KLAS report evaluates value-based care vendors

Topics
Reimbursement
CMS to pay hospitals millions in site neutral payments for 2019
Hospitals to get millions in back payments for site neutral cuts
Revenue Cycle Management
Referral process going digital as healthcare providers look to stem revenue leakage
Referral processes going digital
Strategic Planning
Too many providers are failing to meaningfully integrate data analytics
Too many providers are failing to meaningfully integrate data analytics
Capital Finance
Investment in medical and health R&D not keeping up with needs of nation, report finds
Healthcare R&D investments lag disease burden
Supply Chain
Unnecessary healthcare supply chain spending reaches almost $26 billion; savings opportunities remain
Unnecessary supply chain spending reaches $26B
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare paperwork cost U.S. $812 billion in 2017, 4 times more per capita than Canada
Paperwork cost U.S. $812B in 2017
Budgeting
Children frequently receive unnecessary medical care regardless of insurance type
Children get unnecessary care despite insurance type
Quality and Safety
Significant underreporting in safety data found on Nursing Home Compare website
Underreporting of safety data found on Nursing Home Compare
Billing and Collections
Tacking surprise billing could reduce healthcare spending by $40 billion
Surprise billing: A $40B problem
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Structured, salary-only compensation plan for physicians a possible model for pay equity
Structured, salary-only compensation plan: A move to equity?
Operations
Cigna + Oscar to launch health plan for small businesses
Cigna + Oscar to launch health plan
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
Of $3 billion DOJ recovered in fraud, $2.6 billion attributable to healthcare
Of $3B DOJ recovered in fraud, $2.6B attributable to healthcare
Policy and Legislation
DOJ, Republican states, oppose ACA Supreme Court petition
DOJ, Republican states, oppose ACA Supreme Court petition
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
ACOs in the MSSP model head into future risk
ACOs and the MSSP model head into 2020
Acute Care
Pressure ulcers cost the health system $26.8 billion a year
Pressure ulcers cost the health system $26.8B a year
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech to collaborate on accelerator launch
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech launching accelerator
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Former Anthem executive Brad Smith named CMMI director
Former Anthem executive Brad Smith named CMMI director
Patient Engagement
Older adults use online physician ratings, but view them cautiously, poll shows
Older adults are cautious about online doc reviews
Pharmacy
Fewer than half of California pharmacies provide correct drug disposal info
Most CA pharmacies give wrong drug disposal info
Population Health
KLAS report evaluates value-based care vendors
KLAS evaluates value-based care vendors
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Roper St. Francis Healthcare launches multi-hospital tele-ICU initiative with Advanced ICU Care
Roper St. Francis launches multi-hospital tele-ICU initiative
Mergers & Acquisitions
Revenue cycle outfit R1 acquires SaaS technology company SCI Solutions for $190 million
Rev cycle company R1 acquires SCI Solutions
View more
Jan 14 More on Population Health

KLAS report evaluates value-based care vendors

KLAS rated firms Evolent Health, Lumeris, Caravan Health, Conifer Health Solutions, Arcadia, Health Catalyst, HealthEC and Lightbeam.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

KLAS has released a report comparing the performance of eight services firms and software vendors which offer value-based care managed services.

The firms are Evolent Health, Lumeris, Caravan Health, Conifer Health Solutions, Arcadia, Health Catalyst, HealthEC and Lightbeam.

KLAS examined them by four service categories: full service firm; services from a focused firm; services from a population health management software vendor; and a do-it-yourself approach with in-house staff and population health management software tools.

FULL-SERVICE FIRMS

Full-service firms bring technology to the table but lead with managed services, helping large, complex clients with a wide variety of risk arrangements, KLAS said. Clients typically have an urgent need to lead or catch up with value-based care in their local market.

Engagements are expensive and large in scale, involving dozens of firm-supplied resources. These firms are the only ones that both directly invest capital in their client organizations and tie fees to measurable results.

KLAS looked at Evolent Health and Lumeris.

Out of an overall 100-point score, Evolent scored 74.1 and Lumeris 82.2.

Each has a number of clients in this research that are happy with the service they have received, KLAS said. In Lumeris' case, over half are highly satisfied. However, neither firm delivers consistently across clients, with many client frustrations stemming from a lack of execution, the report said.

On a score of highly satisfied to dissatisfied, while 10% of Lumeris customers said they were highly satisfied compared to Evolent's 7%, a greater percentage of Evolent Health's clients expressed satisfaction (16%) compared to Lumeris (5%). On the dissatisfaction rating, Evolent had a score of 8% and Lumeris a score of 3%.

"In general, Evolent overpromises and underdelivers, leading to missed timelines, unkept promises and lack of trust in Evolent's data," KLAS said of the reasons for clients' dissatisfaction rating.

Evolent's provider growth strategy focuses more on physician groups. In the payer market, Evolent focuses on serving existing health plans.

Lumeris was rated as being willing to adapt to unique needs, even if it takes a while.

"At the same time, some report that turnover issues and resource shortages have led to poor execution and a disjointed customer experience," KLAS said.

SERVICES FROM A FOCUSED FIRM

The KLAS report focused on Caravan Health and Conifer Health Solutions, which rated 82.7 and 86.7%, respectively.                                                          

Caravan Health provides less experienced organizations a fast on-ramp to value-based care through Caravan-managed ACOs. The firm's leadership is considered innovative and knowledgeable, KLAS said.

Some clients feel they will eventually outgrow Caravan's standardized approach and are concerned the net benefit will no longer justify the cost.

Conifer Health Solutions' long history of managing capitation for physician organizations and health systems has resulted in accurate, actionable data, a robust tool set, good reporting, and overall reliability, leading to enduring relationships and good perceptions of value, the report said.

Projects for both firms tend to be of low to moderate complexity, be less expensive, and involve fewer firm resources. Typically, clients want to take on a low to moderate level of risk or don't need a full set of services. The two focused firms in this report specialize in different areas and are not in direct competition to each other.

POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE VENDORS

Population health software vendors rated included Arcadia, Health Catalyst, HealthEC andLightbeam. In respective order, they received overall scores of 90.3, 89.2, 97.4 and 89.3.

PHM software vendors in the value-based care managed services market lead with software but offer limited value-based care managed services, KLAS said. Services are often closely tied to technology, such as support data aggregation and analytics.

With the exception of Arcadia, which has expertise across a broader set of risk arrangements, these firms have experience primarily with shared savings. Clients are typically smaller organizations just starting out which want to avoid deep risk and are content to ramp up over time, forgoing the more comprehensive support of full-service firms in light of tight budgets.

HealthEC is a consistently high performer for their smaller client base, KLAS said. Clients report very strong partnership and collaboration, describing their vendor relationship as unique from any other they have. This includes an appreciation for the firm's executives, whom clients trust.

Acadia is noted for being responsive and transparent when challenges arise and for not shying away from difficult situations and for being willing to adapt to clients' unique needs.

Health Catalyst clients report a strong sense of partnership with the firm's broad bench of experts and say they receive proactive coaching and believe the firm really wants to help them improve.

Lightbeam is a lower complexity firm is highlighted for proactively checking in with clients and soliciting feedback.

DO-IT YOURSELF

Organizations that choose this approach to value-based care are typically large organizations which have the expertise, experience, and infrastructure needed to set up and manage value-based contracts internally, KLAS said. These organizations are often innovative and want to tackle value-based care without the constraints of a third-party partner.

Benefits could include lower upfront cost, greater ability to customize, autonomy in choice of technology partner, and not having to share the money earned from value-based contracts. The trade-offs could be a greater need for upfront capital, longer ramp-up time, an increased risk of losing money, and having to shoulder all of the work internally, including developing resources and expertise.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Reduced regulatory pressure, competitive and financial factors continue to drive organizations toward value-based care, according to the KLAS performance report. Yet making the transition is complex and expensive, especially for smaller or midsize organizations, which may lack the resources and expertise of their larger peers.

It's important for health organizations to define their value-based goals, appetite for risk and the urgency demanded by the local market. Also, what at-risk contracts are available?

Providers must also evaluate their resources and capabilities in-house, including available staff, expertise and budget.

THE LARGER TREND

Value-based care is moving healthcare towards coordinated care intended to improve outcomes and lower cost. It is also pushing providers into financial risk.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently released the numbers for participation in one of the largest value-based care programs, the Medicare Shared Savings Program. CMS is requiring Accountable Care Organizations taking part in MSSP to move into risk, sooner.

For the January 1, 2020 start date, CMS approved 53 applications for new ACOs and 100 applications for renewing ACOs, an increase from 93 ACOs at the start of 2019 to 192 at the start of 2020, according to CMS.

But the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations countered that overall participation in the Medicare Shared Savings Program remains flat CMS enacted risk mandates in December 2018. NAACOs said 517 ACOs are participating in the program in 2020, down from a high of 561 two years ago and 518 last year. Just 35 Shared Savings Program ACOs will enter into their first contract with CMS. Between 2012 and 2018, the program averaged 107 new ACOs annually, NAACOS said.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

News
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list While 2015 was a record-breaking year in healthcare mergers and acquisitions, 2016 saw more change as organizations across the industry adjust and adapt to the evolving financial landscape.
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...