Topics
Reimbursement
COVID-19 pandemic driving steep volume and revenue declines as margins suffer
Pandemic drives steep volume, revenue declines in April
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospitals begin road to recovery
Hospitals begin road to recovery
Strategic Planning
Insurers face uncertainty in setting 2021 premiums
Insurers face uncertainty in setting 2021 premiums
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Advocate Aurora Health partners with Premier to ramp up domestic PPE production
Advocate Aurora, Premier partner on PPE
Accounting & Financial Management
Controlling labor costs can provide hospitals financial stability during pandemic
Controlling labor costs can provide COVID-19 stability
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Cleveland Clinic teams with United Airlines on cleanliness standards
Cleveland Clinic teams with United Airlines on cleanliness standards
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
Primary care physicians pushed to breaking point as more than half report no payments
Half of PCPs report no payments, high stress
Operations
Interoperability can save lives, says b.well Connected Health CEO
Interoperability can save lives
Medical Devices
Number of cybersecurity attacks increases during COVID-19 crisis
Cybersecurity attacks increase during COVID-19
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Blues plans sue CVS for allegedly inflating generic drug prices
Blues plans sue CVS over drug prices
Policy and Legislation
HHS stipulates additional data must be submitted with COVID-19 test results
HHS: More data required with COVID test results
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
HIMSSCast: How COVID-19 has accelerated healthcare trends, with MoneyBall Medicine's Harry Glorikian
HIMSSCast: How COVID-19 has accelerated healthcare trends
Acute Care
Stroke evaluations drop by nearly 40% during COVID-19 pandemic
Stroke evaluations drop 40% during pandemic
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Electronic health records fail to detect up to 33% of medication errors
EHRs don't detect 33% of medication errors
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS extends Next Generation deadline a year due to COVID-19
Next Gen deadline extended a year due to COVID-19
Patient Engagement
COVID-19 has accelerated adoption of non-contact patient monitoring technology, says Frost & Sullivan analysis
COVID-19 has accelerated adoption of non-contact patient monitoring technology, says Frost & Sullivan analysis
Pharmacy
HHS expands U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing to get drugs to hospitals faster
HHS expands U.S-based pharmaceutical manufacturing
Population Health
Montefiore Health System using tech to scale population health management strategies
Montefiore is successfully scaling pop health strategies
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Telehealth claim lines increased more than 4,000% in the past year
Telehealth claim lines are up more than 4,000%
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cerner RevWorks to be acquired by R1
Cerner RevWorks to be acquired by R1
View more
Jun 04 More on Medical Devices

Number of cybersecurity attacks increases during COVID-19 crisis

Hackers are taking advantage of provider distraction to breach health systems.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

The Department of Health and Human Services has reported an increase in cybersecurity breaches in hospitals and healthcare providers' networks which may be due to COVID-19.

Between the months of February and May of this year, there have been 132 reported breaches, according to the HHS. This is an almost 50% increase in reported breaches during the same time last year.

The increase in hacking could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Natali Tshuva, CEO and cofounder of Sternum, an IoT cybersecurity company that provides medical device manufacturers with built-in security solutions.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"The healthcare industry has, in the past few years, been one of the most targeted industries for cybercriminals," she said. "So it's only natural that at a time of crisis, we are seeing more and more attacks on the healthcare industry."

Gaining control through patients' medical devices has become a common technique for hacking during the pandemic because more people are using remote care, according to Tshuva. These devices don't usually come with built-in security systems, so they have become prime targets for hackers. Once a hacker has gained control of a remote device, they can access the hospital's network.

Also, the temporary medical facilities being used and built to care for COVID-19 patients has created more weak spots.

"When you do things that fast, it's very hard to create the correct type of infrastructure to protect your network and protect your devices," Tshuva said.

Hackers find vulnerabilities in a system in a number of ways. They can gain access to a network through phishing emails that target an organization's employees, by hacking into patients' remote medical devices or by going into a medical facility and finding vulnerable devices within the hospital.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

Hackers are taking advantage of a healthcare industry focused on COVID-19.

"Hackers know that the healthcare industry is a mess right now in terms of cybersecurity and this gives them even more motivation to create more and more attacks," Tshuva said.

After a network has been compromised, the hacker's purpose is revealed.

The main motive for hacking into a hospital is financial gain. Hackers make money by selling patients' protected health information or by holding the network for ransom for upwards of millions of dollars.

Tshuva promotes medical devices with built-in security, since this can prevent breaches in real time, while alerting hospitals that their network has been compromised.

"This can also help temporary hospitals because the devices already have built-in protection, so then all you need is better network protection," Tshuva said.

THE LARGER TREND

In an attempt to curb future security breaches, NATO condemned these hackings in a statement released Wednesday.

"These deplorable activities and attacks endanger the lives of our citizens at a time when these critical sectors are needed most, and jeopardize our ability to overcome the pandemic as quickly as possible," NATO said.

In addition to their objection to the attacks, NATO also said that it is ready to take action.

"Reaffirming NATO's defensive mandate, we are determined to employ the full range of capabilities, including cyber, to deter, defend against and counter the full spectrum of cyber threats," NATO said.

ON THE RECORD

"It's best to think about security in advance because when you are in the middle of a crisis, it's very hard to go back and implement security," Tshuva said. "The best advice is to think about it as soon as possible and not only after you have a breach."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

Security in the COVID-19 Era

This month we look at how the COVID-19 pandemic is fundamentally changing healthcare organizations' approaches to security, now and in the future.

News
Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades When Leapfrog released their Spring 2016 patient safety grades recently, 15 hospitals got slapped with a very public 'F' grade casting a spotlight on them that no institution wants. ...
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...