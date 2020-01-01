Topics
Reimbursement
Canceled elective procedures putting pressure on nation's hospitals
Canceled elective procedures putting pressure on hospitals
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
CFOs look to tech for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Frost and Sullivan provides industry analysis and post-pandemic predictions
Frost and Sullivan provides industry analysis, predictions
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
National stockpiling standards are needed to address product shortages, Premier says
Premier: National stockpiling standards are needed
Accounting & Financial Management
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Employers give insurers so-so grade in push to drive healthcare quality and value
Insurers get so-so grade for driving quality
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Workforce
COVID-19 is reducing physician compensation, job options
COVID-19 is reducing physician compensation
Operations
Boulder Community Health remains independent with Optum partnership
Boulder Community Health inks Optum partnership
Medical Devices
Proper implementation of chatbots in healthcare requires diligence
Diligence is needed when implementing chatbots
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
New York City expected to significantly increase healthcare construction following pandemic
NYC expected to increase healthcare construction after pandemic
Compliance & Legal
Appeals court upholds sale of short-term limited duration insurance plans 
Appeals court upholds sale of short-term plans
Policy and Legislation
Doctors and hospitals are asking for $100 billion in next COVID-19 relief bill
Doctors, hospitals requesting $100B in COVID-19 relief
Community Benefit
Humana to send more than 1M at-home screening tests to members
Humana to send more than 1M at-home screening tests
Accountable Care
Blue Shield California's Health Reimagined ties provider pay to quality and patient satisfaction
Blue Shield California pilot includes value-based reimbursement 
Acute Care
New Orleans hospital provides microcosm of COVID-19's effects on ED volumes
New Orleans hospitals shows coronavirus effects on ED
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare's race, ethnic data often undercounts minority populations
Medicare race data undercounts minorities
Patient Engagement
A decline in emergent hospitalizations was found at BIDMC during the early phase of COVID-19
BIDMC saw a decline in emergent hospitalizations
Pharmacy
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina reduces cost for 90-day medication supplies
BCBS of North Carolina reduces costs for maintenance medications
Population Health
CMS reports a slight increase in effectuated enrollment for early 2020
CMS reports a slight increase in effectuated enrollment for early 2020
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Health system leaders attribute telehealth, communication and planning to financial recovery
Health system leaders attribute telehealth to financial recovery
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mergers and acquisitions worth significantly less in Q2 compared to last year
M&A value for Q2 takes a downturn
Jul 27 More on Medical Devices

Proper implementation of chatbots in healthcare requires diligence

Chatbots can either enhance the value of patient communications or cause confusion or even harm.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

While the technology for developing artificial intelligence-powered chatbots has existed for some time, a new viewpoint piece lays out the clinical, ethical and legal aspects that should be considered before applying them in healthcare. And while the emergence of COVID-19 and the social distancing that accompanies it has prompted more health systems to explore and apply automated chatbots, the authors of a new paper -- published by experts from Penn Medicine and  the Leonard Davis Institute of Healthcare Economics -- still urge caution and thoughtfulness before proceeding.

Because of the relative newness of the technology, the limited data that exists on chatbots comes primarily from research as opposed to clinical implementation. That means the evaluation of new systems being put into place requires diligence before they enter the clinical space, and the authors caution that those operating the bots should be nimble enough to quickly adapt to feedback.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Chatbots are a tool used to communicate with patients via text message or voice. Many chatbots are powered by artificial intelligence. The paper specifically discusses chatbots that use natural language processing, an AI process that seeks to "understand" language used in conversations and draws threads and connections from them to provide meaningful and useful answers.

Within healthcare, those messages, and people's reactions to them, carry tangible consequences. Since caregivers are often in communication with patients through electronic health records -- from access to test results to diagnoses and doctors' notes -- chatbots can either enhance the value of those communications or cause confusion or even harm.

For instance, how a chatbot handles someone telling it something as serious as "I want to hurt myself" has many different implications.

In the self-harm example, there are several pertinent questions that apply. This touches first and foremost on patient safety: Who monitors the chatbot and how often do they do it? It also touches on trust and transparency: Would this patient actually take a response from a known chatbot seriously? 

It also, unfortunately, raises questions about who is accountable if the chatbot fails in its task. Moreover, another important question applies: Is this a task best suited for a chatbot, or is it something that should still be totally human-operated?

The team believes they have laid out key considerations that can inform a framework for decision-making when it comes to implementing chatbots in healthcare. These could apply even when rapid implementation is required to respond to events like the spread of COVID-19.

Among the considerations are whether chatbots should extend the capabilities of clinicians or replace them in certain scenarios; and what the limits of chatbot authority should be in different scenarios, such as recommending treatments or probing patients for answers to basic health questions.

THE LARGER TREND

Data published this month from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business found that chatbots working for reputable organizations can ease the burden on medical providers and offer trusted guidance to those with symptoms.

Researchers conducted an online experiment with 371 participants who viewed a COVID-19 screening session between a hotline agent -- chatbot or human -- and a user with mild or severe symptoms.

They studied whether chatbots were seen as being persuasive, providing satisfying information that likely would be followed. The results showed a slight negative bias against chatbots' ability, perhaps due to recent press reports cited by the authors. 

When the perceived ability is the same, however, participants reported that they viewed chatbots more positively than human agents, which is good news for healthcare organizations struggling to meet user demand for screening services. It was the perception of the agent's ability that was the main factor driving user response to screening hotlines.
 

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

