Topics
Reimbursement
Providers and billing departments face possible communications gap
Providers and billers: A communication gap?
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare revenue cycle management market projected to be worth $104 billion by 2025
Rev cycle market worth $104B by 2025
Strategic Planning
Close to one-third of healthcare employees have never received cybersecurity training, report shows
One-third of healthcare employees lack cybersecurity training
Capital Finance
U.S. spends more on healthcare, but not on social services spending, study finds
Higher social spending linked to higher healthcare spending
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Optimizing the total performance of the supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Employer medical benefit costs projected to nearly double the rate of inflation in 2020
Medical benefit costs could soon outpace inflation
Budgeting
Focus on operational efficiency and RTLS technology has given Wake Forest Baptist Health a financial leg up
How RTLS saved Wake Forest $3.5M per year
Quality and Safety
Hospitals face rising risk of sophisticated cyberattacks
Hospitals face rising risk of cyberattacks
Billing and Collections
AHIP supports a federal model of California law to end surprise billing
AHIP supports California law to end surprise billing
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Kaiser Permanente workers planning strike that could be largest in more than two decades
Kaiser workers planning large strike
Operations
Insurtech entrepreneurs to lead panel at Health 2.0
Insurtech entrepreneurs to lead Health 2.0. panel
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Women in healthcare face more harassment, have fewer opportunities and lower wages, study shows
Women: Fewer opportunities, lower wages
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, settles lawsuits
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy
Policy and Legislation
Trump administration's public charge rule presents threat to health, scholars say
Trump's public charge rule: Threat to health?
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models, data shows
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Diverting avoidable ED visits could save $32B
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How artificial intelligence can allow providers to get a better handle on social determinants of health data
How AI can harness SDOH data
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Why aren't presidential candidates talking about value-based care?
Why aren't presidential candidates talking about value-based care?
Patient Engagement
Cutting operational costs while improving care quality requires leveraging technology to drive efficiencies
Cutting costs, boosting quality: Efficiency is the goal
Pharmacy
Hospitals keep 91 percent of profit from physician-administered drugs
Hospitals keep far more drug profits than clinics
Population Health
Data from homeless emergency department patients finds multiple contributors to homelessness
ED data shows multiple contributors to homelessness
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
Use of non-hospital-based provider-to-patient telehealth grew nearly 1,400%
Non-hospital-based telehealth grew 1,400%
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal court sides with CVS Health/Aetna on their merger
Federal court sides with CVS/Aetna
View more
Sep 19 More on Budgeting

Focus on operational efficiency and RTLS technology has given Wake Forest Baptist Health a financial leg up

Real-time tracking technologies allow the organization to monitor everything from patients to medical equipment.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center took a look at the healthcare landscape and knew it had to make some organizational changes. With the industry increasingly focused on operational efficiencies, quality service and patient satisfaction, the hospital saw opportunities for cost savings that had eluded them -- and looked to a combination of technological innovation and culture change to make that a reality.

The journey started by implementing RTLS technology. RTLS -- or real-time locating systems -- are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a contained area, in this case a hospital building.

The way the technology works is that wireless tags are affixed to either objects or people, and fixed reference points receive wireless signals from the tags to determine their location. Some hospitals use the technology to locate medical equipment; examples of its use in other industries include tracking cars through an assembly line or locating merchandise in a warehouse.

Wake Forest's focus was on the functionality and utilization of its medical equipment. Sensing that it could trim operational costs by making the use and storage of said equipment more streamlined, the hospital set up communication boards so that staff would be able to monitor these devices in real time, and ensure that storage and usage guidelines were being held to strictly.

"From a regulatory perspective, we cannot have equipment sitting in hallways or corridors," said Conrad Emmerich, senior vice president of health system operations and integration at Wake Forest Baptist Health. "There are certain alcoves. Like many hospital organizations in the country, we have a lot of equipment, and we focus on building good patient care space, but didn't always focus on where we store equipment when it's not in use.

"We needed to keep it out of our corridors," he said. "If it sits idle, it sends an alert to a nurse's station or distribution team. It says, 'You need to move me because I am not in a compliant space.'"

The RTLS system runs on CenTrak hardware and Infinite Leap software, but the partnership with those companies didn't just result in a more advanced way to track and monitor equipment. Experts from each organization were tapped to help Wake Forest establish what it calls the Office of Enterprise Visibility, the main function of which is to drive organizational goals.

Like many business plans, this one was summarized in an acronym: SPOT. It stands for Service excellence, Patient safety and satisfaction, Operational efficiency and the Transformation of healthcare delivery.

That ethos has guided Wake Forest's use of real-time technology. And the financial results have spoken for themselves.

SPOT

There are a lot of devices the hospital tracks -- about 35,000 all told. Roughly 6,000 sensors throughout the facility help track these items, but they can also track patient flow. With more than 2,000 patients in the hospital at any given time, the ability to track and monitor them has led to significant reductions in wait times.

"The average wait time reduction is 50%, so from a patient satisfaction standpoint that's great," said Emmerich. "The rooms are better optimized. There are cost reductions and increased capacity."

Patients receive more personalized attention, as well.

'When we check patients into our cancer center, we provide them with a VIP badge, a care pass, and we essentially can know where they are in their current day while on campus," said Emmerich. "If a patient is sitting in a waiting room for too long, and the care pass is idle, it can alert someone from the registration desk to check up on them, or allow them to take action to see why patient Conrad has been sitting in the lobotomy sub-waiting room for 16, 17 minutes, or whatever we feel is an appropriate time to wait too long."

Being able to track patients is a prime example of the "S"in SPOT -- Service excellence. Emmerich said it has improved staff interactions with patients, and while their care experience has improved, the hospital is still pursuing its original goal of streamlining equipment storage and usage.

Using real-time tracking technology on both of those fronts has helped to bring about the "T" in SPOT: Transformation of healthcare delivery.

Emmerich said that transformation has occurred "across the board, from really enhancing and completing the entire patient experience in terms of wayfinding, and knowing how long our caregivers interact with our patients, to howlong our patients walk from the front door to et to the cancer center, or even to digestive health. That information opens our eyes to the complete patient experience when they walk through our door."

RESULTS

The savings to date have convinced Wake Forest that it's on the right track. After the initial investment, RTLS technologies have resulted in savings of about $3.5 billion annually -- and that's figuring conservatively. Emmerich said there have been significant savings on top of that which haven't yet been quantified.

Workflow efficiencies provide one such example. Wake forest centrally monitors more than 1,000 refrigerators and freezers, and the temperature of each has to be checked twice daily to comply with regulatory guidelines. Before the Office of Enterprise Visibility spread its gospel of real-time tracking technologies, nurses and other caregivers were tapped to check those temperatures, which can take a couple of minutes each time.

A couple of minutes here and there add up over time, but remote monitoring makes that unnecessary. Caregivers can now focus more of their time on actual care.

"That's thousands of hours that can get redeployed to actual caregiving," said Emmerich. "That's been quantified in hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings year over year."

Wake Forest sees these efficiencies as necessary to continued viability, not only for their business but for the healthcare industry generally.

"Where RTLS is going to impact us in the future is continuing to improve access and throughput for consumers and patients," said Emmerich, "and it will allow us to create capacity within the confines of our current infrastructure."
 

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

News
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list While 2015 was a record-breaking year in healthcare mergers and acquisitions, 2016 saw more change as organizations across the industry adjust and adapt to the evolving financial landscape.
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...