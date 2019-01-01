Topics
Reimbursement
More than half of rural hospitals could close under a public health option
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare revenue cycle management market projected to be worth $104 billion by 2025
Strategic Planning
Close to one-third of healthcare employees have never received cybersecurity training, report shows
Capital Finance
U.S. spends more on healthcare, but not on social services spending, study finds
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Accounting & Financial Management
Charity care spending among California hospitals is plunging
Budgeting
Health systems allocate just 5-10% of total spending on primary care, despite benefits
Quality and Safety
Hospitals need to know: When disaster strikes, FEMA money is available to those that file quickly
Billing and Collections
Surprise medical bills in ER and inpatient settings are soaring, JAMA finds
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
Workforce
Up to 14% of internal medical residents have been bullied during training, Johns Hopkins found
Operations
Physicians looking to become small practice owners have many factors to consider before making the leap
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Wording in medical student evaluations differ by gender, minority status, revealing potential bias
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
Compliance & Legal
Majority of providers fall short of compliance with HIPAA access requirements
Policy and Legislation
HHS and FDA propose plan for importation of prescription drugs from other countries
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models, data shows
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS will delay updates to hospital star ratings until 2021
Patient Engagement
Bar is rising for consumerism in healthcare, but providers are still playing catch-up
Pharmacy
Drug price forecast projects 4.5 percent increase in hospital drug spending for 2020
Population Health
IPA, insurer launch innovative new partnership to manage social determinants of health
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
Telehealth
Use of non-hospital-based provider-to-patient telehealth grew nearly 1,400%
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tufts and Harvard Pilgrim to merge, creating large nonprofit insurer
Aug 21 More on Quality and Safety

Hospitals need to know: When disaster strikes, FEMA money is available to those that file quickly

Hospitals often don't file for the funds because they're unaware of what can be reimbursed and there is only a 30-day window to apply.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Hospitals damaged by hurricanes or other disasters are leaving millions of dollars on the table by not realizing all of the reimbursement available to them from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to Ryan Yokley, a vice president with Advis, a legal-based healthcare consulting firm.

Last year, Yokley worked with a client that owns and operates hospitals throughout the Gulf Coast. One or more of the hospitals in the system suffered damage from four recent hurricanes: Rita in 2005, Harvey in 2017, Gustav in 2008 and Ike in 2018. Three of these, Rita, Ike and Harvey, are among the 10 costliest hurricanes on record. Hurricane Harvey is right behind Katrina as the costliest. At No. 2, it racked up $34.8 billion in damages, according to USA Today.

Advis was able to get his Gulf Coast client several million dollars from the FEMA public assistance program reimbursement for disaster-related expenses.

"There is a lack of awareness from hospitals that this money is available," Yokley said.

WHAT'S COVERED

Most people know that FEMA reimburses state and local governments. It also reimburses certain types of private nonprofit organizations for the cost of disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures to protect life and property, and permanent repair work to damaged or destroyed infrastructure, according to FEMA.

This covers expenses incurred leading up to a disaster, such as sandbagging and boarding up windows, and for repair and replacement.

The FEMA money does not fund items covered by insurance, but it may cover the deductible.

Two key factors: The FEMA money is available only after other sources of funds have been exhausted; and there is a short window for hospitals to apply. It must be within 30 days of a federal disaster declaration.

The hard part becomes identifying the expenses and documenting them within this 30-day window, said Yokley, who assists with the FEMA claims.

WHY THIS MATTERS

After a hurricane, hospital executives and staff are doing all they can to remain open and to treat the influx of incoming patients. There is no time to search for the receipts for the wood used to board up the windows or to document the overtime needed to get the job done.

Hospitals need to take the time needed to prepare for a disaster, said Yokley, who recommends five key preparations:

  • Be familiar with the type of expenses eligible for reimbursement.
  • Know the insurance policy deductible.
  • Hospitals already have a disaster policy in place, but it needs to be reviewed based on the FEMA criteria. For example, what is the policy on emergency protective measures completed by staff, and is this at an overtime or special rate?
  • Establish record-keeping procedures for disaster-related expenses in a separate cost center. This will assist with reimbursement.
  • Establish a preapproved vendor list in accordance with FEMA requirements.

TREND

September is the peak of hurricane season, with an average season having 12 named storms and six hurricanes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com
 

