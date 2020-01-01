Telehealth is an important tool for rural hospitals in treating COVID-19, research shows

Topics
Reimbursement
Trinity Heath anticipates $2 billion in losses and further layoffs as COVID-19 continues
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Health Partners adds Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania to network
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Supply Chain
National stockpiling standards are needed to address product shortages, Premier says
Accounting & Financial Management
Credit downgrades aren't attributable to COVID-19, but cash flow will be a challenge
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
Mayo Clinic announces advanced care at home model with Medically Home
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Claims Processing
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Workforce
Behavioral health is an overlooked need for healthcare workers during COVID-19
Operations
Bright Health Plan to expand into new markets in 2021
Medical Devices
Report says Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 14 day system cuts diabetes management costs
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
Ten indicted in $1.4B multi-state hospital testing fraud scheme
Policy and Legislation
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to end ACA as COVID-19 cases rise
Community Benefit
Parkview Medical Center is leveraging community partnerships to tackle SDOH
Accountable Care
Blue Shield California's Health Reimagined ties provider pay to quality and patient satisfaction
Acute Care
New Orleans hospital provides microcosm of COVID-19's effects on ED volumes
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
HHS has reduced backlog of Medicare appeals by almost half
Patient Engagement
Loneliness is an issue for COVID-19 patients that tech alone can't solve, says former HIMSS employee
Pharmacy
Compounded drug market needs transparency, more regulatory certainty, says Pew
Population Health
In an open letter, Chicago hospitals called systemic racism a public health crisis
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Telehealth is an important tool for rural hospitals in treating COVID-19, research shows
Mergers & Acquisitions
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions are down, but not as much as anticipated
Jul 02 More on Telehealth

Telehealth is an important tool for rural hospitals in treating COVID-19, research shows

Despite the benefits, barriers remain in place, preventing the widespread, long-term use of the service.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Rural hospitals are more likely than urban facilities to have access to telehealth, a once-underused service that now is playing a key role in treating COVID-19 patients, according to research by two health administration professors in Florida Atlantic University's College of Business.

Drs. Neeraj Puro and Scott Feyereisen say the research can help U.S. hospitals understand the extent to which they are prepared for another wave of the pandemic.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Having telehealth provides hospitals the ability to expand their service offerings in multiple ways. It has the potential, for example, to improve outcomes for high-risk obstetric patients in rural communities. And telehealth facilitated the use of antimicrobials in rural areas where infectious disease physicians were not available. 

Still, barriers such as insurance restrictions and technology limitations remain in place, for now preventing the widespread, long-term use of the service. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has issued temporary waivers to ease some of these restrictions, but these waivers are expected to expire once the public health crisis has passed, with Congressional action required to enshrine more permanent change.

Puro and Feyereisen concluded that talking with doctors remotely is an important part of improving rural healthcare in particular. The odds of hospitals to provide telehealth services vary, with Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas leading the way among the nine regions designated by the U.S. Census.

What's more, coastal states including New York, Florida, California and Washington generally lack the capability to provide e-services in rural areas, with telehealth specifically in short supply. Telehealth capabilities are more common in hospitals that belong to a system and benefit from economies of scale.

Rural populations are especially vulnerable to diseases such as COVID-19, and on top of that they may be called on to provide back-up for overflowing urban hospitals that are overwhelmed by public health crises. That positions telehealth for growth, as it's likely to play an increasingly large role in diagnosing patients with the coronavirus. Until a vaccine is created and distributed widely among the public, it will be integral to diagnosis and treatment.

The research also found that telehealth capabilities are predictably available in larger hospitals as well as teaching hospitals, and the professors say policymakers would be wise to provide support to smaller facilities.

The study of 3,268 hospitals is based on 2017 data from the American Hospital Association survey, Area Health Resource Files and Medicare cost reports.

THE LARGER TREND

While traditionally, telehealth services have been reimbursed at a lower level than in-person visits, in March, CMS allowed for more than 80 additional services to be furnished via telehealth and for providers to bill for telehealth visits at the same rate as in-person visits. This is to apply for the duration of the emergency declaration.

Jason Popp, a partner at Alston and Bird's healthcare litigation group, expects that a post-COVID Congress will likely first address the geographic expansion of telehealth access, with reimbursement soon to follow. After all, the model has proven especially effective in the realm of preventative care, which leads to a decrease in hospital care, and has opened up new revenue streams for healthcare facilities during a critical time.

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

