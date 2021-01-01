U.S. healthcare system could save $16.3B through workflow automation

Topics
Reimbursement
Eliminating audio-only telehealth coverage could put safety net clinics at risk
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
Strategic Planning
The top ten things CEOs got right during the pandemic
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet federal response to COVID-19, officials say
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Quality and Safety
UPDATED: One dead, 4 injured in shooting at healthcare clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Workforce
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Operations
How to prepare for the next health crisis? Epic, Teladoc and others have ideas
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Compliance & Legal
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Policy and Legislation
Cigna eliminates prior authorization requirements for some CT exams
Community Benefit
Onyx Technology and AMA Innovations partner to build interoperability tool
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
Business Intelligence
U.S. healthcare system could save $16.3B through workflow automation
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Humana posts $274 million loss in the fourth quarter
Patient Engagement
A more active role for consumers will decelerate health spending over the next two decades
Pharmacy
Pharmacy sales drive Walgreens' Q1 financials up 5%
Population Health
Hospital, insurer and employer groups band together in bid to achieve universal coverage
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Report shows 'vast improvement' in state telehealth reimbursement policies
Mergers & Acquisitions
RWJBarnabas furthers partnership with Rutgers University by joining clinical practices
Feb 08 More on Business Intelligence

U.S. healthcare system could save $16.3B through workflow automation

Prior authorization continues to be the area with the lowest adoption rate, with only 21% of medical plans having fully electronic transactions.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

The U.S. healthcare industry is missing out on billions of dollars in potential annual savings by manually completing common business transactions, according to the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare's 2020 Index.

Of the $372 billion spent on administrative complexity with the U.S. healthcare system, an additional $16.3 billion could be saved through workflow automation, according to the report. This is on top of the $122 billion the industry already saved through automation.

The CAQH's report used data from health plans and providers from 2019 to calculate savings opportunities related to verifying patient insurance coverage and cost-sharing, obtaining prior authorization, submitting claims and supplemental information, and sending and receiving payments.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

The potential savings opportunity is growing for the medical industry due to rising costs for most manual and partially electronic transactions, combined with falling costs for electronically-powered transactions, the report said.

In fact, the potential savings opportunity increased 35% from the year prior, up from $9.9 billion to $13.3 billion.

Across the board for medical plans, the adoption of fully automated workflows increased, except for claim submission and eligibility and benefit verification, which both remained stable. Prior authorization continues to be the area with the lowest adoption rate, with only 21% of medical plans having fully electronic transactions for this task.

The area with the greatest cost savings opportunity is through eligibility and benefit verification automation, which saved the medical industry $85.6 billion in 2019.

If the medical industry automated all of the processes tracked by the CAQH, it could save $43.39 on each patient encounter ($29.84 for providers and $13.55 for plans), according to the report.

"Considering the millions of times these transactions occur every day, the savings potential across the healthcare economy is significant," the CAQH said in a statement.

THE LARGER TREND

One area that has proven ripe for automation is revenue cycle management.

In a HIMSS20 digital presentation last year, Mark Morsch, vice president of technology at Optum360, cited data indicating that there can be as much as $200 billion in administrative waste in the healthcare system due to inefficient revenue cycle practices

As such, a top priority of the healthcare industry in recent history has been to reduce costly and time-consuming workflows.

More than 90% of CFOs and revenue cycle managers feel it's important for automated tools to be used in their revenue cycle.

Revenue cycle directors interviewed said that ROI is realized through fewer, full-time equivalent positions.

Especially now, healthcare leaders are turning to technology and automation to financially recover from the pandemic. Eighty-one percent of CFOs and senior leaders say there is an absolute and immediate need for digital transformations for the long-term survival of their organizations.

ON THE RECORD

"This year's report found that adoption of electronic processes generally increased across the medical and dental industries," said Kristine Burnaska, director of Research and Measurement at CAQH. "The data also indicates that future efforts to automate could yield even greater returns."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org
 

