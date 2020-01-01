Optum expands the number of behavioral telehealth providers

Topics
Reimbursement
How population health gaps can be filled using analytics
How pop health gaps can be filled through analytics
Revenue Cycle Management
Primary care physician practices are adapting to financial realities of COVID-19
PCPs are adapting to financial realities of coronavirus
Strategic Planning
What hospitals and health systems can do to recover financially from COVID-19
COVID-19: How hospitals can recover
Capital Finance
Coronavirus is impacting the financial health of nonprofit hospitals, but CFOs have some options
How hospitals can mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus
Supply Chain
FCC grants GE Healthcare waiver to expedite medical equipment during COVID-19 pandemic
FCC grants GE waiver to expedite equipment
Accounting & Financial Management
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Prior authorization requirements have been eased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but frustrations remain
Frustrations remain even with relaxed PA requirements
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
Atul Gawande could step down as Haven CEO: report
Atul Gawande could step down as Haven CEO: report
Operations
CVS digital strategies due to COVID-19 helped drive strong first quarter
CVS digital strategies due to COVID-19 helped drive strong first quarter
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Court hears oral arguments in price transparency lawsuit
Court hears oral arguments in price transparency lawsuit
Policy and Legislation
Change Healthcare gives away APIs to help health plans comply with CMS rules
Change Healthcare gives away APIs to help health plans comply with CMS rules
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
More than half of ACOs likely to leave Medicare Shared Savings program
More than half of ACOs likely to leave MSSP
Acute Care
Stroke evaluations drop by nearly 40% during COVID-19 pandemic
Stroke evaluations drop 40% during pandemic
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How data is presented to clinicians can make work more efficient, bend the cost curve
How data is presented can bend the cost curve
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS proposes 1.6% inpatient increase and new CAR-T cell therapy payment
CMS proposes 1.6% inpatient increase
Patient Engagement
Hardin Memorial Health improved communications in its ED, and patient satisfaction is soaring
How Hardin Memorial improved ED communications
Pharmacy
New triple antiviral drug combination shows early promise for treating COVID-19 in phase 2 randomized trial
New drug combo shows promise for COVID-19
Population Health
Humana is waiving costs for all primary care and behavioral health visits for MA members
Humana is waiving costs for primary and behavioral healthcare
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Optum expands the number of behavioral telehealth providers
Optum expands number of behavioral telehealth providers
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kaufman Hall acquires Change's Connected Analytics business
Kaufman Hall acquires Change's Connected Analytics business
May 12 More on Telehealth

Optum expands the number of behavioral telehealth providers

By the end of March, 33% of behavioral health claims for Optum members were for a telehealth visit, compared to 2% prior to COVID-19.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Optum is responding to the need to address behavioral health by expanding the availability of telehealth visits, including growing the number of providers available to see patients virtually.

By the end of March, 33% of all care was shifted to telehealth, according to  Optum, which is part of UnitedHealth Group.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The shift to telehealth has speeded up to meet care demand during the coronavirus pandemic when in-person visits have been put on hold.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has allowed for greater flexibility in reimbursement for telehealth services. The move is temporary during the crisis, but as CMS had been increasing flexibility for telehealth use, first through Medicare Advantage plans, and then through regular Medicare prior to the pandemic, the additional ability to use telehealth is only expected to increase.

Optum recently extended telehealth flexibility through at least May 31. More than 200,000 Optum behavioral health providers can deliver care through alternative technologies like telephone visits or video-chat services. This policy applies to commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members served by Optum.

Members are connected to applied-behavior-analysis clinicians, group therapy and intensive outpatient program sessions.

THE LARGER TREND

In March, Optum began to recruit new providers and accelerate approvals of providers interested in offering virtual care through its online platform. Since then, the number of providers participating in this network has increased by more than 45%, bringing the number of certified virtual visit providers to more than 10,000.

In addition, the number of appointments scheduled by members through Optum's virtual visit platform is 52% higher than pre-COVID-19 averages.

Early claims data indicates a significant shift in the use of telehealth for behavioral healthcare. Normally, about 2% of all behavioral health claims Optum receives are for a telehealth visit. By the end of March, approximately 33% of all behavioral health claims for Optum members were for a telehealth visit.

The most recent claims data indicates that the proportion of telehealth visits continues to sharply increase.

ON THE RECORD

"We will continue to ensure the people we serve are able to stay connected with behavioral healthcare providers during COVID-19," said Rebecca Schechter, CEO of Optum Behavioral Health. "We're also doing more by proactively reaching out to our most vulnerable members so they understand how to best continue their treatment, including prescription refills."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com
 

