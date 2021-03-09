Office of Civil Rights extends comment period on changes to HIPAA privacy rule

Topics
Reimbursement
A large pay gap exists between independent and hospital-employed doctors
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
Strategic Planning
How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Quality and Safety
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as more Americans get vaccinated
Billing and Collections
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Workforce
Hospitals will likely continue to have staffing shortages despite falling COVID-19 cases
Operations
New York State's hospital nurse staffing legislation predicted to save lives and money
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Compliance & Legal
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Policy and Legislation
Former FDA commissioners prompt Biden to nominate permanent head
Community Benefit
Universal coverage of long-term care for older Americans may stabilize provider revenues
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Business Intelligence
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
More than 200,000 take advantage of ACA special enrollment period
Patient Engagement
Office of Civil Rights extends comment period on changes to HIPAA privacy rule
Pharmacy
Requests for brand name over generic prescription drugs cost Medicare $1.7 billion in a single year
Population Health
$250 million in COVID-19 grants aim to vaccinate underserved populations
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Two major telehealth orgs team up to expand virtual care training
Mergers & Acquisitions
Optum to acquire Massachusetts-based physician group Atrius Health
OCR says it anticipates a high degree of public interest because the HIPAA Privacy Rule affects nearly anyone. 

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

The Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced a 45-day extension of the public comment period for the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to modify the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Privacy Rule.

The 45-day extension moves the current deadline for the public to submit comments from March 22 to May 6. OCR is encouraging comments from all stakeholders and the public no later than May 6.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Changes proposed to the HIPAA Privacy Rule aim to remove regulations that impede communication and data exchange between providers and health plans. The rule would also expand individuals' rights to access their own digital health information.

The goal, HHS said when it released the rule in December 2020, is to further value-based reimbursement and improve care coordination by enabling greater patient and family access to health data.

The changes would also offer more flexibilities for disclosures in situations such as opioid overdoses and the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In addition, the hope is that a streamlined new rule would reduce administrative burdens on HIPAA-covered entities while continuing to protect patient privacy.

The proposed changes to the HIPAA Privacy Rule include:

  • strengthening individuals' rights to access their own health information, including electronic information. 
  • improving information-sharing for care coordination and case management for individuals.
  • facilitating greater family and caregiver involvement in the care of individuals experiencing emergencies or health crises. 
  • enhancing flexibilities for disclosures in emergency or threatening circumstances, such as the opioid and COVID-19 public health emergencies.
  • reducing administrative burdens on HIPAA-covered healthcare providers and health plans while continuing to protect individuals' health information privacy interests.

THE LARGER TREND

OCR first released the rule to the public on December 10, 2020, and it was published in the Federal Register on January 21.  

ON THE RECORD

"OCR anticipates a high degree of public interest in providing input on the proposals because the HIPAA Privacy Rule affects nearly anyone who interacts with the healthcare system," said Acting OCR Director Robinsue Frohboese.  

"The 45-day extension of the comment period to May 6, 2021, will give the public a full opportunity to consider the proposals and submit comments to inform future policy." 

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

 

 

