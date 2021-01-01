Topics
Reimbursement
U.S. hospitals and health systems face a long road to recovery
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
Strategic Planning
The top ten things CEOs got right during the pandemic
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Quality and Safety
Biomaterials could mean better vaccines, virus-fighting surfaces in hospitals
Billing and Collections
Hospital price-setting would have the most impact in reducing healthcare spending
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Workforce
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Operations
Methodist Hospital of Southern California uses automated contact tracing to contain COVID-19
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Compliance & Legal
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Policy and Legislation
Combined vaccination and physical distancing are enough to prevent future COVID-19 surges
Community Benefit
Universal coverage of long-term care for older Americans may stabilize provider revenues
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Leading health systems form Truveta to aggregate and sell anonymized patient data
Business Intelligence
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
As insurers end grace period for COVID-19 hospital costs, out-of-pocket costs may rise
Patient Engagement
A more active role for consumers will decelerate health spending over the next two decades
Pharmacy
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Population Health
CVS Health, Lyft and YMCA team for equitable access to a COVID-19 vaccination site
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Telehealth used less in disadvantaged areas, Health Affairs study finds
Mergers & Acquisitions
RWJBarnabas furthers partnership with Rutgers University by joining clinical practices
Feb 22 More on Operations

Methodist Hospital of Southern California uses automated contact tracing to contain COVID-19

The formerly two-week manual contact tracing process was reduced to minutes with new technology.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

Photo courtesy of Methodist Hospital of Southern CaliforniaPhoto courtesy of Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Contact tracing is a key strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but for a virus with high transmission rates and large numbers of asymptomatic carriers, traditional methods can fall short.

As was the case at Methodist Hospital of Southern California, according to Dr. Bala Chandrasekhar, the chief medical officer at Methodist.

The 348-bed hospital had experience with contact tracing before the pandemic, but it was a manual process that could take up to two weeks to get infection information.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

When the pandemic hit, that response time only got worse.

"Notifying people was late, the information was based on memory so it was incomplete and very unsatisfying," Chandrasekhar said. "And with COVID, there are quite a number of people who are asymptomatic carriers, so by the time you got all this information, you could be carrying it to other healthcare workers, to other doctors and to your family."

The entire process was "totally unsafe," Chandrasekhar said. This is why, when the hospital was approached by SwipeSense, a technology platform with applications for monitoring employee hand hygiene, nursing insights, contact tracing and more, Chandrasekhar jumped at the opportunity.

AUTOMATING CONTACT TRACING

SwipeSense automated contact tracing at Methodist by providing every healthcare worker and hospital staff member with a smart badge to wear alongside their employee ID badge.

"It's sort of like 'set it and forget it,'" Mert Iseri, CEO of SwipeSense said. "Once this gets added to your badge, that's really all you have to do in terms of your onboarding."

Behind the scenes, every room in the hospital is equipped with a location hub that sits in a wall outlet and creates a virtual map that can track workers as they move about the facility.

The technology can identify at-risk employees within minutes of a known positive COVID-19 test to be notified. Beyond that, it can quantify risk by detailing the number of times an employee entered an exposed room and the duration of time that they spent with the infected person. It can also monitor exposures in non-patient areas where employees may have removed their personal protective equipment, such as staff lounges.

Methodist began installing the SwipeSense technology last September and was fully automating its contact tracing by November.

What once took two weeks to trace an infected persons' interactions, now takes between five to 10 minutes, Chandrasekhar said.

"This has been a game-changer for us," he said. "I don't know what other hospitals are doing, but to us, man, this was the right technology at the right time and the right place."

One of the main factors that contribute to the effectiveness of automated contact tracing is population uptake, according to a research review from The Lancet.

Methodist requires that every hospital employee wears their badge while working, and with the SwipeSense dashboard, management can check to make sure that everyone who is on the clock has a functioning badge, Chandrasekhar said.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT

At a basic level, Methodist implemented this technology to give its employees and patients security that they weren't going to get sicker at the hospital than they were before they got there, according to Cliff Daniels, the chief strategy officer at Methodist.

"We did gain a sense of confidence in the community that Methodist remained a place where they could acquire excellent patient care, clinical quality and patient safety," he said.

Although Methodist isn't able to quantify if its automated contact tracing solution reduced the incidence of COVID-19, Daniels said it has helped keep transmission within the hospital at a minimum.

"We've mitigated what could've been a far worse experience with in-house transmission of COVID-19 because we've implemented the contact tracing utility," he said.

For Chandrasekhar, the biggest cost-savings from this implementation have been in the man-hours saved by automating the process.

"It's so different from the days and days and days of working on a single case to a few minutes," he said. "That's made a huge difference in that they feel less stressed out and they're able to do a more complete tracking and tracing and notification to relevant people about the COVID-19 exposure."

Additionally, it has prevented the hospital from unnecessarily sending home healthy workers because of a low-risk exposure. Before, Methodist would send home anyone who was exposed to COVID-19. But now with the new technology and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated quarantine guidelines, Methodist can discern who was in close contact with the infected individual and needs to be quarantined.

"I can't put a dollar figure on that, but the numbers dramatically changed and we have more staff coming back and so on," Chandrasekhar said.

While COVID-19 is occupying the majority of contact tracing at the moment, it is not the only infectious disease that requires it. Methodist plans to continue its automated contact tracing even after the public health emergency ends, according to Chandrasekhar.

Further, Daniels – as well as 90% of infectious-disease researchers and virologists surveyed by Nature – believes that the coronavirus will become endemic, meaning it will circulate for years to come.

"Containing COVID-19 is going to be a perpetual effort," he said. "It's going to be ever important for us to remain vigilant about contact tracing and having that capability so it doesn't break out again to a pandemic or even an epidemic."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org
 

