Topics
Reimbursement
Massachusetts global payment experiment yields encouraging results on medical spending, quality
Global payment experiment shows positive results
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospital CEOs focus on revenue growth over cost containment, according to new survey
CEOs are focused on revenue over cost
Strategic Planning
U.S. Attorney Cynthia Ridgeway will take strategic job with Anthem
U.S. Attorney Cynthia Ridgeway to take job with Anthem
Capital Finance
Precision medicine: Barriers to investment
Precision medicine: Barriers to investment
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Optimizing the total performance of the supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Hospitals saw lower profitability, volumes and revenue in June
Hospitals: Low profits and revenue in June
Budgeting
Health systems allocate just 5-10% of total spending on primary care, despite benefits
Public and private payers underinvest in primary care
Quality and Safety
Medical devices pose cybersecurity and patient threat
Medical devices pose cybersecurity threat
Billing and Collections
Medical costs create hardships for more than half of Americans
Medical costs a hardship for most Americans
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Burnout symptoms associated with racial bias in medical residents
Burnout symptoms in residents linked to racial bias
Operations
Insurance linked to hospitals' decision to transfer kids with mental health emergencies
Insurance status linked to mental health transfers
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Wording in medical student evaluations differ by gender, minority status, revealing potential bias
Gender, minority bias revealed in med student evals
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente plunking down $900 million on new Oakland headquarters
Kaiser Permanente building $900M HQ in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
FTC's $5 billion penalty for Facebook security lapses includes new health privacy restrictions
FTC: Facebook to pay $5B fine for privacy violations
Policy and Legislation
HHS and FDA propose plan for importation of prescription drugs from other countries
HHS releases plan for importation of drugs from other countries
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models, data shows
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Diverting avoidable ED visits could save $32B
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare to cover expensive CAR T-cell cancer therapy, but questions remain on full cost to hospitals
Medicare to cover expensive CAR T-cell cancer therapy
Patient Engagement
Humana and ADVault expand MyDirectives for advance care planning
Humana and ADVault expand MyDirectives for advance care planning
Pharmacy
Aetna helps drive CVSHealth's 175% net income increase for quarter
Aetna helps drive CVSHealth's 175% income increase
Population Health
IPA, insurer launch innovative new partnership to manage social determinants of health
IPA, insurer launch innovative new partnership to manage social determinants of health
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
Use of non-hospital-based provider-to-patient telehealth grew nearly 1,400%
Non-hospital-based telehealth grew 1,400%
Mergers & Acquisitions
Volume and value of healthcare mergers and acquisitions increase during second quarter
M&A deal volume, value grew in Q2
View more
Aug 09 More on Quality and Safety

Medical devices pose cybersecurity and patient threat

Security breaches can happen outside of the four walls of a hospital.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Connectivity has opened the door to cybersecurity attacks beyond the computer.

Security breaches can happen anywhere there is a connected electronic device. CAT scans, MRI machines, anything plugged in such as pacemakers and insulin pumps, create security vulnerabilities that can be overlooked in standard hospital cybersecurity procedures.

"In surgery room, everything is  a computer," said Fred Langston, executive vice president of Professional Services for CI Security. "We've opened the door, these are all networked together, sometimes communicating to the internet and cloud. It can literally make a connection to a patient device to the EMR on up to the cloud."

The breaches can occur well away from the hospital.

"It's not just the walls of hospitals," Langston said. "It's walking on the street."

WHY IT MATTERS

Criminals infiltrating medical devices pose more than a threat to data security. Hackers accessing medical devices can threaten patient harm, whether that's the intent or not.

"It's not just, 'Hey, we've lost a medical record,' it's patient safety," Langston said. "When they make these attacks, it's not because they're taking over a medical device, it's indiscriminate."

As the government and hospitals push for interoperability, more coordinated care and patient-centric care, providers become more vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Most hospitals now have mobile access to electronic health records. It's no coincidence that the uptick in cyber attacks began happening around the same time the government pushed for EHRs, according to Lisa Rivera, a healthcare security expert who is a former federal prosecutor handling civil and criminal investigations for the Department of Justice.

CI Security's estimated 50 hospital clients have yet to experience a cyber attack through a medical device, but there are documented cases where this has happened.

THE LARGER TREND

One infamous case is that of the computer worm Stuxnet, which was first discovered in 2010. The U.S. government, in conjunction with Israel, targeted Iran's production of uranium through the malicious computer worm, according to The Wall Street Journal. The worm caused substantial damage to Iran's nuclear program.

The worm caused the centrifuges used to separate nuclear material to spin so fast that they blew up, according to Langston. In essence, the same concept can be applied to medical and other connected devices.

"This is the same type of attack," Langston said. "Take the operational technology and do something you shouldn't do."

The 2017 ransomware attack Wannacry exposed weaknesses in cybersecurity response. The attack took down the national health system in Great Britain and put them back to paper and pencil.

In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration required nearly 500,000 patients with a radio frequency-enabled St. Jude Medical implantable pacemaker to install a software patch to protect themselves from cybersecurity vulnerabilities that had been discovered in the devices. The FDA issued an alert warning patients that the device's vulnerabilities could allow unauthorized users to access the device. The FDA did not report any patient harm related to the cybersecurity vulnerability.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Since breaches can't be totally stopped, the number one way for health systems to cut down on the damage and costs is to detect a breach quickly,  said Drex DeFord, executive healthcare strategist with CI Security.

The average amount of time a hacker is in a system before detection is 197 days. If a medical facility is able to catch hackers in two hours or less, the impact is lowered significantly.

CI Security is in the business of monitoring alerts, including medical device vulnerabilities, and working with clients to take the right response.

The company has seen all sorts of malware and has picked up policy violations, such as healthcare data being transmitted unencrypted.

Hospitals have done a good job putting in preventative controls to manage firewalls and antivirus detection. But only the largest systems have the resources needed to work on the back end and respond quickly, DeFord said.

All of their clients have dealt with some sort of cybersecurity issue.

"Of the 50 hospitals we work with, everyone of them has gotten a handful of calls of a particular thing," DeFord said. "Healthcare organizations need to monitor, detect breaches early and be able to respond in hours rather than 200 days."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com
 

Focus on Securing Healthcare

In August, Healthcare IT News, along with our sister sites, MobiHealthNews and Healthcare Finance, will focus on the many ways the industry is succeeding – and the places it's falling short – when it comes to the all-important task of enterprise-wide security.

News
Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Pamela Peele knows that people who subscribe to cooking magazines have a much higher risk of going to the emergency room. But how she knows that is a whole other story.
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...