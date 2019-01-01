Topics
Reimbursement
Physician pay increased in 2018 while productivity remained stagnant
Physician pay up, productivity stagnant
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare revenue cycle management market projected to be worth $104 billion by 2025
Rev cycle market worth $104B by 2025
Strategic Planning
Close to one-third of healthcare employees have never received cybersecurity training, report shows
One-third of healthcare employees lack cybersecurity training
Capital Finance
U.S. spends more on healthcare, but not on social services spending, study finds
Higher social spending linked to higher healthcare spending
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Optimizing the total performance of the supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Smaller, nonprofit hospitals led a turnaround in margins, says Fitch
Fitch: Nonprofits led turnaround in margins
Budgeting
Health systems allocate just 5-10% of total spending on primary care, despite benefits
Public and private payers underinvest in primary care
Quality and Safety
Confusing laws, bad actors among the challenges facing healthcare data safety and patient privacy
Laws among the challenges facing data security
Billing and Collections
AHIP supports a federal model of California law to end surprise billing
AHIP supports California law to end surprise billing
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers to protest on Labor Day in Oakland
Workers to protest Kaiser Permanente on Labor Day
Operations
Physicians looking to become small practice owners have many factors to consider before making the leap
What would-be physician practice owners should consider
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Wording in medical student evaluations differ by gender, minority status, revealing potential bias
Gender, minority bias revealed in med student evals
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
Centene, Aetna protest losing Louisiana MCO contracts worth billions
Centene, Aetna protest losing Louisiana MCO contracts worth billions
Policy and Legislation
Trump Administration announces $1.8 billion in funding to states to combat opioid crisis
Trump Administration announces $1.8B to states to combat opioid crisis
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models, data shows
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Diverting avoidable ED visits could save $32B
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Healthcare cloud computing growth due in part to curbing infrastructure costs
Curbing infrastructure costs fuels cloud growth
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare Plan Finder gets upgrade for the first time in a decade
Medicare Plan Finder gets upgrade
Patient Engagement
New alliance negotiates with health plans to address the social determinants of health
New alliance negotiates with health plans on the SDOH
Pharmacy
Walmart launches standalone health clinic in Georgia
Walmart launches standalone clinic in Georgia
Population Health
Boston University SPH and Sharecare launch well-being index looking at impact of environment on health
Boston University, Sharecare launch new well-being index
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
Use of non-hospital-based provider-to-patient telehealth grew nearly 1,400%
Non-hospital-based telehealth grew 1,400%
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal court sides with CVS Health\Aetna on their merger
Federal court sides with CVS\Aetna
Sep 04 More on Patient Engagement

New alliance negotiates with health plans to address the social determinants of health

First-of-its-kind partnership uses IT to connect patients to social service organizations in upstate New York.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

In an effort called the first of its kind, an independent practice association in upstate New York is negotiating with health plans and using IT to connect Medicaid members to organizations that address the social determinants of health.

The health plan MVP Health Care, a managed care organization, pays the Healthy Alliance Independent Practice Association (IPA), which then matches the funds and pays the community service organizations, such as food pantries. 

The MCO's Medicaid members are enrolled in the IPA to have their care coordinated across a large network of regional social service providers such as homeless shelters and food banks, as well as traditional medical providers.

Providers are connected to social service organizations through Unite Us, a technology platform that digitally connects the two sectors for referrals and tracking purposes.

The partnership launched in upstate New York last month and currently has one health plan involved, but two more are expected to be announced soon, said Dr. Jacob Reider, CEO and founding member of the Alliance for Better Health and former deputy director of the ONC under President Obama.
The Alliance for Better Health formed the IPA to provide an organizational structure to contract with a health plan on behalf of the current 31 community service organizations that are part of the IPA.

An estimated $800,000 is being distributed to these select nonprofit organizations in six counties in the capitol region of New York.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Healthy Alliance is the first IPA in upstate New York to focus exclusively on addressing the social determinants of health, Reider said.

The IPA structure serves as a central point of contact to connect medical providers, community organizations, accountable care organizations, and managed care organizations with high-need individuals who need services such as housing, nutrition, and transportation.

While too soon to track results, the results are expected to improve the health of the community and reduce total cost of care.
 
Kaiser and CVS are two other organizations using the Unite Us platform, launching multi-million-dollar initiatives to address social determinants of health, according to Reider.

THE LARGER TREND

Historically, community organizations have relied on grant funding from states, foundations and charities to fulfill their mission, but Reider believes this model will change in the next three to five years, creating a need for non-profits to find new and lasting funding streams.

Physicians are currently challenged to connect their patients to needed services. There's also no way for them to determine if a patient has gotten the needed services.

Unite Us closes that loop, validating when a patient is referred, Reider said.  Doctors log into Unite Us software for the appropriate referrals and can see the results.

"Through this technical framework, we created an administrative framework," Reider said. "We don't know of any other in the country."

Phase I is to demonstrate the total cost of care is reduced and the health plan realizes a return on investment. The expectation is that in the future, health plans will take on more of the cost.

ON THE RECORD

"At MVP, we understand the important role that social factors can have on a person's overall health and how those influences can effect short and long-term outcomes," said MVP Health Care's President, Christopher Del Vecchio. "Investing in the underlying social, economic, and environmental factors that contribute to an individual's health, reinforces our commitment not only to the overall health and wellness of our members, but to the entire Capital Region community."

"What's unique here is the IPA, to negotiate with health plans," Reider said. "Addressing social determinants of health, or the conditions in which people are born, live, grow, work, and age, has a substantial impact on a person's health."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

 

Focus on Social Determinants of Health

In September, Healthcare Finance News, Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews will take a look at the SDOH and how varied health systems, IT companies, Congress and others are addressing it.

