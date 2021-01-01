The role of health systems in empowering communities

Topics
Reimbursement
Department of Justice tells Supreme Court it supports Affordable Care Act
DOJ now supports ACA, it tells Supreme Court
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
30% of hospitals use multiple RCM vendors
Strategic Planning
The top ten things CEOs got right during the pandemic
The top ten things CEOs got right during the pandemic
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet federal response to COVID-19, officials say
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet response to COVID-19
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Kaiser remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
Biomaterials could mean better vaccines, virus-fighting surfaces in hospitals
Biomaterials could mean better vaccines
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Operations
Northwell Health sues property insurers for denial to pay losses suffered due to COVID-19
Northwell sues property insurers over denial for losses due to COVID-19
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Policy and Legislation
Cigna eliminates prior authorization requirements for some CT exams
Cigna eliminates PA requirements for some CT exams
Community Benefit
The role of health systems in empowering communities
The role of health systems in empowering communities
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Updated list: Most Next Gen ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
HIMSS Stage 7 explained
Business Intelligence
U.S. healthcare system could save $16.3B through workflow automation
U.S. healthcare system could save $16.3B through workflow automation
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Humana joins with IBM Watson Health on AI tool
Humana joins with IBM Watson on AI tool
Patient Engagement
A more active role for consumers will decelerate health spending over the next two decades
Active consumers will decelerate health spending
Pharmacy
Pharmacy sales drive Walgreens' Q1 financials up 5%
Pharmacy sales drive Walgreens' Q1 financials up 5%
Population Health
Hospital, insurer and employer groups band together in bid to achieve universal coverage
Healthcare, employer groups join for universal coverage
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Report shows 'vast improvement' in state telehealth reimbursement policies
Report shows 'vast improvement' in state telehealth reimbursement policies
Mergers & Acquisitions
RWJBarnabas furthers partnership with Rutgers University by joining clinical practices
RWJBarnabas furthers partnership with Rutgers University
View more
Feb 11 More on Community Benefit

The role of health systems in empowering communities

Organizations must reorient to care for patients in and out of the clinical setting, according to Anjali Taneja, executive director of Casa de Salud.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

With all that has happened over the past year, from the coronavirus pandemic to ongoing social justice movements, healthcare workers and organizations are standing in solidarity with their communities like never before.

While these corresponding pandemics emphasize the need for healthcare organizations to empower the communities they serve, they also highlight the necessity to do so even when this period is over.

To do so, organizations must restructure their systems to care for patients both in and out of the clinical setting, according to Anjali Taneja, the executive director of Casa de Salud, a grassroots integrative primary care clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"There's a need for healthcare to be deeply empathetic, to have a great situational awareness of what's going on around us, to see our patients affected by these pandemics and to provide psychological safety within our teams and with and for our communities," Taneja said Thursday during a Patient Experience Digital Series keynote presentation.

HOW TO BUILD SYSTEMS THAT EMPOWER COMMUNITIES

To best serve their communities, healthcare organizations should integrate the specific needs of their patient populations into their care offerings, especially when working with marginalized groups, Taneja said.

This was a core tenet for Casa de Salud when it began in 2004. Its first iteration combined western medicine with traditional healing practices, offering walk-in services after hours, providing opioid addiction treatment and care for patients in both English and Spanish.

"Our work has responded over the years to the needs that exist in our community," Taneja said. "The ability to be nimble, transparent, accountable to our community and get input from our community has been so critical as we have grown."

The agility and the relationship Casa de Salud has with its community is what enabled it to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Taneja.

Another aspect of integrating the needs of the community into the framework of a health system is to diversify the workforce.

"2020 really highlighted for us how important it is to have healthcare providers who look like our community and who are from our community," Taneja said.

Casa de Salud runs a health apprentice fellowship program that trains students from the area on how to care for patients, check vital signs, chart patient information, draw blood and more. The program has mentored many of its apprentices into careers in healthcare, and in 2015, 10% of incoming medical school students at the University of New Mexico were former Casa de Salud apprentices, according to Taneja.

"That work is so critical and there are so many ways we can all be doing mentoring and supporting folks in communities, especially young people of color, to help transform and diversify the healthcare system," she said.

For health systems to truly create structural change, they must work with their patients instead of simply advocating on behalf of them, according to Taneja.

"We see people as the things that affect them and we see the struggles they're going through, especially in the time of COVID, and we are actively responding to support them hand-in-hand with them," Taneja said.

Casa de Salud operates a patient coalition that has conducted medical debt training courses, regional health planning and has advocated for policy change at both the local and state level.

Above all, for health systems to empower their communities, considering factors such as empathy, communication and emotional intelligence is critical, according to Taneja.

While there is still a long road to realizing Taneja's life passion of building systems of care that are clinically effective as well as culturally connected, she is motivated by the ongoing effort of healthcare workers during the pandemic.

"We have many battles ahead of us, including equitable vaccine distribution, including being ready for whatever comes next and including changing our own healthcare systems step by step," Taneja said.

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

Focus on Health Equity

This month we will be reporting on the challenges, opportunities and success stories as work continues to build a healthcare system that works for everyone.

News
Healthcare M&A's down in 2020 but analysts say COVID-19 is a catalyst for future deals Healthcare M&A's down in 2020 but analysts say COVID-19 is a catalyst for future deals Forty-four percent of healthcare CFOs say the pandemic will drive an increase in partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem.
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...