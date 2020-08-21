Topics
Reimbursement
CMS provides reimbursement flexibility options for nursing homes
CMS provides reimbursement options for nursing homes
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
CFOs look to tech for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Operation Warp Speed is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary, officials say
COVID-19 vaccine is on track for January, but prioritization is necessary
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Healthcare industry is grappling with the emergence of counterfeit PPE in the COVID-19 battle
Healthcare is grappling with counterfeit PPE
Accounting & Financial Management
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Pandemic threatening high-yield healthcare liquidity
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
HHS distributes $117 million to health centers in quality improvement awards
HHS awards $117M to health centers
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
COVID-19 highlights need for more efficient and safer hospital communications
COVID-19 highlights need for better hospital communications
Operations
More Americans say they'll get a flu shot this fall due to COVID-19
More Americans say they'll get a flu shot this fall due to COVID-19
Medical Devices
Proper implementation of chatbots in healthcare requires diligence
Diligence is needed when implementing chatbots
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Ohio State University is poised to build a $1.79 billion inpatient hospital
OSU is poised to build a $1.79B hospital
Compliance & Legal
Humana sues QuivvyTech for alleged telemarketing scam
Humana sues QuivvyTech for alleged telemarketing scam
Policy and Legislation
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris focuses on healthcare's racial disparities
Kamala Harris focuses on healthcare's racial disparities
Community Benefit
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is giving $101 million in premium refunds
BCBS of Massachusetts is giving $101M in premium refunds
Accountable Care
Cleveland Clinic and Aetna form Accountable Care Organization 
Cleveland Clinic and Aetna form ACO
Acute Care
Henry Ford Health System's use of CarePort during COVID-19 improves care decisions
Henry Ford uses CarePort to improve care decisions during COVID-19
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
AHA has sent letters to drug companies expressing 'profound concern' about undermining 340B
AHA accuses drug companies of undermining 340B
Patient Engagement
SCAN Health Plan launches Rally platform for its members
SCAN Health Plan launches Rally platform for its members
Pharmacy
Mail delays may affect medication supply for nearly 1 in 4 Americans over 50
Mail delays affecting medication supply for seniors
Population Health
HHS allows health plans to contact recovered COVID-19 patients for plasma donations
HHS issues plasma donation guidance for health plans
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
AHA asks HHS to safeguard access to telehealth after COVID-19
AHA asks HHS to safeguard access to telehealth after COVID-19
Mergers & Acquisitions
Prime Healthcare completes $350M acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center from Verity
Prime completes $350M St. Francis acquisition
View more
Aug 21 More on Claims Processing

Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate

The majority of health plans say they do not feel ready to meet the new FHIR interoperability standards mandated by CMS.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Health insurers face a July 1, 2021 deadline to meet Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources, or FHIR, interoperability standards for patients to access their clinical data through a member application such as a mobile device.

Many payers are nervous about having a plan in place by October or November to have time to deploy new technical systems and to make decisions with vendor partners, according to Terry Boch, chief commercial officer for Diameter Health, which helps insurers get clean data. 

It's a big task. There are an estimated 4.1 million clinicians documenting care in over 100 electronic health record systems and the flow of clinical data is increasing rapidly. Plans are spending hundreds of millions in chart retrieval.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Payers have used paper data forever, so they are now learning that if data is not National Committee for Quality Assurance-certified, it could be deemed not valid, which means losing ratings and dollars, Boch said.

"As if the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) mandate isn't enough, they're trying to address the pandemic," Boch said. "In the midst of this pandemic, the times of going in and pulling manual charts just doesn't exist anymore. There will be a new norm on the heels of COVID and with a digital chart."

On an enterprise-wide basis, insurers are thinking differently about the flow of clinical data so as to meet interoperability standards and move to a process that will allow for real-time access through a digital chart, Boch said. 

Yet as payers welcome the move to a broader digital system, the majority do not feel ready to meet interoperability standards, according to a Diameter Health poll released during America's Health Insurance Plans' Institute and Expo Online 2020. On plan readiness, 58% of health plans said they were behind or didn't know, and 71% said the quality of their clinical data needed work.

"We know some of the largest national plans are looking to comply with this, but complying is part of broader interoperability strategy for them, like supporting FHIR as a standard," Boch said. 
 
FHIR is only part of solving the interoperability mandate as FHIR makes the information pipeline bigger, she said.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The flow of clinical data right now is at an unprecedented rate, according to Boch. 

There has been an exponential growth in clinical data over the past five years. Much of it is inaccurate.

For instance, Diameter has found that 80% of allergies are not coded correctly and 40% percent of medications don't have the right coding to apply for quality purposes.

Data must be clean to reduce errors, help avoid payment delays and minimize potential audits or fines. 

Data must also meet NCQA healthcare accreditation for health insurance companies. NCQA-certified data is used for Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set reporting. HEDIS is a comprehensive set of standardized performance measures that can be used to compare health plan performance.

Diameter, which began in 2007, works with 22 health information exchanges nationwide and several national payers, processing 1.5 billion transactions a day to produce clean data.

Other solutions include Zyter, which recently released the Zyter CMS Interoperability solution to provide the required standard FHIR-compliant application programming interfaces that work with disparate systems.

THE LARGER TREND

On March 9, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology finalized the Interoperability and Patient Access final rules. These rules establish technical, content and vocabulary standards to ensure clinical information is more easily available to patients through third-party applications using standard based FHIR APIs, provider directories and payer-to-payer data exchanges. 

On May 1, the Department of Health and Human Services published revised final rules on interoperability and information blocking that included an enforcement date of July 1, 2021.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

News
Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades When Leapfrog released their Spring 2016 patient safety grades recently, 15 hospitals got slapped with a very public 'F' grade casting a spotlight on them that no institution wants. ...
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...