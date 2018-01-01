Telehealth from home to be added to Medicare Advantage plan's benefits under new rule

Topics
Reimbursement
Physicians adverse to the financial risk of payment models that penalize for cost overruns
Physicians adverse to financial risk in payment models
Revenue Cycle Management
Optum360, Change Healthcare, Waystar among highest ranked vendors for Black Book's revenue cycle survey
Black Book ranks rev cycle management vendors
Strategic Planning
Maine Health's hospital members orgs consolidate into single nonprofit system
Maine Health's hospital members consolidate to nonprofit
Capital Finance
Michigan Medicine nets $1.4 billion from massive university fundraising campaign
Michigan Medicine nets $1.4B from massive university fundraising campaign
Supply Chain
Hospitals spending $25 billion more on supply chain than they should, study finds
Hospitals spend $25B more than they should on supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare spending is growing along with prices, up 5% over 2017
Healthcare spending up 5% over 2017
Budgeting
Hospitals in one rural system have negative operating margins of $100 million a year, CEO says
Rural hospitals lose $100M a year, CEO says
Quality and Safety
Updated: CMS Star ratings for 2019 Medicare Advantage plans and Part D coverage show Kaiser on top (see list)
List: CMS 2019 Star ratings show Kaiser on top
Billing and Collections
Technology key to curbing rate of claims denials for hospitals, health systems
Tech is key for curbing denials
Claims Processing
Silver lining: Million dollar medical claims leap 87%
Silver lining: Million dollar medical claims leap 87%
Workforce
Why healthcare wastes $750 billion every year: Few organizations analyze data to stop it
Why healthcare wastes $750 billion every year
Operations
Electronic health records show promise in reducing unnecessary testing
EHRs may reduce unnecessary testing
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Hospitals are losing money on employed physicians: Here's how to save the bottom line and your staff
How hospitals can boost ROI on employed physicians
Construction & Facilities Management
Mayo Clinic leads among the biggest hospital construction projects that kicked off in September
9 big healthcare construction projects that kicked off in September
Compliance & Legal
Payers seeking support for reimbursement decisions often turn to digital information sources
Payers are increasingly going digital
Policy and Legislation
Trump administration to expand use of HRAs to individual marketplace
HRAs to expand to allow for individual coverage
Community Benefit
American Medical Association upgrades mapping tool to help providers identify underserved areas
AMA interactive tool upgraded to better identify underserved areas, social determinants
Accountable Care
MSSP ACOs saved more money than CMS reported, says National Association of ACOs
MSSP ACOs saved more money than CMS reported, NAAACO says
Acute Care
Urgent care visits increase as emergency room visits fall, study finds
Urgent care visits rise, emergency room visits fall
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Hospitals and health systems should develop strong relationships with urgent and retail clinics
Consumerism requires hospitals to partner with retail clinics
Business Intelligence
6 deep-dive symposiums at HIMSS Global Conference
6 deep-dive symposiums at HIMSS Global Conference
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Americans stressing out over soaring healthcare costs this enrollment season
Americans stressed over rising health costs
Patient Engagement
Most Medicare beneficiaries think Medicare won't be available for their children, HealthMine finds
Most Medicare beneficiaries don't think it will stick around
Pharmacy
Drug companies are being required to post list prices in television ads
Drug companies are being required to post list prices in TV ads
Population Health
BayCare Health installs first TechDeck technology store at HealthHub location
BayCare Health installs first TechDeck technology store
Risk Management
Cybersecurity strategy: Hackers have one, do you?
Cybersecurity strategy: Hackers have one, do you?
Telehealth
Telehealth from home to be added to Medicare Advantage plan's benefits under new rule
Telehealth from home to be added to MA benefits
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aetna CVS merger faces one last hurdle in New York
Aetna CVS merger faces one last hurdle
Oct 29 More on Telehealth

Telehealth from home to be added to Medicare Advantage plan's benefits under new rule

Enrollment in MA is projected to increase by 11.5 percent, and the number of plans to increase by 600 next year.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Proposed changes issued today by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would allow Medicare Advantage insurers to be reimbursed for additional telehealth services, a benefit not available through traditional fee-for-service Medicare.

Under the proposed rule, Medicare Advantage enrollees can receive telehealth services from their homes, rather than from a healthcare facility.

MA plans have always been able to offer more telehealth services than are currently payable under original Medicare through supplemental benefits. The Medicare fee-for-service program telehealth benefit is narrowly defined and includes restrictions on where beneficiaries receiving care via telehealth can be located.

Under the proposed rule, MA plans would have greater flexibility to offer clinically-appropriate telehealth benefits that are not otherwise available to Medicare beneficiaries, CMS said.

The proposed rule also includes updates for individuals who are eligible for Medicare Advantage special needs plans.

This would be effective in plan year 2020.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Medicare Advantage is a growing, profitable business for insurers. More than a third of all Medicare enrollees choose the private, rather than government insurance and their number is projected to increase by 11.5 percent as a growing demographic of baby boomers ages into retirement.

Medicare premiums are increasing slightly while the average Medicare Advantage premium will decline by 6.1 percent, CMS said. There will be approximately 600 more plans available across the country next year.

CMS has been touting the benefits of the private plans and has been making them more attractive to insurers as part of what it called the Administration's efforts to modernize Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug coverage.

Today's rule makes it more likely that MA plans will offer the benefits and that more enrollees will be able to use the benefits, CMS said.

Medicare open enrollment for 2019 is currently underway and runs through December 7.

THE TREND

Today's proposed changes leverage new authorities provided to CMS in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, which President Trump signed into law earlier this year. 

CMS offered new flexibilities to Medicare Advantage plans starting in the 2019 plan year. Plans are making these additional benefits available, including adult day care services, in-home support services, and benefits tailored for patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes.

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Today's proposed changes would update the methodology for calculating star ratings, which ranks MA plans based on coverage and patient satisfaction, and which decides bonus payments.

The new methodology would improve stability and predictability for plans, and would adjust how the ratings are set in the event of extreme and uncontrollable events such as hurricanes.

Additional changes proposed today would improve the quality of care for dually-enrolled beneficiaries in Medicare and Medicaid who participate in "dual eligible special needs plans." Today's proposed changes would unify appeals processes across Medicare and Medicaid and would require plans to more seamlessly integrate benefits across the two programs to promote coordination.

The proposed rule also includes critical updates to program integrity, including revisions to an earlier regulation to make available a list of precluded providers and prescribers that have engaged in behavior that bars their enrollment in Medicare.

The proposed rule would take steps to help CMS recover improper payments to Medicare Advantage organizations. CMS conducts risk adjustment data validation audits to confirm that diagnoses submitted by Medicare Advantage organizations for risk-adjusted payments are supported by medical record documentation.

If finalized, the proposed changes would result in an estimated $4.5 billion in savings to the Medicare Trust Funds over a 10-year period, largely from the recovery of improper payments to Medicare Advantage plans through contract-level risk adjustment data validation audits, CMS said.

ON THE RECORD

"President Trump is committed to strengthening Medicare, and an increasing number of seniors are voting with their feet and choosing to receive their Medicare benefits through private plans in Medicare Advantage. Today's proposed changes would give Medicare Advantage plans more flexibility to innovate in response to patients' needs," said CMS Administrator Seema Verma.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

