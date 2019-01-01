Roper St. Francis Healthcare launches multi-hospital tele-ICU initiative with Advanced ICU Care

Topics
Reimbursement
Volume growth contributes to improved hospital margins in October, finds Kaufman Hall
Hospital margins up in October, driven by volume
Revenue Cycle Management
Referral process going digital as healthcare providers look to stem revenue leakage
Referral processes going digital
Strategic Planning
Machine learning, AI, telemedicine and other technologies will pose data security risks, says Dr. John Halamka
New tech will create data security risks
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate: The pros and cons of buying versus leasing
To lease or to buy? The pros and cons
Supply Chain
Unnecessary healthcare supply chain spending reaches almost $26 billion; savings opportunities remain
Unnecessary supply chain spending reaches $26B
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare spending rises to $3.6 trillion in the U.S., driven partly by health insurance tax
Health spending rises to $3.6T
Budgeting
'Care cascades,' or unwarranted tests, show hidden costs
Unnecessary tests show hidden costs
Quality and Safety
Hospitals given latitude to select transplant candidates don't prioritize sickest patients
Hospitals don't prioritize sickest transplant candidates
Billing and Collections
Poor digital billing process associated with uncollected payments
Poor digital billing associated with collections
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Job opportunities for physicians increase by 5% as demand surges, though worries about a shortage remain
Physician job opportunities increase 5%
Operations
Getting a handle on identity and access in healthcare isn't just a technology problem
Identity and access: Not just a tech problem
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
Ten former NFL players charged with alleged fraud of healthcare benefit program for retired players
Ten former NFL players charged with fraud
Policy and Legislation
Republican satisfaction with U.S. healthcare costs is on the upswing, finds Gallup
GOP satisfaction with health costs on upswing
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
Physician-led accountable care organizations outperform hospital-led counterparts
Physician-led ACOs outperform hospital ACOs
Acute Care
Pressure ulcers cost the health system $26.8 billion a year
Pressure ulcers cost the health system $26.8B a year
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech to collaborate on accelerator launch
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech launching accelerator
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Final days of ACA open enrollment show 10% drop in signups
ACA enrollment down 10% going into final days
Patient Engagement
Millennials, Gen Xers less satisfied with health plans, new survey shows
Younger consumers are less satisfied with health plans
Pharmacy
Suicide attempts and hospitals admissions linked to non-opioid drugs on the rise
Suicides, admissions linked to non-opioid drugs
Population Health
Majority of parents say socioeconomic factors negatively impact their families' health
Socioeconomic factors impact families' health
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Roper St. Francis Healthcare launches multi-hospital tele-ICU initiative with Advanced ICU Care
Roper St. Francis launches multi-hospital tele-ICU initiative
Mergers & Acquisitions
CVS Health to acquire IlliniCare Health in agreement with Centene
CVS to acquire IlliniCare in Centene deal
Dec 12 More on Telehealth

Roper St. Francis Healthcare launches multi-hospital tele-ICU initiative with Advanced ICU Care

The bedside teams at RSFH's three hospitals will be supported by Advanced ICU Care's team of intensivists and nurses.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Nonprofit South Carolina-based health system Roper St. Francis Healthcare has rolled out tele-ICU services in three of its full-service hospitals, in partnership with high-acuity telemedicine provider Advanced ICU Care.

The implementation includes Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (West Ashley), and the recently opened Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital (Summerville).

Roper St. Francis Healthcare partnered with Advanced ICU Care in collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina, or MUSC Health, to enable the tele-ICU service offering in support of both its critically ill patients and bedside care teams.

RSFH is a provider of adult healthcare in South Carolina's Lowcountry and offers a healthcare network with services in more than 110 facilities and doctors' offices located throughout the region.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT

Telehealth has gained traction in recent years with patients, providers and payers, as regulations and reimbursement increasingly support its use.

The bedside teams at RSFH's three hospitals will be supported round the clock by Advanced ICU Care's team of intensivists, advanced practice providers, and nurses with advanced critical care training. Operating from nine technology-enabled care centers, the company's clinical teams are expected to deliver expertise that leads to better clinical results.

RSFH's stated goal is to provide its communities with intensivist oversight and earmarked Advanced ICU Care as the provider with the best fit, given its experience in the high-acuity telemedicine space.

Its ICU-specific quarterly performance reporting was also an attractive aspect for RSFH, as the reports provide actionable ICU data.

THE LARGER TREND

Many admissions to the intensive care unit may be preventable, potentially decreasing healthcare costs and improving care, according to research published online in October in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

In "Potentially Preventable Intensive Care Unit Admissions in the United States, 2006 - 2015," the authors analyzed more than 16 million ICU admissions and estimated that between one in six and one in seven such admissions might have been avoided.

The wellspring of this conclusion comes from three large data sources from 2006-15: Medicare Fee-for-Service, a Medicare Advantage plan and a large private national insurer. Altogether, the data sources represented nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults age 65 and older and about 13% of the U.S. population. During this time, there were nearly 100 million hospital admissions, of which 16.7% included an ICU admission.

ON THE RECORD

"Roper St. Francis Healthcare embraces the use of telemedicine to provide state-of-the-art care for our community," said Dr. Mitch Siegan, Roper St. Francis Healthcare chief medical officer. "We are proud to expand our ICU care to include Advanced ICU Care's tele-ICU services, giving our bedside teams 24/7 support and improving clinical outcomes for our critically ill patients."

"Advanced ICU Care is pleased to partner with Roper St. Francis Healthcare and serve as its trusted tele-ICU partner for critical care services," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "Through this collaborative critical care partnership, both state-of-the-art technology and our team of board-certified specialists will support their facilities and enable improved outcomes and clinical best practices."

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

2019 was the year of the patient

Since February, when CMS Administrator Seema Verma said patients needed immediate access to their health records, the hits have just kept on coming.

