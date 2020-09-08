Topics
Reimbursement
Humana adds two new value-based payment programs for select Medicare Advantage plans
Humana adds two new value-based payment programs to its portfolio
Revenue Cycle Management
The overall outlook for 2020 healthcare revenues improves following second quarter results
This year's healthcare revenues may be better than originally predicted
Strategic Planning
Operation Warp Speed is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary, officials say
COVID-19 vaccine is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Healthcare industry is grappling with the emergence of counterfeit PPE in the COVID-19 battle
Healthcare is grappling with counterfeit PPE
Accounting & Financial Management
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
At UHealth, repurposing old technology is keeping patients and staff safe during COVID-19
UHealth repurposing technology to keep patients and clinicians safe
Billing and Collections
Dramatic procedure price differences in Ohio relate to larger price issues
Dramatic procedure price differences in Ohio relate to larger price issues
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
UHS founder and CEO Alan Miller to step down in January after four decades of service
UHS founder and CEO to step down in January
Operations
Cigna expands its Affordable Care Act footprint
Cigna expands ACA footprint
Medical Devices
Personal information of 348,000 people potentially exposed in NorthShore data breach
NorthShore breach exposed PHI of 348,000 people
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Ohio State University is poised to build a $1.79 billion inpatient hospital
OSU is poised to build a $1.79B hospital
Compliance & Legal
National Nurses United seeks OSHA sanctions on HCA Healthcare
National Nurses United seeks OSHA sanctions on HCA
Policy and Legislation
HHS announces $2 billion provider relief fund nursing home incentive payment plans
Nursing homes eligible for $2B in incentive payments through HHS
Community Benefit
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is giving $101 million in premium refunds
BCBS of Massachusetts is giving $101M in premium refunds
Accountable Care
Allina Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota form value-based agreement
Allina Health and Blue Cross in Minnesota form value-based contract
Acute Care
Prior health insurance coverage disruptions linked to issues with healthcare access for cancer patients
Health insurance disruptions linked to access issues
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Health system clinicians perform better under Medicare value-based reimbursement
Health system clinicians fare better under VBC
Patient Engagement
Anxiety and depression are associated with medical care avoidance during the COVID-19 pandemic
Anxiety, depression are linked to medical care avoidance
Pharmacy
AstraZeneca puts COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold after volunteer becomes ill
AstraZeneca puts COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold
Population Health
Operation Warp Speed clinical trials have robust participation from diverse subjects, officials say
OWS clinical trials are large and have diversity in participation
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
With telehealth here to stay, healthcare looks to sustain it through patient engagement
Engagement will make telehealth viable long-term
Mergers & Acquisitions
Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health finalize partnership 
Saint Peter's and RWJBarnabas Health finalize partnership
View more
Sep 09 More on Medical Devices

Personal information of 348,000 people potentially exposed in NorthShore data breach

The exposed information included patients' full name, date of birth, contact information, and admission and discharge dates.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

NorthShore University HealthSystem is reporting that protected health information of its patients was involved in a data security breach. The system has sent notification letters to individuals who have been affected by this incident.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the personal information of 348,000 people were potentially exposed in the breach. Northwestern Memorial Healthcare alone said it recently notified about 56,000 donors and patients that their information may have become compromised. The breaches have been reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

On July 22, NorthShore learned of a data security incident from a company named Blackbaud, a software services provider to 35,000 nonprofit fundraising entities worldwide, including NorthShore Foundation. According to Blackbaud, the incident involved a ransomware attack on its systems between February 7 and May 20, during which time unauthorized individuals accessed and extracted some of Blackbaud's client files.

When it learned of the incident, NorthShore immediately reviewed the Blackbaud notification and requested additional information to mitigate any effects. Blackbaud said no credit card, bank account information, social security numbers, or user login credentials and passwords were compromised or accessed. 

However, NorthShore determined that some PHI was breached including patients' full name, date of birth, contact information (address, phone number and e-mail address), admission and discharge dates, locations of services, and physician names and specialties.

This incident was not a breach of NorthShore's internal applications or systems; that means no patient medical records were accessed, the system said.

In response to the attack, Blackbaud said it took actions to mitigate the breach, including notifying appropriate law enforcement; successfully locking out the unauthorized users from its system; paying a financial demand in exchange for confirmation that the extracted files were destroyed; hiring a monitoring service to ensure there is no future use of the data breached; and heightening its security efforts to protect against future cyberattacks.

Based on the data involved, NorthShore said there's low risk of harm to affected patients. As such, the provider said there are currently no specific actions that donors or patients need to take. The system is notifying everyone affected and reminding them to regularly monitor personal accounts for any suspicious activity.

Anyone looking to find out if their data was involved in the breach can call NorthShore at 1-224-364-7200.

THE LARGER TREND

In June, HHS reported an increase in cybersecurity breaches in hospitals and providers' networks, which the agency thinks may be the result of hackers taking advantage of the distractions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between February and May, there were 132 reported breaches, an almost 50% increase from the same period last year. Natali Tshuva, CEO and cofounder of Sternum, an IoT cybersecurity company that provides medical device manufacturers with built-in security solutions, said that gaining control through patients' medical devices has become a common technique for hacking during the pandemic because more people are using remote care.

These breaches can be costly. The average breach, according to the Ponemon Institute, costs nearly $3 million and exposes roughly 10,000 records. 

Of the 54% of respondents in a Ponemon poll who had at least one data breach involving PHI over the past two years, 41% had six or more breaches during this time. They cite the human factor as their biggest vulnerability when it comes to data breaches, suggesting that automation technology and process changes will be key in stemming the tide.
 

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

News
Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Pamela Peele knows that people who subscribe to cooking magazines have a much higher risk of going to the emergency room. But how she knows that is a whole other story.
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...