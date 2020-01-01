Montefiore Health System using tech to scale population health management strategies

Topics
Reimbursement
COVID-19 pandemic driving steep volume and revenue declines as margins suffer
Pandemic drives steep volume, revenue declines in April
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospitals begin road to recovery
Hospitals begin road to recovery
Strategic Planning
Insurers face uncertainty in setting 2021 premiums
Insurers face uncertainty in setting 2021 premiums
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Advocate Aurora Health partners with Premier to ramp up domestic PPE production
Advocate Aurora, Premier partner on PPE
Accounting & Financial Management
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19 for health systems
HIMSSCast: The financial toll of COVID-19
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Benefits of a dynamic budgeting process
Quality and Safety
Cleveland Clinic teams with United Airlines on cleanliness standards
Cleveland Clinic teams with United Airlines on cleanliness standards
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Blue Shield of California offers providers $200M
Claims Processing
Humana is expediting claims processing and prior authorization during COVID-19 pandemic
Humana is expediting claims and prior authorization
Workforce
Primary care physicians pushed to breaking point as more than half report no payments
Half of PCPs report no payments, high stress
Operations
Insurers are refunding surplus revenues now, rather than later
Insurers are refunding surplus revenues
Medical Devices
New standards will help advance medical device connectivity
New standards will help advance medical device connectivity
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M headquarters
Compliance & Legal
Court hears oral arguments in price transparency lawsuit
Court hears oral arguments in price transparency lawsuit
Policy and Legislation
Three ways providers get HIPAA right of access wrong
Three ways providers get HIPAA right of access wrong
Community Benefit
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Cigna, New York Life create fund for grieving families
Accountable Care
HIMSSCast: How COVID-19 has accelerated healthcare trends, with MoneyBall Medicine's Harry Glorikian
HIMSSCast: How COVID-19 has accelerated healthcare trends
Acute Care
Stroke evaluations drop by nearly 40% during COVID-19 pandemic
Stroke evaluations drop 40% during pandemic
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Deciding what to measure can make all the difference in patient experience, outcomes
Deciding what to measure can improve outcomes
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS announces pharma partnership to cap insulin copay at $35
CMS announces pharma partnership for $35 insulin copay
Patient Engagement
More than half of patients feel somewhat safe about returning for elective procedures
Most patients are still wary of elective procedures
Pharmacy
HHS expands U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing to get drugs to hospitals faster
HHS expands U.S-based pharmaceutical manufacturing
Population Health
Montefiore Health System using tech to scale population health management strategies
Montefiore is successfully scaling pop health strategies
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
Community Care Cooperative launches $5 million campaign to boost telehealth
C3 lanches $5M telehealth campaign in telehealth
Mergers & Acquisitions
Four Chicago hospitals call off merger due to lack of state help, with service cuts predicted
4 Chicago hospitals call off merger plans
View more
May 28 More on Population Health

Montefiore Health System using tech to scale population health management strategies

Predictive analytics and natural language processing have helped the system improve readmission, utilization and quality metrics.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Patient health extends far beyond the healthcare setting itself, and is subject to influence from a number of external factors that can range from everything from medication adherence to diet. Montefiore Health System realized this, and knew it needed a better population health approach that integrated these social determinants in a way that emphasized efficiency and quality of care.

Its solution, at least philosophically, was simple: leverage technology, artificial intelligence in particular, to better engage patients and enable better care coordination.

The health system had some specific goals in mind – to reduce preventable admissions, readmissions and ER utilization; to improve member satisfaction in terms of access, wait times and ease of scheduling; and to implement more preventative care, including wellness visits, breast and colorectal cancer screenings, and behavioral health interventions.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

In a HIMSS20 digital presentation, Vanessa Guzman, associate vice president at Montefiore, said the new model was built around the idea of whole-person care.

"In addition to treating a patient's health needs, their interactions with the health system are governed oftentimes by their life circumstances," said Guzman, "and their ability to self-manage their health, their quality of immediate care and their overall relationship to the health system."

Shara Cohen, vice president of customer experience for clinical effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer Health, said the first step in the process was establishing clinical and quality programs initially focused on areas such as cardiac and respiratory care.

"Something that distinguished Montefiore is the lengths they've gone to to support this whole-person care model, and recognizing that patient needs extend far beyond the clinical setting and longitudinally over time," said Cohen.

To that end, the system leveraged social determinants of health assessments to connect people with community resources. It better enabled care management teams to provide support to patients and, importantly, built a technology infrastructure that can support these individualized activities at scale.

The starting point is identifying the patient, said Guzman. Once a patient with specific needs is identified, they can be enrolled in programs that assess those needs. At that point clinicians can personalize care plans.

Predictive analytics are used to segment the patient population. Navigators are placed across the system to see if a high-need patient shows up physically at a hospital or facility, and rising risks are flagged in the EHR. The navigators know who the patients are and what programs they belong to, what services are available to them and who their care teams are. They'll work with the patient to create a discharge plan and get follow-up appointments scheduled before they're handed off to the post-discharge phase.

The analytics tools provide care teams with actions they can take. High utilizers get enrolled in a care guidance process, and even those who aren't in the highest-risk segment receive coaching on how to manage their chronic conditions and understand how their behaviors impact their overall health. Natural language processing is harnessed to call patients automatically and connect them to the appropriate resources in an efficient way. SDOH screenings and community-based organization referrals help to better address patient needs.

NLP processes enable the system to send relevant information back to the care team, which makes tier lives easier in that they can prioritize follow-up for high-need patients. They also benefit from red flags that indicate any changes in acuity.

Since implementation, Montefiore has benefitted from a 28% overall improvement in quality scores, a 6.8% reduction in non-user rates and 27% higher show rates for office visits. The system also projects a 12% positive impact on readmission rates over the next six months.

"It has helped us stay more in touch with what we're good at," said Guzman.
 

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

News
Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades When Leapfrog released their Spring 2016 patient safety grades recently, 15 hospitals got slapped with a very public 'F' grade casting a spotlight on them that no institution wants. ...
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...