Telehealth is driving a boom in digital communications

Topics
Reimbursement
AHIP and HFMA offer billing guidance for COVID-19 inpatient care at alternate sites
AHIP and HFMA offer billing guidance for COVID-19
Revenue Cycle Management
Primary care physician practices are adapting to financial realities of COVID-19
Primary care physician practices are adapting to financial realities of COVID-19
Strategic Planning
What hospitals and health systems can do to recover financially from COVID-19
COVID-19: How hospitals can recover
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
How hospitals can mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus
Supply Chain
IBM launches blockchain network to bolster medical supply chain during COVID-19
IBM launches blockchain network to bolster medical supply chain during COVID-19
Accounting & Financial Management
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Prior authorization requirements have been eased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but frustrations remain
Frustrations remain even with relaxed PA requirements
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
Atul Gawande could step down as Haven CEO: report
Atul Gawande could step down as Haven CEO: report
Operations
CVS digital strategies due to COVID-19 helped drive strong first quarter
CVS digital strategies due to COVID-19 helped drive strong first quarter
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Court hears oral arguments in price transparency lawsuit
Court hears oral arguments in price transparency lawsuit
Policy and Legislation
Congress must tackle patient matching amid COVID-19, says Pew Charitable Trusts
Congress must tackle patient matching amid COVID-19, says Pew Charitable Trusts
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
More than half of ACOs likely to leave Medicare Shared Savings program
More than half of ACOs likely to leave MSSP
Acute Care
Stroke evaluations drop by nearly 40% during COVID-19 pandemic
Stroke evaluations drop by nearly 40% during COVID-19 pandemic
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How data is presented to clinicians can make work more efficient, bend the cost curve
How data is presented can bend the cost curve
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS promotes value-based insurance design in final payment notice for 2021
CMS promotes VBID in 2021 final payment notice
Patient Engagement
One in seven Americans would avoid care for suspected COVID-19 fearing cost of treatment
1 in 7 would avoid care for COVID-19 due to cost
Pharmacy
New triple antiviral drug combination shows early promise for treating COVID-19 in phase 2 randomized trial
New drug combo shows promise for COVID-19
Population Health
Humana is waiving costs for all primary care and behavioral health visits for MA members
Humana is waiving costs for all primary care and behavioral health visits for MA members
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Telehealth is driving a boom in digital communications
Telehealth is driving a boom in digital communications
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kaufman Hall acquires Change's Connected Analytics business
Kaufman Hall acquires Change's Connected Analytics business
May 11 More on Telehealth

Telehealth is driving a boom in digital communications

Recent data breaches in digital health platforms have raised awareness for privacy protection and questions over who is responsible.

Max Sullivan

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the momentum in growth for the healthcare industry this year, but experts say COVID-19 has brought opportunities for healthcare startups to succeed and innovate.

In 2019, billions were invested in digital healthcare companies, with $7.4 billion invested across 359 deals, according to Rock Health, a venture fund for digital health. A strong first quarter showed 2020 would have continued on that trend, but the pandemic caused investors to slow down, according to a panel of industry experts who spoke on Industry Update and Market Trends for HIMSS20 Digital. Moderator Indu Subaiya is a cofounder of Health 2.0 and senior advisor for HIMSS.

Still, digital communication companies are thriving amidst a boom in telemedicine brought on by the pandemic, while companies such as Doctor on Demand are hiring more physicians to meet the surge in virtual care.

Megan Zweig, director of research and marketing at Rock Health, said companies that strengthened during the recent period of growth are stepping up to challenges created by the pandemic.

"Without COVID, the story would have continued from last year as this was a healthy, growing space with a lot of momentum behind it," Zweig said. "I think that momentum has turned into just incredible urgency and demand for communication, testing, monitoring, care – all of those things done at a distance."

Zweig said $3.1 billion invested in 104 digital health companies at the start of this year indicates continued growth from 2019, a year that also saw Google purchase Fitbit. The pandemic has not caused all investors to stop funding healthcare companies, but that there are mixed feelings on how much capital will be available for startups this year, she said.

"A lot of them are still planning on deploying capital at the same rate they have in the past. Others said they are pulling back," Zweig said. "The vast majority of them do believe healthcare startups are going to have a harder time raising capital this year than in the past."

Zweig described the pandemic as a "stress test" for a healthcare system in which digital platforms had been strengthening in recent years.

Lawrence Byrd, technology evangelist for communications APIs for cloud-communications-provider Vonage, said many of Vonage's customers are telehealth providers. Many have seen 20 times their normal traffic in the last few weeks.

"We're seeing massive expansion of the use of telehealth, and I think it has gone very well," Byrd said.

Part of what has allowed digital health platforms to find success is the fact that many applications had already been designed to meet HIPAA privacy standards, according to Byrd.

Panelists said privacy has become a growing concern for people using digital platforms such as Zoom. Use of "off-the-shelf" products in the education field has led to privacy and security threats, Byrd said.

"Tele-industry, much more mature. We have the applications," Byrd said.

Many adequate applications for telemedicine already exist in doctors' offices, and, since they are generally built in the cloud, they are easy to expand.

Jumping into the race for innovation has not been easy for all companies during the pandemic.

Home-test companies like EverlyWell initially saw an opportunity to produce COVID-19 tests, according to Jonah Comstock, Editor-in-Chief and Director of Content Development with HIMSS Media. The Food and Drug Administration initially indicated it would relax restrictions on producing tests, but walked that back out of concern for unvetted tests hitting the market.

"Similar to telehealth, they saw sort of a time to shine," said Comstock, who said home-testing had otherwise begun to "arrive" before the pandemic. "This crisis is ultimately, once they work out all the kinks, is going to rush it into arriving even faster."

With growing use of digital medicine will come a debate about how companies should be held accountable for their products, holding vast storages of private healthcare data, according to Travis Holt, CEO and cofounder at BCP Tech, a division of Brush Creek Partners. Recent data breaches, such as the one at Equifax, have raised awareness among consumers for privacy protection.

Precedent has been set for companies selling digital products. For instance, the buyers of Microsoft Office 365 agree in the terms and conditions not to hold the company responsible for the product's use, he said. Holt expects the courts to decide in the next five or 10 years whether companies can similarly remove their liability when their products are used in sensitive industries such as healthcare.

"I think there's going to have to be some tragedy and then some subsequent litigation," Holt said. "As we dig into healthcare, which is a much more sensitive area, I think we're going to see a shift in the way that's perceived."

Max Sullivan is a freelance writer and reporter who, in addition to writing about healthcare, has covered business stories, municipal government, education and crime. Twitter: @maxsullivanlive maxesullivan@gmail.com 

News
