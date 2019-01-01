Topics
Reimbursement
Massachusetts global payment experiment yields encouraging results on medical spending, quality
Global payment experiment shows positive results
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospital CEOs focus on revenue growth over cost containment, according to new survey
CEOs are focused on revenue over cost
Strategic Planning
U.S. Attorney Cynthia Ridgeway will take strategic job with Anthem
U.S. Attorney Cynthia Ridgeway to take job with Anthem
Capital Finance
Precision medicine: Barriers to investment
Precision medicine: Barriers to investment
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Optimizing the total performance of the supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Finding unconventional sources of capital in the face of revenue pressures
Finding hidden sources of capital
Budgeting
Health systems allocate just 5-10% of total spending on primary care, despite benefits
Public and private payers underinvest in primary care
Quality and Safety
Majority of U.S. hospitals not meeting surgical safety standards
Most hospitals not meeting surgical safety standards
Billing and Collections
Medical costs create hardships for more than half of Americans
Medical costs a hardship for most Americans
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Burnout symptoms associated with racial bias in medical residents
Burnout symptoms in residents linked to racial bias
Operations
Insurance linked to hospitals' decision to transfer kids with mental health emergencies
Insurance status linked to mental health transfers
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Wording in medical student evaluations differ by gender, minority status, revealing potential bias
Gender, minority bias revealed in med student evals
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente plunking down $900 million on new Oakland headquarters
Kaiser Permanente building $900M HQ in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
FTC's $5 billion penalty for Facebook security lapses includes new health privacy restrictions
FTC: Facebook to pay $5B fine for privacy violations
Policy and Legislation
Where Tuesday's 10 Democratic debaters stand on healthcare
Where Tuesday's 10 Democratic debaters stand on healthcare
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models, data shows
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Diverting avoidable ED visits could save $32B
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS proposed rule requires hospitals to make public their payer-specific negotiated charges
CMS rule would require hospitals to post payer negotiated charges
Patient Engagement
Vast majority of physicians want to be more involved in health system digital patient access initiatives
Most physicians want involvement in patient access initiatives
Pharmacy
Critical heart drug too pricey for some Medicare patients
Heart drug too pricey for some Medicare patients
Population Health
CVS Health highlights new platform connecting at-risk Aetna plan members to social services
CVS Health highlights new platform connecting at-risk Aetna plan members to social services
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
Use of non-hospital-based provider-to-patient telehealth grew nearly 1,400%
Non-hospital-based telehealth grew 1,400%
Mergers & Acquisitions
Volume and value of healthcare mergers and acquisitions increase during second quarter
M&A deal volume, value grew in Q2
Jul 30 More on Compliance & Legal

Healthcare's number one financial issue is cybersecurity

The cost of a healthcare breach is about $408 per patient record and that doesn't include the loss of business, productivity and reputation.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Cyber attacks affect the finances of every hospital and insurer like no other.

"I've seen estimates of over $5 billion in costs to the healthcare industry annually," said Lisa Rivera, a partner at Bass, Berry and Sims who focuses on healthcare security. "That's enormous and is not going away."

Beyond the cost to find a solution to fix breaches and to settle any civil complaints are fines from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights. In 2018, OCR issued 10 resolutions that totalled $28 million.

The HHS Office of Civil Rights is stepping up breach enforcement of private health information, according to Rivera, who is a former assistant U.S. Attorney and federal prosecutor handling civil and criminal investigations for the Department of Justice.

What officials want to see is that the hospital or insurer has taken reasonable efforts to avoid a breach.

"There is no perfect cybersecurity," Rivera said. "They say it's not perfection, it's reasonable efforts. That's going to require an investment up-front to see where data is located, and educating the workforce on phishing incidents."

Also, hospital finance professionals who are relying more on contractors for revenue cycle management and analytics should take note on the security issues involved in sharing this information.

"Every sector of business has attacks, but healthcare is experiencing the largest growth of cyber attacks because of the nature of its information," Rivera said. "It's more valuable on the dark web."

It's also not easily fixed.

If an individual's credit card is stolen, the consumer can cancel his or her credit card. But in health records, the damage is permanent.

THE IMPACT

Despite the number of breaches, healthcare has been behind other sectors in taking security measures. Four to seven percent of a health system's IT budget is in cybersecurity, compared to about 15% for other sectors such as the financial industry, according to Rivera.

Hospitals are behind because first, it's a challenge to keep up with the move to more information being in electronic form.

"There's no hospital that doesn't have mobile EHR information," Rivera said. "Then there was this transition with incentives from the government to go to electronic medical records. There were vast routes to doing that without a lot of experience involved in doing it. The push to become electronic began happening with this enormous uptick in cyber attacks."

Also, the focus of healthcare has always been patient care. The population health explosion also involves the sharing of information.

And consolidation across the healthcare industry can potentially make covered entities more vulnerable to lapses in security during the transition and integration phases.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The number one way to cut costs is to prevent a breach. Once one has happened, hospitals must be able to identify it as soon as possible and then be able to respond to it.

Hospitals should be able to determine where certain data goes off the rail, Rivera said. For instance, large systems doing research have outcome information that may not be within the system of protection.

"You don't want to learn about a data breach because the FBI saw it on the dark web," Rivera said. And some hospitals have.

It's a constant battle of software updates and checks. Criminals are pinging systems thousands of times a day. It's like locking down doors and windows.

The first thing that's needed for systems large and small is a risk assessment. This is the first thing the OCR wants to see, she said. Many hospitals use an outside vendor to do the job.

Prices for other cybersecurity measures vary from a software purchase that could be in the millions, to having vendor monitoring.

But the cost of a healthcare breach is about $408 per patient record and that doesn't include the loss of business, productivity, reputation and the service disruption.

Hospitals can also purchase cyber insurance, which varies in cost and coverage. Some obtain it for purposes of class action lawsuits.

THE LARGER TREND

OCR enforcement activity during 2018 demonstrates the agency's continued emphasis on enforcing violations of the security risk assessment and risk management requirements, Rivera said.

Covered entities and business associates are required to: conduct a thorough assessment of the threats and vulnerabilities across the enterprise;    implement measures to reduce known threats and vulnerabilities to a reasonable and appropriate level; and ensure that any vendor or other organization accessing or storing private health information is security compliant.
The OCR concluded 2018 with an all-time record year for HIPAA enforcement  activity. The OCR settled 10 cases and secured one judgment, together totaling $28.7 million. This surpassed the previous record of $23.5 million from 2016. 

In addition, OCR also achieved the single largest individual HIPAA settlement  of $16 million with Anthem, representing a nearly three-fold increase over the previous record settlement of $5.5 million in 2016. Anthem was held responsible for cyber attacks that stole the protected health information of close to 79 million people.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com
 

 

