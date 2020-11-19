The move to value accelerates in 2021, spurred by lack of fee-for-service payments during pandemic

Topics
Reimbursement
PhRMA is granted temporary injunction against favored nation rule 
PhRMA stops favored nation rule
Revenue Cycle Management
St. Joseph's Health increased annual charges by $40M with new RCM tech
St. Joseph's Health increased annual charges by $40M with new RCM tech
Strategic Planning
Providence St. Joseph prepares for its third wave of COVID-19 next week
Providence St. Joseph prepares for its third wave of COVID-19 next week
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet federal response to COVID-19, officials say
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet response to COVID-19
Accounting & Financial Management
For-profit hospitals' financial outlook is stable heading into 2021 despite COVID-19, Moody's says
For-profit hospitals' financial outlook deemed stable
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
HHS releases hospital COVID-19 data at the facility level
HHS releases hospital COVID-19 data at the facility level
Billing and Collections
CMS offers guidance in billing Medicare for COVID-19 antibody treatment
CMS offers guidance in billing Medicare for COVID-19 antibody treatment
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Baylor Scott & White lays off 102 corporate finance employees to reduce costs
Baylor Scott & White lays off 102 corporate finance employees
Operations
Hospital margins continue to fall amid rising expenses
Hospital margins continue to fall amid rising expenses
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
Department of Justice sues Walmart alleging unlawful opioid dispensing
DOJ sues Walmart alleging unlawful opioid dispensing
Policy and Legislation
AHIP protests repeal of antitrust exemptions for health insurers
AHIP protests repeal of antitrust exemptions for insurers
Community Benefit
UPMC offers emergency medical training program in underserved communities
UPMC offers EMS training program in underserved communities
Accountable Care
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announces 51 direct contracting entities
CMS announces 51 direct contracting entities
Acute Care
Costs, COVID-19 risk and delays top older adults' concerns about seeking emergency care
For senior patients COVID-19 and delays are top concerns
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
HIMSS Stage 7 explained
Business Intelligence
Northwell Health sends nurses to Henry Ford Health System as part of strategic alliance to fight COVID-19
Northwell, Henry Ford enter staff-sharing agreement
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS creates direct contracting model to serve individuals dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid
CMS creates direct contracting model for Medicaid MCOs
Patient Engagement
Selecting the right vendor is key to improving the patient financial experience, finds KLAS
Selecting the right vendor key to improving patient financial experience
Pharmacy
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Population Health
U.S. government agrees to purchase 100 million additional Pfizer vaccines
U.S. government agrees to purchase 100 million additional Pfizer vaccines
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Mayo Clinic COVID-19 patients likely had better outcomes thanks to RPM
Mayo Clinic COVID-19 patients likely had better outcomes thanks to RPM
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal judge blocks attempt from the FTC to halt the Jefferson-Einstein merger
Judge blocks FTC attempt to half Jefferson-Einstein merger
View more
Dec 23 More on Reimbursement

The move to value accelerates in 2021, spurred by lack of fee-for-service payments during pandemic

CMMI is expected to release fewer, but bigger payment models and more that are mandatory.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

One of the surprising outcomes of COVID-19 this past year is how it has helped move healthcare delivery towards value-based care. That is expected to continue and increase in 2021.

During uncertainty, instead of moving back to the security of the old fee-for-service model, providers saw the benefit of moving down the path to value.

As more than one expert has said, if you were counting on fee-for-service to get paid during the pandemic, you weren't getting paid. If you had a value-based arrangement, you were still getting paid.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Orthopedic procedures were down by 90%, according to Dave Terry, CEO and founder of Archway Health. Oncology was down by 20% because cancer procedures could not be put on hold as orthopedic procedures could. 

Providers in shared value arrangements for orthopedics had a steady cash flow of about $160 per member, per month, according to Terry.

"We've seen a lot of providers start to say, 'How do I tap into that?'" Terry said. "Provider interest is increasing. In 2021, we're still quite excited about the movement to value-based care. We felt that way pre-COVID; 2020 was a bit of a pause. Going forward, we're seeing a number of things accelerating movement to value-based care."

The National Association of ACOs recently praised the work of Congress for  saving value-based payment incentives by including a provision in the COVID-relief bill to encourage continued participation in risk-bearing alternative payment models like accountable care organizations. 

Congress did this by freezing thresholds needed to secure a 5% bonus on annual Medicare payments. A survey earlier this year from NAACOS found that 96% of the 216 ACO respondents would not meet the 2021 thresholds based on their performance in 2020. 
 
At some point this decade, Medicare spending will top $1 trillion per year. As policymakers look for ways to lower the rate of spending growth, ACOs have become the leading mechanism, according to NAACOS. 

NEW ADMINISTRATION

With President-elect Joe Biden taking over the White House, support for the Affordable Care Act will grow. Other than sending in a legal memorandum in support of the ACA,

Biden can do little to change the outcome of the Supreme Court decision that will decide whether the law is invalid now that the tax penalty is gone from the mandate to have insurance.

But all indications from the oral arguments this fall appear to favor keeping the ACA, despite the 6-3 conservative majority.  Both Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked questions that indicated they sided with the defending issue that the individual mandate is severable from the rest of the law. A decision is expected this spring.

This would be good news towards stable insurance markets, less uncompensated care for hospitals and health insurance coverage for those not otherwise covered by their employer, Medicare or Medicaid.

Going forward in 2021, the Biden administration has named California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to replace Alex Azar as secretary of Health and Human Services.

What is not expected to change is the trend towards new payment models coming out of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. 

"What we're hearing is the Biden Administration will continue in that direction and at a faster pace," Terry said. 

But rather than having 50 different programs, the forecast is towards fewer programs but bigger ones. And more mandatory programs.

"That's what we're hearing in general from Washington, D.C.," Terry said. "We expect to see some programs become mandatory."

Such as mandatory bundled payments by 2024, he said.

The current CMMI models have gotten providers some experience in the value-based model. They're doing things like building the infrastructure, getting care managers.
"Combined with diversifying revenue," Terry said, "interest is growing."

TELEHEALTH

The use of telehealth is expected to fall back post-COVID-19, but not to pre-pandemic levels. Much depends on congressional action to make current telehealth flexibilities under the pandemic permanent. 

As Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said early in December, congressional action is needed for telehealth not to return to a rural benefit.

Most of all, providers need to see action on parity of payment, to know they won't lose money on a virtual visit compared to seeing patients in-person.

While most in the industry can't imagine telehealth going away now that it's here, payment parity is key for telehealth to move from a necessity under the pandemic to a benefit not promoted nor supported through provider infrastructure improvements.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

Taking Stock of Progress and Looking Ahead

This December, we look back at a challenging year – and forward to what we hope is a better, stronger, more connected and resilient healthcare ecosystem.

News
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list Healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2016: Running list While 2015 was a record-breaking year in healthcare mergers and acquisitions, 2016 saw more change as organizations across the industry adjust and adapt to the evolving financial landscape.
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...