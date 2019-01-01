Topics
Reimbursement
Flat or declining patient volumes is top revenue concern, new survey shows
Revenue Cycle Management
Referral process going digital as healthcare providers look to stem revenue leakage
Strategic Planning
Haven rolls out health plan pilot for some employees
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate: The pros and cons of buying versus leasing
Supply Chain
Hospital bottom lines could benefit from more clinical integration in the supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Reducing wasteful spending in healthcare by curbing administrative complexity
Budgeting
'Care cascades,' or unwarranted tests, show hidden costs
Quality and Safety
Maine hospitals lead in Leapfrog safety grades
Billing and Collections
Poor digital billing process associated with uncollected payments
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
Workforce
Montefiore Medicine names Philip Ozuah new CEO
Operations
Self-insured employers are playing an increasing role in taking on the status quo to lower costs
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
Compliance & Legal
OCR imposes a $2.15 million civil penalty against Jackson Health System for alleged HIPAA violations
Policy and Legislation
First week of open enrollment sees roughly 177,000 consumers sign up over two days
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Accountable Care
Physician-led accountable care organizations outperform hospital-led counterparts
Acute Care
Pressure ulcers cost the health system $26.8 billion a year
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech to collaborate on accelerator launch
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Affordable Care Act premiums are falling in many areas of U.S., but changes vary by county and plan type
Patient Engagement
Providers and caregivers need better awareness of age-friendly care
Pharmacy
Gifts from pharma companies linked to physician prescribing of opioids
Population Health
How health insurance literacy can affect the financial hardship of cancer
Risk Management
Study finds racial bias in Optum algorithm
Telehealth
School-based telehealth program reduces ED visits by pediatric asthma patients
Mergers & Acquisitions
California AG denies Adventist\West and St. Joseph affiliation
Nov 08 More on Hospital/physician relations

Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds

The research shows significant variability in EHR satisfaction among specialties, but high-quality training can help.

Deirdre Fulton

High-quality training correlates with higher EHR satisfaction across specialities, according to a new report from KLAS Research.

The analysis finds that strong initial training as well as ongoing follow-up are the most important factors in providers' overall EHR experience. This holds true even for specialties that generally report lower satisfaction with their organization's EHR system. Within those low-scoring areas, there is significant variation depending on training quality.

It works in the other direction, too. While pediatrics physicians have a high overall average Net EHR Experience Score of 24.0 on the KLAS ranking, poorly trained pediatricians have a score of -21.6. 

WHY THIS MATTERS

The KLAS report, "Achieving EHR Satisfaction in Any Specialty," is based on survey data collected from 30,000 physicians nationwide. It finds the highest EHR satisfaction among hospital medicine, pathology, and pediatrics specialties, and the lowest overall satisfaction in the areas of orthopedics, cardiology, and plastic surgery.

The survey probed how satisfied users are with the functionality of their EHR systems, identifying common complaints such as the EHR not matching up with clinical workflow, or failing to reflect the size and scope of the clinician's practice. For the two largest customer bases in the data set, Epic and Cerner users, the report pinpoints high- and low-scoring specialties on a scale of whether their EHR system meets their needs.

Across specialties, Epic users are the most satisfied with their EHR functionality, although dermatology stands out as an area where Epic is falling short. The least-satisfied Cerner users, which include clinicians in gynecology and obstetrics, orthopedics, and ophthalmology, "are consistently less satisfied with EHR functionality than the least-satisfied specialties using Epic," according to the report.

In addition to high-quality training, KLAS finds personalization and company culture can make a difference in EHR satisfaction -- regardless of specialty.

THE LARGER TREND

Providers often report EHR-related dissatisfaction  -- and this impacts patients, too -- yet this research supports other findings that suggest good training can make a huge improvement in overall user experience.

The KLAS report finds less correlation between high user satisfaction and personalization, which makes sense; personalization can take a long time to set up, and other research has found that simpler EHR systems can help retain physicians.

ON THE RECORD

"There is no single, perfect training program," the KLAS report admits, "but implementing certain practices, such as using knowledgeable instructors for onboarding or providing lots of online content for follow-up training, can help build an education platform that is useful to clinicians, regardless of their specialty."

Deirdre Fulton is communications professional and freelancer based in Maine.

