Telehealth can retain an element of humanity despite focus on data and logic

Topics
Reimbursement
Getting paid for remote and virtual care services: CPT codes to know and understand
Getting paid for virtual care services: Codes to know
Revenue Cycle Management
St. Luke's revenue cycle benefits by offering patients a discounted price for paying upfront
St. Luke's benefits by offering discounted, upfront payments
Strategic Planning
Amazon health venture Haven hires Dr. Sandhya Rao from Partners as VP of Clinical Strategy
Amazon's Haven makes another strategic hire
Capital Finance
Investing in consumerism and technology requires scale, wise allocation of investments
Investing in consumerism requires scale, wisdom
Supply Chain
Nearly all hospital leaders say supply chain optimization improves margins, survey shows
98% say supply chain optimization boosts margins
Accounting & Financial Management
Community Health Systems sees major drop in net losses over 2017, reporting $328 million for Q4 2018
CHS reports major drop in net losses for Q4 2018
Budgeting
High healthcare use linked with lower prices, according to Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
High healthcare use linked with lower prices
Quality and Safety
Drug that prevents lung problems in older preemies also lowers costs
Drug for preemies could lower costs
Billing and Collections
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to halt
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital caught in uproar over "balance billing"
Claims Processing
Change, TIBCO use blockchain to build smart contract system for payers
Change, TIBCO build smart contract system for payers
Workforce
New York City nurses threaten strike over staffing, working conditions at Montefiore, Mount Sinai, New York Presbyterian
NYC nurses from 3 systems threaten major strike
Operations
Rush University Medical Center reveals data breach that may have compromised information of 45,000 patients
Rush University Medical Center reveals data breach
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
One more reason to focus on retaining physicians: They generate $2.4 million for their hospitals
Physicians generate $2.4M in net revenue for their hospitals
Construction & Facilities Management
Northwell Health, NYC Health + Hospitals open new $47.7 million joint lab to help hospitals focus on emergency testing, cut costs
Northwell Health, NYC Health + Hospitals open new $47.7M joint lab
Compliance & Legal
CHI Franciscan, Washington state settle suit over alleged antitrust violations in physician group acquisition, partnership agreement
CHI Franciscan, Washington state settle suit over alleged antitrust violations
Policy and Legislation
Physicians for Fair Coverage proposes ban on surprise medical bills for out-of- network care, creation of reimbursement standards
Physicians for Fair Coverage proposes ban on surprise medical bills
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Humana launches, expands bundled payments for its Medicare Advantage members
Humana launches, expands MA bundled payments
Acute Care
University of Chicago Medicine study shows need to enhance patient rest, evaluate overnight interruptions for better patient experience
University of Chicago Medicine study shows how to help patients rest for improved experience
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Using zip codes to find at-risk patients to determine the social determinants of health
Using zip codes to find at-risk patients
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Efficient hospitals operate on -2% margins in Medicare payments, MedPAC reports
Hospitals lose money on Medicare payments, MedPAC reports
Patient Engagement
How the 'A' in 'AI' can stand for 'Assistive,' and what that means for providers and patients
Should 'AI' stand for 'Assistive Technology?'
Pharmacy
High price of drugs is biggest issue in prescription adherence, physicians say
High drug prices is a big issue in adherence
Population Health
Investment by health systems key to improving cancer outcomes in U.S., report says
Health system investment can better cancer outcomes
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
Telehealth can retain an element of humanity despite focus on data and logic
Retaining humanity in telehealth
Mergers & Acquisitions
Medical University of South Carolina completes acquisition of 4 hospitals from Community Health Systems
MUSC completes $176M acquisition of 4 CHS hospitals
View more
Mar 20 More on Telehealth

Telehealth can retain an element of humanity despite focus on data and logic

As transformative as the technology can be, providers need to be cautious not to lose the human element in their care delivery.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

As a model of care, telemedicine is coming into its own. It's a rapidly maturing mode of care delivery made more popular in part by an aging population -- the so-called "Silver Tsunami" of baby boomers who are increasingly open to care options that are delivered remotely.

Increasingly, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is reimbursing for virtual care to Medicare beneficiaries.

The convenience of such a model is hard to ignore for aging populations. Receiving diagnosis and treatment virtually is attractive to those for whom transportation and mobility may be a problem.

It also helps offset the physician and nursing shortage as both the number of seniors and chronic conditions climb.

There's just one problem: If not handled well, telemedicine can feel impersonal to some, adding virtual distance between patient and provider.

Because of that, it's important to maintain an element of humanity in the telehealth model. Consumers increasingly dictate the type and quality of care they receive, and consumers typically want convenience, transparency, and importantly, a personal touch.

"You're not letting the technology drive," said Jon Pearce, CEO of virtual care company Zipnosis. "You're using it to revamp our perception about what healthcare is. It's the most human thing we do every day. There's a need for nerds like me to get infatuated with the technology, so it's our job to say, 'At the end of the day, if the technology doesn't help the human journey, it's useless.'"

A PERSONAL TOUCH

In Pearce's view, one of the fundamental problems in healthcare, from a patient perspective, is getting providers to acknowledge the value of their time.

To adequately address this, telemedicine models should focus on providing real-time interactions between patients and providers. Among consumers generally and seniors specifically, there's a strong desire to know that someone is there talking to them. It's not just about the raw data and the symptoms.

"We need to provide a broader pallet," Pearce said. "We implement a virtual starting point, which goes into a handoff for when the patient needs or prefers to be seen in person.

"Sometimes in our busy society we have conflicting views of what convenience is," he said. "Sometimes it's like, 'I know what I want, give me what I want.' That's a broad range of things we're trying to master. That's a broad shift in telemedicine."

THE APPROACH

Zipnosis' approach to the problem is to let consumers start their virtual visit in an asynchronous fashion. Patients connect with a physician via phone or video, but then can then transition into a face-to-face encounter, further enhancing the philosophy of providing people with the broadest array of options. Starting on their phone, at home, patients benefit from a seamless interaction.

About 15 providers around the country currently license with the platform, including Baylor, Scott & White Health. Patients in MInnesota can log onto the system directly through the state's oncare.org website and view a list of conditions for which they can be treated, answering a set of questions as a starting point and then deciding whether they want a video, chat or in-person consultation. Sort of like a virtual care choose-your-own-adventure story.

The clinician gets a text alerting them that someone is in their queue, and within a couple of short minutes they can snag the relevant information, make a diagnosis and prescribe medication as needed. A short time later, the patient receives treatment plan options on their phone or computer.

The approach has proven popular with consumers because it fits snugly into the slipstream of their lives. But physicians have reacted positively as well.

"The physician experience is really what sells this," said Pearce. "They have more time ... and it rips out all the administrative burden so they can do clinical things and nothing else."

TECHNOLOGY AS A HUMANITY ENABLER

There are two bits of smart technology, available to anyone, that lube the gears of this process. One is triage. Behind the scenes, a tech team determines whether it's appropriate to treat a given patient online. If it's not, this may mean the consumer has a more serious ailment that requires being connected to someone quickly. This triage capability can be an outsourced technology.

The documentation piece can be outsourced as well, and hew strictly to the clinical guidelines of face-to-face encounters, only realized in a digital package.

Some telehealth providers, Zipnosis included, are even testing the waters of behavioral health with tests such as depression screening, which fits neatly into a clinical automation model. Medication management and screening capabilities are growing and beginning to mature.

Still, challenges remain, including reimbursement, which today is still largely built around the antiquated telephone model that forces payers to say "This is a visit," or "This is a phone call." If they determine that a virtual visit isn't a phone call and doesn't meet the expectations for convenience, then reimbursement can be a tricky proposition, although the picture is starting to improve in that regard.

CMS is allowing telehealth to be added as a benefit to Medicare Advantage plans starting in 2020. The number of codes for telehealth services for traditional Medicare have also been expanded.

A second challenge, said Pearce, is "partners' ability to have a cogent strategy for introducing this to the patient population as well as the physician population. It requires good alignment around the business objectives.

"It's really interesting transitioning from the analog world into digital and virtual care," he said. "The industry needs to pay attention to the human experience above all. The most powerful motivator for me and for the team are the letters we get from patients saying, 'You have changed my life.'"

TREND

In making decisions about when to use telehealth, providers would do well to avoid incidents such as the very public one experienced earlier this month by a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Fremont, California.

A family was furious after their 78-year old husband and father, who was back in the hospital for lung disease, was told that he was dying by video conference rather than receiving the news in person. The doctor, speaking through video live streaming that was setup by the man's bedside, told his patient there was nothing else to be done to help him except to give him morphine. The patient died two days later.

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

Focus on: Aging and the Silver Tsunami

We are diving into one of the most pressing issues facing healthcare today – the baby-boom generation and its swelling demands on our system.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Show All Comments
News
Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Pamela Peele knows that people who subscribe to cooking magazines have a much higher risk of going to the emergency room. But how she knows that is a whole other story.
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...