "and something that truly needs to be the responsibility of everybody."

Kristen Raber, corporate director of the Cloud Innovation Lab at Christiana Care Health System, will address "Innovating With Trust, Curiosity and Courage," on Tuesday, March 10, from 10:30- 11:30 a.m., Room W414D, in the Orange County Convention Center, during HIMSS20 in Orlando, Florida.

