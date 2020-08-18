Technology that prioritizes patient dignity is essential, expert panel says

Topics
Reimbursement
CMS adds 20% to inpatient Medicare payment for COVID-19 patients 
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Operation Warp Speed is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary, officials say
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Supply Chain
Healthcare industry is grappling with the emergence of counterfeit PPE in the COVID-19 battle
Accounting & Financial Management
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
Amid close to 46,000 resident deaths, nursing homes face more than $15 million in fines
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Claims Processing
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Workforce
Wide nurse staffing variation across hospitals poses a threat to the public's health
Operations
More Americans say they'll get a flu shot this fall due to COVID-19
Medical Devices
Proper implementation of chatbots in healthcare requires diligence
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Kindred Healthcare and Dignity Health to open new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Arizona
Compliance & Legal
DOJ brings lawsuit against Cigna for allegedly submitting $1.4 billion in false Medicare Advantage claims
Policy and Legislation
Dr. Anthony Fauci 'cautiously optimistic' that a vaccine will be available in 2020 or 2021
Community Benefit
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is giving $101 million in premium refunds
Accountable Care
Providers support Value in Health Care Act that amends MACRA payment model
Acute Care
Henry Ford Health System's use of CarePort during COVID-19 improves care decisions
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Report shows Medicare spent more than $1.4 billion on discarded drugs during 2017 and 2018
Patient Engagement
SCAN Health Plan launches Rally platform for its members
Pharmacy
Pharmaceutical companies are improving how they engage with healthcare providers
Population Health
HHS official says turnaround times for COVID-19 tests are faster than reported
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Technology that prioritizes patient dignity is essential, expert panel says
Mergers & Acquisitions
Prime Healthcare completes $350M acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center from Verity
Dignity-preserving technology allows the patient to decide what information is shared and for how long.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

Preserving a patient's dignity is essential to creating a human-driven healthcare model, according to panelists from the HIMSS 2020 digital session "Dignity-Preserving Technology: Addressing Global Health Disparities in Vulnerable Populations."

A person's dignity is becoming increasingly intertwined with technology, according to panelist Dr. Alex Cahana, chief medical officer at ConsenSys Health. He says that technology has become an important mode for sharing how people think, feel and speak.

"And so if we are in essence our data, then any third party that takes that data – with a partial or even complete agreement of consent from my end, and uses it, abuses it, or loses it – takes actually a piece of me as a human," Cahana said during the panel.

With that, the need for data privacy and consent is essential, he said. 

From the beginning, health data was intended to empower patients by giving them access to their health information. However, there are many instances of patient data being used in ways that weren't authorized or consented for, according to Dr. Ali Loveys, the managing director of federal practice digital health and U.S. healthcare blockchain at Ernst and Young.

Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for safe data sharing has played a role. For public health officials to keep track of the virus, they have to know where it is and who has it. To get that information, it requires patients to consent to their health information being shared.

"There are some people who say 'Yes, I'm willing to do that' and there are some people who say 'Absolutely not'," Loveys said.

Dignity-preserving technology allows third-parties to get consent from the patient in a flexible way. It can be a fluid process where the patient decides what information is shared and for how long, according to Loveys.

"Until we start putting consent into the hands of the patient, the citizen, the vulnerable person and say 'how do you want this data used?' then we run the risk of destroying trust, we run the risk of misusing or abusing the data," she said.

The issue with consent, according to Dr. Pierre Vigilance, the founding principal of HealthUp, is that it requires literacy, which is not universal.

"This is why the need to go upstream and have an understanding of the more global reasons for why some vulnerable populations lack the skill or ability to be literate in a number of different areas of their life so they can understand what they're providing when they say 'yes' to their data being used in a particular way," he said.

One way to achieve literacy is through broad education that encompasses areas like social and physical learning, Vigilance said.

Improving literacy alone, however, is not enough when the system itself was built to create vulnerable populations, according to Cahana.

"The foundational things that pertain to dignity, to inclusivity, to the build of health and social capital [are things that] vulnerable populations are not getting and it's by design," he said.

Instead, he says that global policy changes need to be enacted that rebalance the system.

A pay-for-success model for individuals is one option to improve the current system, according to Vigilance. In it, patients can be incentivized when they have good health outcomes and would in turn be more likely to participate in the health system.

"So if I'm saying you can have access to [my data], maybe I'm charging for it and if I do things that move my health needle in a certain direction, maybe I can be further incentivized," he said.

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

 

