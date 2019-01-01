Topics
Reimbursement
Smoking cessation efforts may reduce avoidable hospital readmissions
Smoking linked to higher readmissions
Revenue Cycle Management
Revenue cycle, billing improvements trump lawsuits when it comes to collecting
Rev cycle, billing improvements boost collections
Strategic Planning
Close to one-third of healthcare employees have never received cybersecurity training, report shows
One-third of healthcare employees lack cybersecurity training
Capital Finance
Half of healthcare leaders say artificial intelligence will yield positive return on investment in 3 years
Half of leaders say AI will yield ROI in 3 years
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Optimizing the total performance of the supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Profitability declined in August as volumes begin to soften, says Kaufman Hall
Report: Profitability down, volumes soft
Budgeting
Pressures of value-based care reforms trigger sharp increase in clinical outsourcing partnerships
Value-based care pressures driving outsourcing
Quality and Safety
Hospitals face rising risk of sophisticated cyberattacks
Hospitals face rising risk of cyberattacks
Billing and Collections
Poor digital billing process associated with uncollected payments
Poor digital billing associated with collections
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
2018 cohort of newly-certified physician assistants is the youngest and largest yet
Largest and youngest group of PAs now certified
Operations
Some ICU admissions may be preventable, saving money and improving care
Preventing some ICU admissions can save money
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Women in healthcare face more harassment, have fewer opportunities and lower wages, study shows
Women: Fewer opportunities, lower wages
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
Genetic testing company accused of Medicare fraud settles for $42.6 million
Medicare fraud: Company settles for $42.6M
Policy and Legislation
Federal requirements for sharing patient medical records pose challenges, opportunities
Many unfamiliar with law requiring access, interoperability
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
Coordinated care model leads to decreases in unscheduled, preventable hospitalizations
Coordinated care in OR decreases preventable hospitalizations
Acute Care
Pressure ulcers cost the health system $26.8 billion a year
Pressure ulcers cost the health system $26.8B a year
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech to collaborate on accelerator launch
Anthem, MassChallenge HealthTech launching accelerator
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Medication adherence a big factor in Medicare Advantage star ratings
Medication adherence a big factor in MA star ratings
Patient Engagement
Online patient portal usage linked to higher rates of flu shots, blood pressure checks
Patient portals linked to more flu shots, blood pressure checks
Pharmacy
Expanding biosimilars market holds potential for significant savings to state Medicaid programs
Biosimilars: Saving money for state Medicaid programs
Population Health
Sentara Health partners on $100 million investment to improve housing in Virginia
Sentara Health partners to give $100M to improve housing
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
UnitedHealthcare app gives members on-demand access to telehealth services
UnitedHealthcare app gives members on-demand access to telehealth services
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal court sides with CVS Health/Aetna on their merger
Federal court sides with CVS/Aetna
Younger consumers are especially are willing to switch providers over a bad billing experience.

Max Sullivan

A new study shows a third of healthcare consumers are unsatisfied with their provider's digital billing process, an issue often associated with bills going into collections.

The study found that 34% of people have seen a healthcare bill go into collections. It does not take a very large bill to wind up in collections. Over half of annual medical collections are for less than $600, according to a 2018 study of more than four million U.S. credit reports, cited by Cedar, which released the recent 2019 U.S. Healthcare Consumer Experience Study.

Approximately 41% of those who took the Cedar study said they would stop going to their healthcare provider over a poor experience with online bill pay, digital pre-appointment forms and mobile and email bill delivery. About one in five said they had already made that change.

Obtaining information from their provider was a struggle for more than half of those who took the survey. Of the 60% who asked for it, 51% said they either struggled to get out-of-pocket cost information from their healthcare provider or did not receive it accurately. Fifty-six percent said they wanted their healthcare provider to improve this as part of their services, and 50% said they wanted more understandable bill explanations.

Thirty-eight percent said they wanted better customer support, and 33% would like better digital payment options. The study showed 74% of consumers are being notified about a healthcare bill via traditional mail; 55% through an online portal; 34% through email; and 15% through text.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Uncollected hospital bills are expected to climb as consumers take on more of the financial responsibility for their care.

Bad debt is the result, with more hospitals going after the collections, resulting in recent bad publicity for some providers who aggressively pursued payment through lawsuits and garnished wages.

Negative reviews can result when digital service is poor, with younger people more inclined to voice their criticism, the study showed. Fifty-two percent said they would consult an online review site when choosing a provider, and 44% said the reviews were a top influencing factor in their decision.

Young people are also more likely to have their medical bills go into collections than the rest of the population. Of those aged 18 to 24, 44% said they had a healthcare bill go to collections, as compared to 26% of consumers aged 45 and older.

More than 60% of these younger consumers were willing to switch their provider and are four times as likely as older consumers to have already abandoned their provider.

While the digital billing process was a high priority for patients taking the survey, the most commonly sought improvement was more flexibility on the payment plans themselves, with 83% saying that was their biggest concern.

Having a bill go into collections often reflects a difficulty with the billing process, said Cedar, which recommends a congruent end-to-end administrative experience, out-of-pocket cost estimators, consolidated bills, digital payment options and more flexible payment plans.

THE LARGER TREND

The results show a slight increase in the number of people who saw their bills go into collections, according to Cedar.

Cedar offers a patient payment platform. Survata, an independent research firm, conducted the study based on 1,607 respondents who had paid a medical bill in the last year.

FOR THE RECORD

"Similar to the scenarios that have played out in other industries like e-commerce, healthcare providers are now being judged by the digital experience they provide their patients," said Florian Otto, founder and CEO of Cedar. "While technology has rapidly innovated how we treat patients on the clinical side, administrative processes have yet to catch up. Modern consumers - armed with new levels of data, treatment options and heightened expectations - now demand more and the industry must rise to the challenge."

Max Sullivan is a freelance writer and reporter who, in addition to writing about healthcare, has covered business stories, municipal government, education and crime.Twitter: @maxsullivanlive maxesullivan@gmail.com.

