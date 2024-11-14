Trump picks RFK Jr. to lead HHS

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, according to Reuters.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, ran for president in this year's election as an independent before dropping out in August and endorsing Trump in exchange for a role in the Republican's administration, the report said.

"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said in his announcement. "The safety and health of all Americans is the most important role of any administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming health crisis in this country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!" Trump added.

WHY THIS MATTERS

RFK Jr. is a controversial choice who has been branded an anti-vaxxer.

DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd on Thursday called Trump's pick a conspiracy theorist and misinformation propagandist.

"Donald Trump is threatening the health and safety of every American to reward a notorious liar who has pushed 9/11 conspiracy theories, backed a national abortion ban, spread disinformation that led to a deadly measles outbreak, and left an appalling record of personal behavior -- including sexual assault allegations -- in his wake. Americans should not have to put their health in the hands of a man who has had a worm eat part of his brain, and Democrats are ready to fight every day against RFK Jr. and Trump's dangerous agenda."

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) president and CEO Stephen J. Ubl released this statement on the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:

"We want to work with the Trump administration to further strengthen our innovation ecosystem and improve health care for patients. Our industry has long argued the U.S. must do more to address the growing epidemic of chronic disease, which is the biggest driver of healthcare spending. This will require a comprehensive strategy that includes focusing more on prevention and early intervention; promoting health and wellness; and developing new treatments and cures.

"Medicines only work if patients can access them. That's why policymakers also need to address the misaligned incentives in the system that let insurers, PBMs and large hospital systems pad their profits while forcing patients to pay more than they should for their medicines.

"Finally, we must fix the flaws in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act that are undermining our world-leading innovation ecosystem and have already resulted in higher premiums, fewer plan choices and more frustrating insurance denials for Medicare patients."

THE LARGER TREND

Kennedy said he would be an "honest public servant" if he gets confirmed as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to The Hill.

"Together we will clean up corruption, stop the revolving door between industry and government, and return our health agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science," Kennedy wrote in a Thursday post on the social platform X, the report said. "I will provide Americans with transparency and access to all the data so they can make informed choices for themselves and their families."

