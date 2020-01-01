HIMSS20: How partnerships with retail businesses and payers can increase member engagement

Topics
Reimbursement
Cost prevents access to care, even for insured, JAMA study finds
Cost prevents access to care, even for insured, JAMA finds
Revenue Cycle Management
HIMSS20 Revenue Cycle Optimization Forum puts the focus on patient-centric solutions
HIMSS20 Revenue Cycle forum focuses on patient-centric solutions
Strategic Planning
Too many providers are failing to meaningfully integrate data analytics
Too many providers are failing to meaningfully integrate data analytics
Capital Finance
Investment in medical and health R&D not keeping up with needs of nation, report finds
Healthcare R&D investments lag disease burden
Supply Chain
Reducing medical device life cycle costs an effective way to trim healthcare costs around the margins
Reducing medical device life cycle costs
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare paperwork cost U.S. $812 billion in 2017, 4 times more per capita than Canada
Paperwork cost U.S. $812B in 2017
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
WHO declares global health emergency over coronavirus spread
WHO declares global health emergency over coronavirus
Billing and Collections
Tacking surprise billing could reduce healthcare spending by $40 billion
Surprise billing: A $40B problem
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Health Care Service Corp., parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, is eliminating 400 jobs
HCSC is eliminating 400 jobs
Operations
Study sheds light on executive pay in healthcare industry
Study sheds light on executive pay in healthcare
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
Payer payment integrity audits are a financial burden to providers
Payment integrity audits cost providers
Policy and Legislation
HHS Secretary Alex Azar declares coronavirus a public health emergency
Coronavirus declared a public health emergency
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
ACOs in the MSSP model head into future risk
ACOs and the MSSP model head into 2020
Acute Care
Critical care improvements may differ depending on a hospital's patient population
Patient population determines ICU improvements
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech to collaborate on accelerator launch
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech launching accelerator
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Providers, payers, others speak out against federal proposals for Medicaid funding
Providers, payers speak out against proposals for Medicaid funding
Patient Engagement
HIMSS20: How partnerships with retail businesses and payers can increase member engagement
HIMSS20: Increase member engagement through retail, payer partnerships
Pharmacy
About 1% of U.S. opioid providers account for nearly half of all opioid doses
1% of opioid providers account for half of all doses
Population Health
HIV outcomes, savings are improved by state-purchased insurance plans
HIV outcomes, savings are improved by health plans
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Tufts Health Plan expands telehealth amid Harvard Pilgrim merger
Tufts Health Plan expands telehealth amid Harvard Pilgrim merger
Mergers & Acquisitions
Four South Chicago hospitals pursuing $1.1 billion merger into one healthcare system
Four Chicago systems to merge in $1.1B deal
View more
Feb 03 More on Patient Engagement

HIMSS20: How partnerships with retail businesses and payers can increase member engagement

As commercial health plans and others fortify their strategy for preventive care, one opportunity is to leverage an existing retail footprint.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Commercial health plans, self-funded employer plans, and government agencies are fortifying their strategies for immunizations and other areas of preventive care. One opportunity to address these is to gauge the impact of an existing retail footprint as part of a patient-centric distribution approach.

In some cases, employers and commercial health plans have leveraged the clinical pharmacy services of a retail organization, and pursued partnerships with immunization registry data providers, commercialization agents, and patient-engagement technology platforms to address targeted needs within their member populations.

The challenge is how to tie consumer behavior into a profile that allows for the targeting of those members of a population most likely to adhere to a task.

It's a topic that has drawn the interest of Zach Clark, vice president of network development at BioIQ in Atlanta. Clark has examined several thousand data points collected over time, looking at utilization history to build a profile of someone likely to shop at CVS or Walgreens as opposed to utilizing home services.

The early results show that some patients are difficult to reach -- they have a diabetic incident, or they're not seeing a primary care provider, or are otherwise not integrated into the delivery system. But they shop at places like WalMart, and by engaging with them there, they're much more likely to do things like, say, get their A1C test. And it's often the highest-risk patients who are doing this.

If they go to a retail establishment to pick up their prescriptions, that often translates into an awareness of the importance of getting their A1C test or their blood pressure reading. Therein lies an opportunity.

"The results don't show 30 to 40% penetration of the population, but we are seeing at-risk patients are leveraging the service much more so," Clark said.

What this means is that to improve medication adherence among potentially vulnerable patients, payers are beginning to pursue partnerships with retail establishments such as WalMart and Walgreens to make screenings more widespread, and the data on this so far has been encouraging.

CVS Health, which recently acquired Aetna, is offering HealthHubs within some of its pharmacies, and plans to have 1,500 by the end of 2021.

"What you'll see over time is payers adopt opportunities to screen across broader networks, and providing that access is really key," Clark said. "Part of the journey is (that) the awareness of how you communicate with a patient is really important. We have an omnichannel approach -- text, email, phone -- and that flexibility makes for less abrasion with the patients or the employee. When you're thinking about communications, you have to take into account people's preferences.

"Then increasing the strength of the network across various retailers is important too," he said. "Not everyone shops at WalMart, so you have to build flexible health systems."

The engagement of various stakeholders -- payers, pharmacists and the like -- is paramount. And from the pharmacist's perspective, the level and quality of messaging is a critical consideration.

"Walmart's network is so broad, so it's important working with corporate and retail leadership so pharmacists know what's expected of them, and any other potential messages the payer may want to have instilled into the conversation," Clark said. "That level of training is real. It's meant to make the pharmacists feel comfortable in that role."

In that respect, education is a necessary piece of the puzzle. Stakeholders want to screen across large populations, so training the team on what to expect is a must if success is to be achieved. After all, not all patients are going to show up at the pharmacy saying they want to be screened; they have to be proactively engaged. BioIQ has integrated eligibility into the workflow that allows pharmacists to engage on that level with their patients.

Clark sees it as the way of the future.

"It won't matter who's in office -- pharmacy benefit managers are going to see some pressure to create value," he said. "Screening, both at a pharmacy window or in the home, will be part of a value-added package in many benefits moving forward. They'll be adopting retail services in a benefit structure quickly, and grow whenever there's financial incentives. We'll see growth and adoption very quickly."

Zach Clark will discuss "Increase Member Engagement by Offering Retail Convenience" from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, in Room 311E, during HIMSS20 in the Orlando County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

 

News
Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Pamela Peele knows that people who subscribe to cooking magazines have a much higher risk of going to the emergency room. But how she knows that is a whole other story.
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...