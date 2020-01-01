President Donald Trump declares the coronavirus a national emergency

Topics
Reimbursement
Capping out-of-network hospital bills could create big savings, says RAND
Capping out-of-network bills to create savings
Revenue Cycle Management
Managed care, revenue cycle performance strategies are critical to increasing payer yield
Managed care, rev cycle strategies can boost payer yield
Strategic Planning
Forecasting the future of HL7 FHIR at HIMSS20
Forecasting the future of FHIR
Capital Finance
Telehealth a target for venture capitalists as its potential to diagnose coronavirus grows
Coronavirus spurs venture capitalists to eye telehealth
Supply Chain
Healthcare vendor data breaches prove costly, necessitating automation and process changes to curb costs
Vendor data breaches costly, require organizational change
Accounting & Financial Management
Credit stress continues to rise in healthcare sector as maturities loom, social risks rise
Moody's: Credit stress is rising in healthcare
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
President Trump issues new coronavirus guidance
President Trump issues new coronavirus guidance
Billing and Collections
One in 5 operations may lead to surprise bills, even when the surgeon and hospital are in-network
1 in 5 operations may lead to surprise bills
Claims Processing
Blue Shield of California to cover whole genome sequencing of critically-ill children
Blue Shield of California to cover gene sequencing of critically ill children
Workforce
Best practices emerging for protecting healthcare workers from coronavirus
Protecting healthcare workers from COVID-19
Operations
Coronavirus forces cancellation of HIMSS20
Coronavirus forces cancellation of HIMSS20
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
Michigan doc charged in $120 million healthcare fraud, money laundering scheme
Michigan doc charged in $120M fraud scheme
Policy and Legislation
President Donald Trump declares the coronavirus a national emergency
Trump declares the coronavirus a national emergency
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
NAACOS urges CMMI to release more information on new payment model
NAACOS wants more information on new payment model
Acute Care
Critical care improvements may differ depending on a hospital's patient population
Patient population determines ICU improvements
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How analytics, SDOH insights are helping reduce ED use
How analytics, SDOH insights are helping reduce ED use
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medicare Advantage plans save beneficiaries up to $1,600 a year more than regular Medicare
MA plans save beneficiaries up to $1,600 a year
Patient Engagement
Healthcare disruptors outperform hospitals in digital readiness
Healthcare disruptors outperform hospitals in digital readiness
Pharmacy
Drug prices rose three times faster than inflation over the last decade, even after discounts
Drug prices rise 3x faster than inflation
Population Health
Kaiser Permanente provides $1 million to support COVID-19 response for nation's homeless population
Kaiser Permanente donates $1M to homeless to fight COVID-19
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Telehealth interventions associated with improved obstetric outcomes
Telehealth is improving obstetric outcomes
Mergers & Acquisitions
FTC and Pennsylvania challenge proposed merger of two Philly hospital systems
FTC challenges PA health system merger
View more
Mar 13 More on Policy and Legislation

President Donald Trump declares the coronavirus a national emergency

The designation frees up billions in funding for states and relaxes rules for providers and the federal government.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Bruce Greenstein of LHC Group gives President Trump an elbow bump during a press conference on Friday.Bruce Greenstein of LHC Group gives President Trump an elbow bump during a press conference on Friday.

President Donald Trump on Friday declared the coronavirus a national emergency, freeing billions in funding for states and relaxing rules for providers and hospitals.

In addition, the president announced a public and private partnership with retailers and labs to get more testing up and running to overcome shortages of test kits, and for individuals to get drive-up testing in the parking lots of Walmart and elsewhere.

Other retailers working with the Administration include Walgreens, CVS Health and Target.

Individuals can be swabbed without leaving their car.

Google is helping to develop a website to help Americans determine whether a test is warranted, including a screening questionnaire. Google has over 1,000 engineers working on it, Trump said.

The Food and Drug Administration is working with labs on getting new tests approved. Companies include Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics.

More than one million tests are expected to be available early next week.

The president was asked whether he would get tested, after a photo was widely circulated showing him with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and an aide to Bolsonaro, who later reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Trump said he would likely get tested though the Brazilian president tested negative that morning and he and no one else who came in contact has virus symptoms.

The disaster declaration removes constraints from individual physicians to the federal government to do everything they possibly can to stem the spread of the disease, said Dr. Antony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

Fauci said it was impossible to predict how long the pandemic will last in the United States and that much of it depended on how successful the country is in containing the virus. For individuals, the most successful practices include social distancing and handwashing.

Viruses such as COVID-19 generally run their course in a few months, and the hope is that this one will be done in eight or nine weeks, he said.

On Wednesday, Trump announced the suspension of all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days, with the exception of the U.K. He also said emergency action would be taken to help individuals and small businesses financially hit by the coronavirus.

"Now we're in a different phase," he said Friday.

The national emergency declaration will open up access to $50 billion for states and territories.

Hospitals are being asked to activate their emergency-preparedness plans.

The emergency declaration broadens the ability of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to waive laws and give doctors and hospitals maximum flexibility to respond to the virus.

This includes giving physicians and hospitals the ability to conduct telehealth visits by waiving certain licensing requirements.

It waives the requirement for critical access hospitals to have 25 or fewer acute care beds and waives the 96-hour length of stay rule.

It waives the requirement of a three-day hospital stay before a patient can be admitted to a skilled nursing facility.

It gives providers the ability to bring additional physicians onboard and waives rules that severely restrict where patients get care in hospitals.

In addition, the declaration waives the interest on all student loans until further notice.

Based on the relatively low price of oil, the secretary of Energy has been instructed to purchase crude oil for storage.

"This will pass, this will pass through and we're going to be even stronger for it," Trump said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is head of the task force, said there will be specific guidance about visitation to nursing homes in order to protect the elderly, who are at high risk from coronavirus.

The coronavirus is now in 46 states, with over 1,200 cases in this country. Worldwide, 137,000 cases have been confirmed and there are over 5,000 deaths reported.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

News
Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades When Leapfrog released their Spring 2016 patient safety grades recently, 15 hospitals got slapped with a very public 'F' grade casting a spotlight on them that no institution wants. ...
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...