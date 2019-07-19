Amazon contemplating lawsuit against Surescripts

Topics
Reimbursement
UnitedHealthcare to start covering medical implant for sleep apnea
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospital CEOs focus on revenue growth over cost containment, according to new survey
Strategic Planning
U.S. Attorney Cynthia Ridgeway will take strategic job with Anthem
Capital Finance
Precision medicine: Barriers to investment
Supply Chain
Group purchasing organizations reduce supply costs by 13.1 percent
Accounting & Financial Management
Finding unconventional sources of capital in the face of revenue pressures
Budgeting
New clinical pathway for cancer patients leads to better outcomes, lower healthcare costs
Quality and Safety
Majority of U.S. hospitals not meeting surgical safety standards
Billing and Collections
Medical costs create hardships for more than half of Americans
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
Workforce
Nurses may not have adequate instruction on how to respond to a catastrophe
Operations
David Callender is new president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Hospital/physician relations
Wording in medical student evaluations differ by gender, minority status, revealing potential bias
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente plunking down $900 million on new Oakland headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Affordable Care Act heads to appeals court on Tuesday
Policy and Legislation
Insurers applaud end of Cadillac tax
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
CMS has 2019 Medicare ACO class
Acute Care
University of Chicago Medicine study shows need to enhance patient rest, evaluate overnight interruptions for better patient experience
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
How Medicare Advantage plans can begin closing coverage gaps through better communication
Patient Engagement
Vast majority of physicians want to be more involved in health system digital patient access initiatives
Pharmacy
Amazon contemplating lawsuit against Surescripts
Population Health
Social determinants of health data can be difficult to collect and share, but it's imperative to success
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
Telehealth
Telemedicine market expected to account for more than $38 billion by 2029
Mergers & Acquisitions
Court decision expected soon in CVS/Aetna merger
Jul 22 More on Pharmacy

Amazon contemplating lawsuit against Surescripts

Surescripts is seeking to cut off PillPack's access to patient data, and the latter, an Amazon-owned company, isn't taking the matter lightly.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Last week, it was reported that Amazon is contemplating a lawsuit against electronic prescribing company Surescripts, which has taken action to prevent the former from accessing its patient information. A lawsuit could complicate matters for both businesses.

This comes about a year after Amazon snatched up PillPack in a $753 million acquisition. PillPack, a pharmacy delivery service, receives comprehensive data indirectly from Surescripts, and uses the information to access patient medication lists, inform patients about potential safety risks, pinpoint duplicate medications and assist with refills. Surescripts is owned by potential PillPack competitors CVS and Express Scripts.

According to a CNBC report, PillPack will soon be blocked from accessing that data from third party company ReMy Health. Amazon's pending lawsuit is designed to put the brakes on those efforts, with PIllPack allegedly sending a cease-and-desist letter to Surescripts.

Rather than contracting directly with Surescripts, Pillpack goes through ReMy for information on patient medication. ReMy collects raw data from Surescripts and sends a more polished version of it to clients through its application software. ReMy indicated last week that it would cease working with Pillpack, severing a relationship that began in 2017.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT

If PillPack loses access to data from Surescripts it would effectively be cut off from patients' digital histories. This introduces a particularly vexing challenge, since many of its patients take multiple medications prescribed by various doctors. PillPack would probably have to call each patient by phone to get their medication lists, a time-consuming process that would rely on patients' memories rather than on hard and fast data.

There's another possible complication for Amazon. According to a Forbes contributor, if Amazon goes forward with the lawsuit, it may be hit by claims for openness on its own part -- adding stress to its practice of keeping a private lid on its own customer data.

Amazon told Forbes this was an unfounded concern, given the differences between customer data and personal health information.

THE LARGER TREND

Amazon reported $3.6 billion in profit for the first quarter of 2019, more than double the $1.6 billion earned during the same time period last year, releasing its quarterly report during the same week it began actively marketing PillPack to its customers.

Prescription deliveries are included in Amazon's Prime membership program.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

Focus on: The Future of Pharma

In the month of July, we'll take a closer look at the many answers to this question, as well as exploring what the changing face of pharma means for other healthcare stakeholders.

