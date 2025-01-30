Topics
Reimbursement
Bipartisan House bill introduced to stop physician pay cut 
Revenue Cycle Management
Trends 2025: The demand for interim revenue cycle executives
Strategic Planning
New York putting $188 million toward cancer center
Capital Finance
17 health systems invest in Truveta Genome Project
Supply Chain
Feds shore up healthcare supply chain in wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton
Accounting & Financial Management
Cigna Q4 profit takes hit due to medical costs
Budgeting
Health system operating margins declined in August
Quality and Safety
Senate report slams private equity's ownership of hospitals
Billing and Collections
CFPB warns of illegal tactics by medical debt collectors
Claims Processing
Denials top reason for eroding provider-payer relationship
Workforce
Cleveland Clinic announces 114 layoffs due to financial challenges
Operations
Healthcare execs more optimistic heading into the new year, survey finds
Medical Devices
Healthcare chatbots may promote racist misinformation
Hospital/physician relations
Hospitals, physicians submit opposing views to FTC ruling on noncompetes
Construction & Facilities Management
Prisma Health opens $3.7 million behavioral health facility
Compliance & Legal
Pfizer pays close to $60 million to resolve kickback allegations
Policy and Legislation
RFK Jr.: Senators want definitive answers on vaccines, autism and Medicaid
Community Benefit
AMA pushes for stricter standards for hospital charity care policies
Accountable Care
NAACOS pushes ACO REACH extension after $1.54B in savings
Acute Care
SDOH, tech key to advancing value-based care, says UHG
Ambulatory Care
Cleveland Clinic and Amazon One Medical collaborate on primary care clinics
Analytics
190 million people affected by Change Healthcare cyberattack
Business Intelligence
Tim Noel appointed new CEO of UnitedHealthcare
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
Financial disincentives for providers who commit information blocking 
Medicare & Medicaid
Many independent pharmacists will not stock drugs in the price negotiation program
Patient Engagement
HHS, Illinois reach agreement on disability rights laws
Pharmacy
15 more drugs selected for Medicare drug price negotiations
Population Health
Weight loss drugs can save patients and healthcare dollars
Risk Management
UPMC for You partners to offer Medicaid redetermination coverage in laundromats
Telehealth
Teladoc teams with Amazon on chronic care
Mergers & Acquisitions
Santa Clara County to buy HCA hospital for $150 million
Jan 30 More on Policy and Legislation

RFK Jr.: Senators want definitive answers on vaccines, autism and Medicaid

HHS nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says show me the data; senators say it's already there.

Susan Morse, Executive Editor

RFK Jr. testifies Thursday before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Photo: Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was grilled for a second day in the Senate on his views on vaccines, autism, Medicaid and more.

Senator Bill Cassidy R-La., chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions wanted Kennedy to answer "yes or no" questions, especially around his views on vaccines for measles, COVID-19 and hepatitis B.

Kennedy is President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Yesterday he faced questions about his previous back-and-forth statements on vaccines from the Senate Finance Committee.

On Thursday, Cassidy told Kennedy he has constituents who partly credit the HHS nominee for their decision not to vaccinate their child. 

"I'm hearing from them," said Cassidy, a physician who specialized in liver disease, "and they want you confirmed."

Cassidy said, "Bobby, once said you were pro vaccine."

Cassidy wanted Kennedy to say "unequivocally" that he supports measles and hepatitis B vaccines, and that they do not cause autism.

"If the data is there, I will absolutely do that," Kennedy said. "If you show me the data, I will be the first person to assure the American people they need to take those vaccines."

Cassidy said the data has been there for a long time, before he came to Congress 16 years ago.

Kennedy said he would never stick to a point if someone showed him the data was wrong.
 

Email the writer: SMorse@himss.org

