Age, race disparities found in the use of hospital patient portals

Topics
Reimbursement
UnitedHealthcare to start covering medical implant for sleep apnea
UHC to start covering medical implant for sleep apnea
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospital CEOs focus on revenue growth over cost containment, according to new survey
CEOs are focused on revenue over cost
Strategic Planning
U.S. Attorney Cynthia Ridgeway will take strategic job with Anthem
U.S. Attorney Cynthia Ridgeway to take job with Anthem
Capital Finance
Precision medicine: Barriers to investment
Precision medicine: Barriers to investment
Supply Chain
Group purchasing organizations reduce supply costs by 13.1 percent
GPOs reduce supply costs by 13.1 percent
Accounting & Financial Management
Finding unconventional sources of capital in the face of revenue pressures
Finding hidden sources of capital
Budgeting
New clinical pathway for cancer patients leads to better outcomes, lower healthcare costs
New clinical pathway lowers healthcare costs
Quality and Safety
Quality standards framework can improve both clinical and financial performance in healthcare
How a healthcare quality workforce can better care, costs
Billing and Collections
Medical costs create hardships for more than half of Americans
Medical costs a hardship for most Americans
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Telemedicine is poised to grow as its popularity increases among physicians and patients
Telemedicine growing in popularity among physicians
Operations
Humana to integrate IntelligentRx into Epic's e-prescribing workflow
Humana to integrate IntelligentRx into Epic's e-prescribing workflow
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Wording in medical student evaluations differ by gender, minority status, revealing potential bias
Gender, minority bias revealed in med student evals
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente plunking down $900 million on new Oakland headquarters
Kaiser Permanente building $900M HQ in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
Affordable Care Act heads to appeals court on Tuesday
ACA heads to appeals court on Tuesday
Policy and Legislation
FCC advances, seeks public comment on $100M rural telehealth pilot
FCC advances, seeks public comment on $100M rural telehealth pilot
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Intermountain launches new spinoff with focus on value-based care
Intermountain launches new spinoff with focus on value-based care
Acute Care
University of Chicago Medicine study shows need to enhance patient rest, evaluate overnight interruptions for better patient experience
University of Chicago Medicine study shows how to help patients rest for improved experience
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Innovaccer research shows how AI could improve cost of care models
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
New CMS resources help states waive ACA requirements
New CMS resources help states waive ACA requirements
Patient Engagement
Age, race disparities found in the use of hospital patient portals
Age disparities found in patient portal use
Pharmacy
Trump administration withdraws drug rebate rule
Trump administration withdraws drug rebate rule
Population Health
Social determinants of health data can be difficult to collect and share, but it's imperative to success
SDOH data hard to share, but necessary
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
Telemedicine market expected to account for more than $38 billion by 2029
Telemedicine worth $38 billion by 2029
Mergers & Acquisitions
Five states to speak in support of CVS\Aetna merger on Friday
Five states to speak in support of CVS\Aetna
Jul 17 More on Patient Engagement

Age, race disparities found in the use of hospital patient portals

Patients age 60 and over used the portal less than younger patients, and African Americans used the portal less than white patients.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Removing the barriers of access to technology does not close the digital divide for African American and older patients, according to new research from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

As part of a larger examination of patient portal use, researchers looked at the use of patient portals while people are admitted in the hospital. Over a one-year period, they found patients age 60 and over used the portal less than patients ages 18 to 29, and African American patients used the portal less than white patients.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT

Patient portals, and other types of patient-facing technology, are meant to engage patients more in their healthcare by facilitating better communication with the care team. They allow patients to access things like test results, progress notes and other information that's stored in their medical records.

They're also meant, in part, to facilitate brand loyalty. Patients are now consumers, and increasingly demand digital ease and convenience to be a major part of their care experience -- particularly younger patients who have grown up with technology.

Patients enrolled in the study used a hospital-provided tablet with a password-protected patient portal application they could access; they were not prompted to use the patient portal by the study team. To measure portal usage, researchers looked at the total number of tasks completed during the hospital stay, such as logging into the application, sending messages to the care team, viewing test results, ordering meals and accessing tutorials.

The 60 to 69 age group used the inpatient portal 45% less than the 18 to 29 age group, and the 70 and over age group used the inpatient portal 36% less than the 18 to 29 age group. African American patients used the portal 40 percent less than white patients.

Older patients used the tutorial feature more often than their younger counterparts, suggesting the former may abstain from using the application due to limited knowledge of how to use it -- something that could potentially be remedied by training resources.

The disparity between African American and white patients was more of a mystery, suggesting differences in use were more nuanced than a simple access issue. Researchers signaled their intent to explore that issue further.

THE LARGER TREND

Patient portals have evolved over time, transitioning from simple logins to a health system's data to mobile apps that provide access to those systems.

Several companies have tried to make a run at creating a portal that establishes an industry standard, a model for all others to follow. But those efforts, from giants like Google and Apple, have met with only varying levels of success.

Stephen Dart, senior director of product management at AdvancedMD, told Healthcare Finance News last year that one of the issues is the lack of a universal privacy standard. In some states, the default is that a patient's data is shareable and the patient has to actively opt out; in other states, that dynamic is reversed.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

