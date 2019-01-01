Topics
Reimbursement
Rural hospital closures having an impact on mortality rates
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare revenue cycle management market projected to be worth $104 billion by 2025
Strategic Planning
Close to one-third of healthcare employees have never received cybersecurity training, report shows
Capital Finance
U.S. spends more on healthcare, but not on social services spending, study finds
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Accounting & Financial Management
Employer medical benefit costs projected to nearly double the rate of inflation in 2020
Budgeting
Health systems allocate just 5-10% of total spending on primary care, despite benefits
Quality and Safety
Black, Hispanic patients more likely to be brought to safety-net hospital emergency rooms
Billing and Collections
AHIP supports a federal model of California law to end surprise billing
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
Workforce
UnitedHealth's contract dispute with Team Health has implications industry-wide
Operations
Insurtech entrepreneurs to lead panel at Health 2.0
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Women in healthcare face more harassment, have fewer opportunities and lower wages, study shows
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
Compliance & Legal
CEO of telemedicine company pleads guilty to Medicare fraud in $424 million scheme
Policy and Legislation
Trump administration's public charge rule presents threat to health, scholars say
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models, data shows
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
How artificial intelligence can allow providers to get a better handle on social determinants of health data
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Why aren't presidential candidates talking about value-based care?
Patient Engagement
Cutting operational costs while improving care quality requires leveraging technology to drive efficiencies
Pharmacy
NimbleRx touts itself as first delivery service designed for independent and local pharmacies
Population Health
SDOH: Horizon BCBS New Jersey, RWJBarnabas Health and state partner on value-based model
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
Telehealth
Use of non-hospital-based provider-to-patient telehealth grew nearly 1,400%
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal court sides with CVS Health/Aetna on their merger
Sep 12 More on Operations

Insurtech entrepreneurs to lead panel at Health 2.0

Health 2.0 co-founder Matthew Holt will be among a panel of experts to speak on "Big Bets in Insurtech."

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Insurtech executives, from left, Seth Cohen, Tony Miller and Vivek Garipalli will be speaking at Health 2.0.Insurtech executives, from left, Seth Cohen, Tony Miller and Vivek Garipalli will be speaking at Health 2.0.

Health insurance startups are riding the wave of technology and innovation as the resulting consumer-centric models have created a powerful new way to do business.

They're also up against much larger companies that have the size and scale to negotiate and have their own data analytics.

Health 2.0 co-founder Matthew Holt will be among a panel of experts to speak at Health 2.0's session, "Big Bets in Insurtech," starting at 8:25 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, in Santa Clara, California.

Other digital leaders on the panel include Dennis Ho, CEO of Preveon; Erick Schweber, CEO of Surveyor Health; Sara Wajnberg, chief product officer at Oscar Health; Seth Cohen, president and co-founder of OODA Health; Tony Miller, CEO of Bind On-Demand Insurance; and Vivek Garipalli, co-founder and CEO of Clover Health.

HIMSS is the parent company of Health 2.0 and HIMSS Media, which spoke to three insurtech panelists, Miller, Cohen and Garipalli.

TONY MILLER

In 2016, Miller decided to throw out the traditional health plan model and rebuild a health insurance plan. The result is Bind on-demand health insurance that has no deductibles or coinsurance.

Bind allows members to search and compare prices of various treatment options on their health plan app before selecting treatment.

The Bind plan includes foundational coverage for all members, offering simple copays and covering everything health insurance was meant to cover – preventative, primary and specialty care, urgent and emergency, chronic care, maternity care and prescription drugs. 

To lower costs, Bind identifies about 45 plannable procedures that have the widest range of cost, treatment and effectiveness options as optional, add-in coverage at any time during the plan year. Members can get this coverage only if they need it.

Other insurers would call this "leakage," or lost revenue, Miller said.

"What other insurers call leakage, or lost dollars, consumers term a better choice," he said.

Monthly premiums are lower than other plans because of the separation between the plannable procedures and the core plan.

"We've changed the subsidy for what you pay depending on quality and cost," Miller said. "We have over 10,000 members on a plan in 2019. Every customer enjoys savings. Some have saved up to 30 percent; it drives lower out-of- pocket exposure to employees."

Bind works with the self-funded market and employers who are acting as their own insurance company.

Digital health technology has allowed Bind to build a modern tech stack based on capabilities such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. This couldn't have been done five years ago. But the difference still lies in the resulting product enabled by the tech stack, Miller said.

"It starts with the fact that most Americans are really frustrated with their health insurance," he said. "It's confusing; it's unaffordable."

SETH COHEN

Cohen, CEO of OODA Health and former vice president of Sales and Alliances for Castlight Health, co-founded OODA close to two years ago with a couple of motivations in mind.

First, he already had a team of about six people with whom he had worked on prior ventures.

"We got them together in a room so we could get the band together, so to speak," Cohen said. "Having been in the healthcare technology space, ideas will pivot. The next motivation for us beyond the people was the theme around payments. We were informed by our prior experience in other jobs."

OODA set about to disrupt the lengthy claims adjudication process through real-time payments. First it had to deal with the status quo of insurance companies being dependent on administrative layers that haven't changed in decades. Transformative data is hamstrung by the limitations of these systems, Cohen said.

"The system of claims and payment hasn't changed in 30 years," he said. The team's feeling, he said, was, "If we go into the belly of the beast, we could create a platform that would rise above."

The way it works is that once a claim is adjudicated, OODA gives the provider a guaranteed payment of what the patient owes. Then it tells the insurance company to underwrite the patient's financial risk of these bills, by consolidating various bills through one cover and giving a more convenient best-in-class experience.

"We don't charge anything to the provider," Cohen said. "The way our business model works, the payer pays us to deliver the customer experience. If we're able to collect more than 50 percent, it's offset through that."

OODA has launched pilots, such as in Arizona, that have shown good results, though Cohen has learned that it's not always easy to change the status quo. While the Silicon Valley mindset is to disrupt and move fast, sometimes it's best to step back. Also, never lose sight of the patient, he said.

"We're working with large providers, payers, trying to transform the operating model," Cohen said. "The art is when do you push and challenge and when do you respect that?"

OODA isn't a competitor to other insurtechs, but acts as their assistant.

"The big players are motivated now as ever before to innovate," Cohen said.

VIVEK GARIPALLI

Clover Health CEO Garipalli co-founded the healthcare technology company and Medicare Advantage plan in 2014.

Clover uses a proprietary tech platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and to lower costs.

When consumers are younger, they think about healthcare in an episodic way, Garipalli said. But 90 percent of healthcare costs for older adults is driven by chronic conditions.

"We built a product focused on improving the decision-making for physicians," he said. "We felt it was a big opportunity, by physicians having more data at the point of care."

When decision-making is improved at the point of care, costs go down.

Physicians aren't paid based upon a diagnosis, but through a capitated payment as a percent of the premiums.

"Reimbursement shouldn't fluctuate with decisions," Garipallis said. "It should be tied with using software at the point of care."

Most health insurance, or any insurance, is about identifying and pricing the risk, he said. Most risk arrangements are for a 12-month period. But cost savings sometimes are not realized until year two or three.

"When we were thinking about what to build at Clover, we focused on building a product focused on health outcomes," Garipalli said. "So many healthcare startups have wonderful missions, have all the right intentions. They struggle to find a way to execute. I hope over time with insurtech, people starting their own insurance company will be trying to affect risk in a positive way."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

Health 2.0

The Santa Clara conference will showcase cutting-edge innovation transforming healthcare Sept. 16-18.

