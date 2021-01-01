Topics
Reimbursement
OIG audit: CMS should improve hospital wage index adjustments for rural hospitals
OIG recommends CMS improve hospital wage index for rural hospitals
Revenue Cycle Management
Blue Shield of California expands payment collaboration with Dignity Health 
Blue Shield of California expands payment collaboration
Strategic Planning
AHA urges HHS to better coordinate COVID-19 vaccine rollout
AHA urges HHS to better coordinate COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet federal response to COVID-19, officials say
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet response to COVID-19
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare venture fundraising rises to a new high of $17 billion
Venture fundraising rises to a high of $17B
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
Workplace violence is 'epidemic and a concern for healthcare'
Workplace violence is 'epidemic and a concern for healthcare'
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Healthcare workers' capacity for change key in fighting COVID-19-related burnout
Capacity for change key in fighting burnout
Operations
Parkland Health and Hospital System turns to online staff training
Parkland Health and Hospital System turns to online staff training
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
Surgical Care Affiliates indicted on charges of labor market collusion
SCA indicted on labor market collusion charges
Policy and Legislation
HHS pushes back CARES reporting timeline, updates guidance
HHS pushes back CARES reporting timeline
Community Benefit
Business has a role to play in increasing healthcare quality and access, says Surgeon General report
Surgeon General: Business has role to play in public health
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Updated list: Most Next Gen ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
HIMSS Stage 7 explained
Business Intelligence
Northwell Health sends nurses to Henry Ford Health System as part of strategic alliance to fight COVID-19
Northwell, Henry Ford enter staff-sharing agreement
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS approves first Medicaid block grant waiver in Tennessee
CMS approves first Medicaid block grant waiver in Tennessee
Patient Engagement
Selecting the right vendor is key to improving the patient financial experience, finds KLAS
Selecting the right vendor key to improving patient financial experience
Pharmacy
Combination of drugs found to be effective in reducing COVID-19 recovery time
Drug combination found effective for COVID-19 recovery
Population Health
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas enters provider partnership to improve health outcomes
BCBSKS enters partnerships to improve health outcomes
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Supreme Court rejects using telehealth for abortion
Supreme Court rejects using telehealth for abortion
Mergers & Acquisitions
Physician medical group M&As peaked in fourth quarter for 2020
Physician medical group M&As peaked in fourth quarter for 2020
View more
Jan 20 More on Policy and Legislation

President Joe Biden's plan to control the COVID-19 pandemic on day one

Biden is expected to issue a national mask mandate and create an office of COVID-19 response, headed by the new coronavirus czar.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Win McNamee/Getty ImagesWin McNamee/Getty Images

As President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office today, he begins an aggressive agenda as president, including a number of executive orders aimed at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

One is a national mask mandate on federal property and on airlines, trains and other public transit systems. 

Another executive order Wednesday will create an office of White House COVID-19 response, headed by Jeffrey Zients, the new coronavirus czar, according to The Wall Street Journal, goals include securing more protective equipment for workers, increasing testing and vaccinations, and reopening schools.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

The first 100 days of Biden's presidency is expected to include a push for his previously announced $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, which calls for investing $20 billion in a national vaccine program and $50 billion for testing.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Biden takes office as the U.S. reports over 24 million cases of COVID-19 and over 400,000 deaths. 

President Donald Trump left the White House on Wednesday morning citing, among his accomplishments, the development of a coronavirus vaccine in record time. But the federal government has fallen short of its goal when it has come to getting vaccines in arms.

Operation Warp Speed officials said 20 million doses would be delivered by the end of 2020. As of Tuesday, 31,161,075 doses had been distributed and 15,707,588 had been administered, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doses have been held back as each of the vaccines needs a second, booster shot. But last week during his last Operation Warp Speed briefing, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said no doses would be held in reserve. Rather, there was enough of a supply that all of the doses could be given, and more would be available for that second dose 21-to-28-days later, he said.

However, last week Azar told NBC News' Lester Holt there was no reserve of the coronavirus vaccine in a federal stockpile. 

THE LARGER TREND

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have a seven-point plan to beat COVID-19, according to their BuildBackBetter transition site.

The plan calls for doubling the number of drive-through testing sites; investing in testing, including at-home tests and instant tests; and setting up a Pandemic Testing Board such as Roosevelt's War Production Board. 

"It's how we produced tanks, planes, uniforms, and supplies in record time, and it's how we will produce and distribute tens of millions of tests," Biden said on the site.

The plan calls for establishing a U.S. Public Health Jobs Corps to mobilize at least 100,000 Americans across the country with support from local organizations in communities most at risk to perform culturally competent approaches to contact tracing and protecting at-risk populations.

Biden said he is taking responsibility and giving states, cities, tribes, and territories the personal protection equipment they need.

The Defense Production Act will be used to ramp up production of masks, face shields and other PPE so that the national supply exceeds demand and stockpiles – especially in hard-hit areas that serve disproportionately vulnerable populations – will be fully replenished.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

News
CMS issues final rule on healthcare technology access for seniors CMS issues final rule on healthcare technology access for seniors The rule is meant to ease undue burden for innovators and speed access to potentially lifesaving technologies.
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...