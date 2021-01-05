Topics
Reimbursement
OIG audit: CMS should improve hospital wage index adjustments for rural hospitals
Revenue Cycle Management
St. Joseph's Health increased annual charges by $40M with new RCM tech
Strategic Planning
Optum to acquire Change Healthcare
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet federal response to COVID-19, officials say
Accounting & Financial Management
Medical groups generated a profit in 2019, while health system-affiliated groups took losses
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Quality and Safety
HHS releases hospital COVID-19 data at the facility level
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Workforce
Northwell launches new app through Apple to deliver teaching tips to trainees and faculty
Operations
Haven disbands, ending speculation on what innovation at such a scale could do
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Compliance & Legal
Decision Diagnostics CEO indicted on charges of securities fraud and making false statements
Policy and Legislation
With Democrats winning both Georgia runoff elections, the Biden Administration could make substantial changes to healthcare
Community Benefit
UPMC offers emergency medical training program in underserved communities
Accountable Care
Highmark and Boehringer Ingelheim value-based arrangement yields cost savings for diabetes patients
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
Business Intelligence
Northwell Health sends nurses to Henry Ford Health System as part of strategic alliance to fight COVID-19
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS creates direct contracting model to serve individuals dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid
Patient Engagement
Selecting the right vendor is key to improving the patient financial experience, finds KLAS
Pharmacy
CVS Health administering COVID-19 vaccine at skilled nursing facilities in 49 states
Population Health
Connecticut nursing homes to get $31.2 million in additional COVID-19 aid
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Significant disparities found in telehealth use, especially among older patients
Mergers & Acquisitions
Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen agree to $6.5B wholesale pharmacy sale
Jan 06 More on Billing and Collections

Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits

Northwell reportedly sued thousands of patients last year for unpaid medical bills averaging $1,700.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

New York City-based Northwell Health is putting a pause on all legal filings and rescinding claims from 2020 following a New York Times article that claimed the health system sued thousands of patients for unpaid medical bills.

The Times reported on Tuesday that Northwell sued more than 2,500 patients last year for unpaid medical bills averaging $1,700. Some of the legal claims were for bills as small as $700, the article said.

At the start of the pandemic, Northwell imposed a six-month-long pause on legal filings from April to September. The lawsuits referenced by The Times are from medical incidents before the COVID-19 pandemic, said Barbara Osborn, Northwell's VP of public relations in a statement released to Healthcare Finance News.

Still, given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, the health system has extended the pause on legal filings and will rescind any legal claims that were filed in 2020, Osborn said.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Taking legal action against patients is a rarity for Northwell and happens for less than 0.1% of claims, according to Osborn.

"We only file lawsuits against patients when they have been unresponsive to multiple outreach attempts and after extensive research shows they have the strong ability to pay," she said. "We also don't pursue legal action against patients who are on Medicaid, over 65 years old, unemployed, disabled or serving in the military."

She also pointed out that the health system offers financial assistance for patients with household incomes up to 500% of the federal poverty level.

Many hospitals, which have already been struggling financially during the pandemic, have been unable to collect on claims to get the money they are owed because consumers have also been facing financial hardship.

Rising costs of care have resulted in more Americans struggling to pay their medical bills. In fact, 56%, or 137.1 million adults in the U.S., reported having medical financial hardship in a survey published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

With more medical debt comes more debt collection lawsuits, and from 1993 to 2013, the number of debt collection suits more than doubled nationwide, from less than 1.7 million to about 4 million, according to a Pew Research Center study.

"Medical debt can be particularly devastating and accounts for more than half of all collections activity," the study said.

THE LARGER TREND

As one of the largest healthcare providers in the state, Northwell has carried a significant burden in fighting COVID-19. To assist in its efforts, the system developed a predictive tool that can anticipate a spike in COVID-19 cases at its hospitals by mining user data patterns from its Northwell.edu website.

It also added real-time bed visibility to its 19 facilities through a partnership with TeleTracking Technologies to give the network the ability to see all available beds across its facilities.

In addition to fighting the pandemic within its own community, Northwell also sent 12 nurses to Michigan-based Henry Ford Health System to help clinicians there care for a rising number of patients suffering from COVID-19. The move is a part of an alliance that enables participating organizations to swiftly increase staffing capacity through temporary staff sharing.

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

 

