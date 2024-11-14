Topics
Reimbursement
Home health agencies get half a percent pay increase
Revenue Cycle Management
Mary Washington Healthcare latest to outsource revenue cycle 
Strategic Planning
Two CFOs see promise of AI, but have yet to build a dedicated budget
Capital Finance
Cigna nixes speculation of a Humana merger
Supply Chain
Feds shore up healthcare supply chain in wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton
Accounting & Financial Management
Labor expenses continue to challenge hospitals
Budgeting
Health system operating margins declined in August
Quality and Safety
US healthcare system ranks last in equity, access
Billing and Collections
CFPB warns of illegal tactics by medical debt collectors
Claims Processing
Denials top reason for eroding provider-payer relationship
Workforce
Elevance laying off 123 California employees
Operations
$47.5 million grant allows Rutgers to turn lab discoveries into practical healthcare
Medical Devices
Healthcare chatbots may promote racist misinformation
Hospital/physician relations
Hospitals, physicians submit opposing views to FTC ruling on noncompetes
Construction & Facilities Management
Cleveland Clinic partnering with Cavaliers on new training center
Compliance & Legal
Johnson and Johnson sues HRSA for blocking 340B plan
Policy and Legislation
Trump picks RFK Jr. to lead HHS
Community Benefit
AMA pushes for stricter standards for hospital charity care policies
Accountable Care
NAACOS pushes ACO REACH extension after $1.54B in savings
Acute Care
SDOH, tech key to advancing value-based care, says UHG
Ambulatory Care
Cleveland Clinic and Amazon One Medical collaborate on primary care clinics
Analytics
Interoperability in healthcare moving forward despite challenges
Business Intelligence
MD Anderson launches new cancer research center
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
Financial disincentives for providers who commit information blocking 
Medicare & Medicaid
Elevance Health 'considering options' following star ratings hit
Patient Engagement
Patients see narrow networks in ACA marketplace plans, KFF finds
Pharmacy
CerpassRx, Waltz team on AI platform to manage specialty drug spend
Population Health
Reproductive care, including abortion, facing challenges
Risk Management
UPMC for You partners to offer Medicaid redetermination coverage in laundromats
Telehealth
Teladoc posts $640.5 million in revenue, stresses virtual care improvement
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cardinal Health set to acquire two companies for combined $3.9B
Nov 14 More on Policy and Legislation

Trump picks RFK Jr. to lead HHS

The president-elect says RFK Jr. will help protect Americans from "pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products and food additives."

Susan Morse, Executive Editor

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, according to Reuters.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, ran for president in this year's election as an independent before dropping out in August and endorsing Trump in exchange for a role in the Republican's administration, the report said.

"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said in his announcement. "The safety and health of all Americans is the most important role of any administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming health crisis in this country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!" Trump added.

WHY THIS MATTERS

RFK Jr. is a controversial choice who has been branded an anti-vaxxer.

DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd on Thursday called Trump's pick a conspiracy theorist and misinformation propagandist.

"Donald Trump is threatening the health and safety of every American to reward a notorious liar who has pushed 9/11 conspiracy theories, backed a national abortion ban, spread disinformation that led to a deadly measles outbreak, and left an appalling record of personal behavior -- including sexual assault allegations -- in his wake. Americans should not have to put their health in the hands of a man who has had a worm eat part of his brain, and Democrats are ready to fight every day against RFK Jr. and Trump's dangerous agenda."

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) president and CEO Stephen J. Ubl released this statement on the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:

"We want to work with the Trump administration to further strengthen our innovation ecosystem and improve health care for patients. Our industry has long argued the U.S. must do more to address the growing epidemic of chronic disease, which is the biggest driver of healthcare spending. This will require a comprehensive strategy that includes focusing more on prevention and early intervention; promoting health and wellness; and developing new treatments and cures.

"Medicines only work if patients can access them. That's why policymakers also need to address the misaligned incentives in the system that let insurers, PBMs and large hospital systems pad their profits while forcing patients to pay more than they should for their medicines.

"Finally, we must fix the flaws in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act that are undermining our world-leading innovation ecosystem and have already resulted in higher premiums, fewer plan choices and more frustrating insurance denials for Medicare patients."

THE LARGER TREND

Kennedy said he would be an "honest public servant" if he gets confirmed as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to The Hill.

"Together we will clean up corruption, stop the revolving door between industry and government, and return our health agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science," Kennedy wrote in a Thursday post on the social platform X, the report said. "I will provide Americans with transparency and access to all the data so they can make informed choices for themselves and their families."

 

Email the writer: SMorse@himss.org

 

News
Healthcare organizations ask HHS to delay quality measure reporting for ACOs Healthcare organizations ask HHS to delay quality measure reporting for ACOs The American Hospital Association and American Medical Association are among the 11 organizations signing the letter.