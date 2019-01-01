Cybersecurity: The enemy is already inside the gate

Topics
Reimbursement
More than half of rural hospitals could close under a public health option
Half of rural hospitals could close under public health option
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare revenue cycle management market projected to be worth $104 billion by 2025
Rev cycle market worth $104B by 2025
Strategic Planning
Close to one-third of healthcare employees have never received cybersecurity training, report shows
One-third of healthcare employees lack cybersecurity training
Capital Finance
U.S. spends more on healthcare, but not on social services spending, study finds
Higher social spending linked to higher healthcare spending
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Optimizing the total performance of the supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Charity care spending among California hospitals is plunging
CA hospitals: Charity care plunging
Budgeting
Health systems allocate just 5-10% of total spending on primary care, despite benefits
Public and private payers underinvest in primary care
Quality and Safety
Hospitals need to know: When disaster strikes, FEMA money is available to those that file quickly
When disaster strikes, FEMA money is available
Billing and Collections
Surprise medical bills in ER and inpatient settings are soaring, JAMA finds
Surprise medical bills are soaring
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Up to 14% of internal medical residents have been bullied during training, Johns Hopkins found
14% of internal medicine residents have been bullied
Operations
Physicians looking to become small practice owners have many factors to consider before making the leap
What would-be physician practice owners should consider
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Wording in medical student evaluations differ by gender, minority status, revealing potential bias
Gender, minority bias revealed in med student evals
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
Majority of providers fall short of compliance with HIPAA access requirements
HIPAA access: Most providers fall short
Policy and Legislation
HHS and FDA propose plan for importation of prescription drugs from other countries
HHS releases plan for importation of drugs from other countries
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models, data shows
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Diverting avoidable ED visits could save $32B
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS will delay updates to hospital star ratings until 2021
CMS delays hospital star ratings update until 2021
Patient Engagement
Bar is rising for consumerism in healthcare, but providers are still playing catch-up
Consumerism is rising; providers are playing catch-up
Pharmacy
Drug price forecast projects 4.5 percent increase in hospital drug spending for 2020
4.5% increase predicted for hospital drug spending
Population Health
IPA, insurer launch innovative new partnership to manage social determinants of health
IPA, insurer launch innovative new partnership to manage social determinants of health
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
Use of non-hospital-based provider-to-patient telehealth grew nearly 1,400%
Non-hospital-based telehealth grew 1,400%
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tufts and Harvard Pilgrim to merge, creating large nonprofit insurer
Tufts and Harvard Pilgrim to merge
View more
Aug 21 More on Quality and Safety

Cybersecurity: The enemy is already inside the gate

The number one recommendation is to know all of the touch points for data: how it comes in, how it's used, where it's stored and how it goes out.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Recent reports show patient record breaches reached an all-time high in the first half of 2019 – specifically, in the form of hacking, according to Cheryl Martin, chief knowledge officer for the American Health Information Management Association.

To block the entry points for hackers, healthcare organizations need to look beyond plugging the gaps to block access.

"The enemy is already inside the gate," Martin said.

Cybersecurity strategy has evolved as the number of attacks has gone up with digital access to health records.

Yet the perception among health organizations is, "'Here comes IT again, asking for more money,'" said Martin, who has a background in health information management and who has been a CIO for smaller health systems.

"Make sure to include the right people in the risk assessments," Martin said, "not just IT.  The health information management people know where all the data and patient data is. The C-suite, it's important they be represented. When you ask for the money, it's understanding this is not another toy, this is crucial."

Ed Zacharias, a partner at the health law firm McDermott Will & Emery, often consults with clients after a breach.

It seems like a simple concept, but one of the key steps for a health system is to understand where all of their PHI data is: how it comes in, how it's processed and stored, and how it goes out. But data passes through so many different touch points, this can be a tough assessment.

"The number of times I'm advising clients on a breach and they say, 'I didn't even know we process this on this system,'" Zacharias said.

Having a person within the organization who has an understanding of where the information is, who's accessing it and how many systems touch it is a legitimate job function, he said. This establishes accountability.

"Keeping track and managing that is a critical component," he said.

One way to do this is a data mapping exercise.

"Owning that exercise internally is something that identifies those vulnerabilities," Zacharias said. "The more devices that are connected, that just increases the potential risk landscape."

The enemy within often gets access through spoofing attacks and phishing scams that target staff emails.

Martin said nine times out of 10, it's a phishing attack that gets hospitals in trouble with their own security protocols.

Revenue cycle is particularly vulnerable.

Instead of gaining information to extort money, these hackers just ask for the money to be sent directly to them, by gaining control of a more senior person's email information and sending it out to an employee with the instructions to please pay this invoice directly.

"It looks like it's coming from a senior executive," Zacharias said.

Complying with HIPAA and government security regulations can be challenging, Zacharias said. While the government looks at a hospital's risk assessment report to determine what is reasonable, what the government thinks is reasonable and what the hospital thinks is reasonable are often miles apart.

"From the government side, you almost always see they failed to conduct a risk analysis," Zacharias said.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The best way to defend against cybersecurity attacks is to develop a robust, tested cybersecurity plan.

AHIMA recommends:

  • To mitigate future data breaches, healthcare organizations first need to understand and accept why they are being breached. Healthcare information and data assets are neatly packaged into health records and collected in databases, storage systems and applications.
  • Healthcare organizations need to identify the systems containing valuable information and data assets and apply layered security controls to those systems. This needs to be combined with the adoption of a security framework or guide such as the Health Information Trust Alliance Common Security Framework (HITRUST CSF) and the Essential Eight released by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ASCS).
  • Successfully developing and implementing a cybersecurity plan requires the participation and support of organizational leadership as well as cybersecurity expertise. There is a high demand for cybersecurity and a limited talent pool. Because of this, it might make sense for small-to-midsize hospitals to partner with an outside cybersecurity firm for their guidance and expertise. The day to day operational security should still be managed by an internal team.
  • Organizations need to consider the negative implications of outsourcing, such as failing to meet expectations, differences in company culture, and the outsourcing company going out of business. The hybrid approach creates a situation where the internal team can be supported and developed until outsourcing becomes ad hoc.
  • Interoperability of the various hospital portals that contain a patient's health information is a vital driver for patient engagement. Cybersecurity and interoperability should both be considered high priorities.
  • Security should not be considered a potential hindrance to patient engagement. It can certainly be accomplished without a negative impact. This can be managed by adopting a security standard or framework that extends to secure interoperability. This will ensure appropriate security measures from authentication through secure transmissions are implemented. In addition, hospitals need to ensure business associates have also adopted a similar security standard.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

Focus on Securing Healthcare

In August, Healthcare IT News, along with our sister sites, MobiHealthNews and Healthcare Finance, will focus on the many ways the industry is succeeding – and the places it's falling short – when it comes to the all-important task of enterprise-wide security.

News
Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades When Leapfrog released their Spring 2016 patient safety grades recently, 15 hospitals got slapped with a very public 'F' grade casting a spotlight on them that no institution wants. ...
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...