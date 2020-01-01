When the health IT expert becomes the patient

Topics
Reimbursement
Hospitals saw increased profitability as 2019 came to a close
Hospital profitability up in December
Revenue Cycle Management
HIMSS20 Revenue Cycle Optimization Forum puts the focus on patient-centric solutions
HIMSS20 Revenue Cycle forum focuses on patient-centric solutions
Strategic Planning
Humana partners on $600 million investment in senior primary care
Humana partners on $600M investment in senior primary care
Capital Finance
Investment in medical and health R&D not keeping up with needs of nation, report finds
Healthcare R&D investments lag disease burden
Supply Chain
Department of Health and Human Services launches Foundry for American Biotechnology
HHS launches Foundry for American Biotechnology
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare paperwork cost U.S. $812 billion in 2017, 4 times more per capita than Canada
Paperwork cost U.S. $812B in 2017
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
CMS prepares healthcare facilities for coronavirus threat
CMS prepares healthcare facilities for coronavirus threat
Billing and Collections
One in 5 operations may lead to surprise bills, even when the surgeon and hospital are in-network
1 in 5 operations may lead to surprise bills
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Nurses at higher risk of suicide than general population, national study confirms
Nurses at higher risk of suicide
Operations
Study sheds light on executive pay in healthcare industry
Study sheds light on executive pay in healthcare
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
Payer payment integrity audits are a financial burden to providers
Payment integrity audits cost providers
Policy and Legislation
American College of Physicians breaks with industry to support Medicare for All, public option
American College of Physicians supports single-payer
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
ACOs in the MSSP model head into future risk
ACOs and the MSSP model head into 2020
Acute Care
Critical care improvements may differ depending on a hospital's patient population
Patient population determines ICU improvements
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How analytics, SDOH insights are helping reduce ED use
How analytics, SDOH insights are helping reduce ED use
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare Advantage rates to increase by less than 1%
Medicare Advantage rates to increase by less than 1%
Patient Engagement
When the health IT expert becomes the patient
When the health IT expert becomes the patient
Pharmacy
Oncology and neurology treatments lead wave of new drugs in 2020
Oncology and neurology treatments lead wave of new drugs in 2020
Population Health
ACOs are struggling to integrate social services with medical care, findings show
ACOs struggling to integrate SDOH
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Tufts Health Plan expands telehealth amid Harvard Pilgrim merger
Tufts Health Plan expands telehealth amid Harvard Pilgrim merger
Mergers & Acquisitions
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions continue to be active, with a positive outlook for the future
Healthcare M&A still active; outlook positive
Feb 12 More on Patient Engagement

When the health IT expert becomes the patient

The technology is there to make navigating the health system easier for those who have traumatic brain injury, says HIMSS20 speaker Laura Jantos.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

When healthcare IT professional Laura Jantos became the patient, she gained a new perspective on what is lacking in consumer-facing technologies.

Laura Jantos, who is retired as a partner in a management consulting firm leading its HCIT practice, will share her experience during HIMSS20.

"As reimbursement has focused on outcomes, we need to use the AI capabilities we have to get people to the right place and care paths," she said.

In 2012, Jantos suffered a traumatic brain injury from a snowboarding accident. As in many traumatic brain injury cases, her recovery became complicated, especially after a car accident in 2018, in which her vehicle was struck by another car, set back her progress.

"I had to retire from work due to the disability," Jantos said. "But I thought I could be back at it in a year."

Jantos' cognitive function is limited to about 45 minutes, twice a day.  She has found it takes all of that to navigate the current healthcare system.

"The whole revenue cycle side of things is really challenging," she said. "I get a bill and if it's messed up, it takes up the day. Why don't payment screens look like the statement?"

Researching providers, getting referrals, remembering what physicians have said and their recommendations, all become problematic to the patient with TBI. Jantos wanted access to her own data, not just visit documentation and follow-up instructions but information on how many referrals her visits generated and how many visits she has left.

She sees the issue as a technology problem.

"I am asked for information all the time and often that health system already has that information," Jantos said. "Even though I find it and provide it, such as background on prior surgeries and imaging, it's often not used or when I go online it's still not correct. That's a big waste of my precious cognitive time and really frustrating. I see people doing the intake so I don't know what is happening. This is a technology problem, not a doctor or staff problem. I see the providers struggling to use the technology. I see the front desk struggling to use the technology."

She has also found that having a traumatic brain injury requires a high level of self-advocacy, at a time when patients are feeling vulnerable. Those with brain injury can have trouble regulating emotions and situations and relating to people.

TBI is different than other diseases or chronic conditions.

"If I have cancer, I have navigators and pathways," she said. "With brain injury, there are no pathways and few specialists. It takes months to figure out. There are organizations out there trying to fill this gap. Clear information on these pathways is incredibly important."

Each year, an estimated 2.2 million people are treated for traumatic brain injury; about 50,000 die. This means many patients are living with a traumatic brain injury.

"I have a lot of resources and a lot of knowledge of how healthcare is supposed to work," Jantos said. "When we think about things like patient engagement, we don't think about brain injury. We think diabetes and heart conditions. Brain injury is prevalent and is increasing."

Laura Janto will share her experience in "Hindsight 2020: Engagement From the Patient Perspective," from 3-3:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, Room W300, during HIMSS20.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

