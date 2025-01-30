RFK Jr.: Senators want definitive answers on vaccines, autism and Medicaid

RFK Jr. testifies Thursday before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. Photo: Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was grilled for a second day in the Senate on his views on vaccines, autism, Medicaid and more.

Senator Bill Cassidy R-La., chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions wanted Kennedy to answer "yes or no" questions, especially around his views on vaccines for measles, COVID-19 and hepatitis B.

Kennedy is President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Yesterday he faced questions about his previous back-and-forth statements on vaccines from the Senate Finance Committee.

On Thursday, Cassidy told Kennedy he has constituents who partly credit the HHS nominee for their decision not to vaccinate their child.

"I'm hearing from them," said Cassidy, a physician who specialized in liver disease, "and they want you confirmed."

Cassidy said, "Bobby, once said you were pro vaccine."

Cassidy wanted Kennedy to say "unequivocally" that he supports measles and hepatitis B vaccines, and that they do not cause autism.

"If the data is there, I will absolutely do that," Kennedy said. "If you show me the data, I will be the first person to assure the American people they need to take those vaccines."

Cassidy said the data has been there for a long time, before he came to Congress 16 years ago.

Kennedy said he would never stick to a point if someone showed him the data was wrong.



