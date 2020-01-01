RWJBarnabas Health launches tech-enabled social determinants of health program

Topics
Reimbursement
CMS will reimburse for 11 new telehealth services during the public health emergency
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospital and health system financial leaders want automation tools for revenue cycle management
Strategic Planning
RWJBarnabas Health's most valuable resource during the pandemic? Its clinicians
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Supply Chain
Healthcare industry is grappling with the emergence of counterfeit PPE in the COVID-19 battle
Accounting & Financial Management
Public hospitals are compounding COVID-19 budget risks for large urban counties, Moody's finds
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Quality and Safety
Hospitals in new or resurgent COVID-19 hotspots enact stricter visitation policies
Billing and Collections
HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Workforce
HHS awards nearly $500 million to support primary healthcare workforce
Operations
Faith Regional Health System: To thrive, 'focus on the basics'
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Compliance & Legal
DOJ charges 86 defendants with $4.5 billion in telehealth fraud
Policy and Legislation
Trump has no specific plan to replace ACA, despite grilling by Savannah Guthrie
Community Benefit
CareFirst acquires University of Maryland's health plans and begins partnership
Accountable Care
Health leaders question how, not if, value-based care should be implemented
Acute Care
Prior health insurance coverage disruptions linked to issues with healthcare access for cancer patients
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
Business Intelligence
Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS approves Medicaid expansion in Georgia with work requirements
Patient Engagement
Having a unified sales platform is key for payers to navigate a remote open enrollment
Pharmacy
HHS partners with CVS and Walgreens to administer COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities
Population Health
Modifiable health risks linked to more than $730 billion in U.S. healthcare costs
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Americans want mental healthcare via telehealth, but data security worries remain
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health complete merger
Oct 14 More on Community Benefit

RWJBarnabas Health launches tech-enabled social determinants of health program

The program is set to begin piloting at select sites in the RWJBarnabas system by completing social determinants of health screenings for patients.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

RWJBarnabas Health has launched its new social determinants of health program, Health Beyond the Hospital, in collaboration with NowPow and ConsejoSano to refer and connect patients to community-based services.

The program is set to begin piloting at select sites in the RWJBarnabas system by completing social determinants of health screenings for patients. It will examine patients' food security, housing, educational opportunities, smoking and substance use, access to transportation and other social and environmental factors.

The goal is to assess patients' risk factors for chronic disease by removing the stigma around questioning housing, safety and nutrition, RWJBarnabas said in a statement.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Following the screening, providers use NowPow's community referral platform to connect people with services personalized to meet their health and social needs. The platform will take into consideration a person's age, gender, eligibility, location, primary language and insurance coverage to find the best referral. It also tracks patient engagement throughout the process so providers and the community-based organization can follow up as needed.

Using ConsejoSano's patient engagement platform that provides culturally and linguistically-tailored tools, the Health Beyond the Hospital program can serve patients using the communication method that works best for each individual person. It can engage patients through text, phone call, email or mail in over 22 languages.

After the completion of the pilot program, RWJBarnabas will expand the program across its entire system to be fully integrated into its electronic health platform to continue the program in all areas of patient care.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Despite spending an average of 7% more on healthcare than other developed countries, the U.S. has worse health outcomes, including higher rates of chronic disease and infant mortality and lower life expectancy, according to the American Action Forum.

Further, healthcare spending continues to rise in America while population health appears to worsen, the AAF said. For example, in 2016, healthcare spending went up 4.3%, to $3.3 trillion, but the average life expectancy decreased for the second year in a row.

Research has determined that upwards of 80% of someone's health status is determined by factors other than clinical care.

Interventions that have proven effective in alleviating health disparities include programs that focus on early childhood education, urban planning and community development, housing, income enhancements, and employment, according to an article in Health Affairs.

THE LARGER TREND

During the pandemic, the social determinants of health were thrust into a position of even more importance after it became apparent that COVID-19 was impacting marginalized groups at higher rates.

Independence Blue Cross and Signify Health launched a similar initiative recently called CommunityLink. Their program is designed to break the barriers between social and clinical care by helping people gain access to nonmedical health services such as food, housing and transportation.

Others have made financial donations to help address the social determinants of health. UnitedHealthcare donated $12.3 million in July to community-based organizations across 21 states as a part of its Empowering Health commitment.

RWJBarnabas also recently integrated with Saint Peter's Healthcare System in New Brunswick, New Jersey, with plans to build a 1,000-bed academic medical center across several campuses.

ON THE RECORD

"What defines our health is so much greater than genetics or clinical care; 80% of all health outcomes are due to social, behavioral, and environmental factors that are the social determinants of health," said Barry Ostrowsky, the president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health.

"We sought to bring the social determinants into the clinical process. Simultaneously, we are developing a patient-centered approach that serves patients in a consumer-friendly way, while paying attention to their culture and language needs. The timely interventions made possible by Health Beyond the Hospital will create a spiral that will positively impact the wellbeing of our patients and all of those caring for patients across our community."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

 

