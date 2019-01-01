Medicaid may be the driver to reducing costs

Topics
Reimbursement
Hospitals are fighting DSH payment cuts
Hospitals fight DSH payment cuts
Revenue Cycle Management
Revenue cycle, billing improvements trump lawsuits when it comes to collecting
Rev cycle, billing improvements boost collections
Strategic Planning
Close to one-third of healthcare employees have never received cybersecurity training, report shows
One-third of healthcare employees lack cybersecurity training
Capital Finance
U.S. spends more on healthcare, but not on social services spending, study finds
Higher social spending linked to higher healthcare spending
Supply Chain
Optimizing the total performance of a healthcare supply chain means data and clinical integration
Optimizing the total performance of the supply chain
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare investors remain optimistic, expect equity markets to increase
Investors optimistic about equity markets
Budgeting
Focus on operational efficiency and RTLS technology has given Wake Forest Baptist Health a financial leg up
How RTLS saved Wake Forest $3.5M per year
Quality and Safety
Hospitals face rising risk of sophisticated cyberattacks
Hospitals face rising risk of cyberattacks
Billing and Collections
AHIP supports a federal model of California law to end surprise billing
AHIP supports California law to end surprise billing
Claims Processing
BCBS Institute and Solera partner, pay SDoH organizations through outcomes-based medical claims
BCBS Institute, Solera, to pay organizations through outcomes-based claims
Workforce
Complex ethical issues can be a contributor to nurse burnout, says bioethicist
Ethics a possible contributor to nurse burnout
Operations
Open Medicare data helps uncover potential hidden costs of healthcare
Payments to providers may increase costs
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Women in healthcare face more harassment, have fewer opportunities and lower wages, study shows
Women: Fewer opportunities, lower wages
Construction & Facilities Management
Cape Cod Healthcare building $180M patient tower, investing in EHR
CCHC building $180M patient tower
Compliance & Legal
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, settles lawsuits
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy
Policy and Legislation
Affordable Care Act slashed the uninsured rate among people with diabetes
ACA helps insure diabetics
Community Benefit
Advocate Aurora Health contributed $2.1 billion to community charitable care and services in 2018
Advocate Aurora: $2.1B in charity care
Accountable Care
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models, data shows
Rural hospitals not using bundled payment models
Acute Care
Diverting avoidable emergency department visits could save healthcare $32 billion annually
Diverting avoidable ED visits could save $32B
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
How artificial intelligence can allow providers to get a better handle on social determinants of health data
How AI can harness SDOH data
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
HCCI: Price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping, price variations persist
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
'High-value' physicians could save more than $286 billion in Medicare costs, says UnitedHealth Group
'High-value' physicians could save Medicare $286B
Patient Engagement
Tech-enabled tool will give Sutter Health | Aetna members
Sutter Health | Aetna partners with Docent Health
Pharmacy
Medications underused in treating opioid addiction, says Mayo Clinic
Opioid crisis: Medications underused
Population Health
Medicaid may be the driver to reducing costs
Medicaid may be the driver to reducing costs
Risk Management
Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails, and that's a problem, JAMA study shows
JAMA: Hospital employees are clicking on phishing emails
Telehealth
Use of non-hospital-based provider-to-patient telehealth grew nearly 1,400%
Non-hospital-based telehealth grew 1,400%
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal court sides with CVS Health/Aetna on their merger
Federal court sides with CVS/Aetna
Medicaid serves the population most adversely impacted by the social determinants of health.

Susan Morse, Senior Editor

Medicaid may be the best driver for healthcare cost reductions, according to Dr. Anita Cattrell, chief innovation officer for Evolent Health, which works with provider-led Medicaid plans to coordinate medical care with social resources for housing, food and behavioral health counseling.

Cattrell co-developed Evolent's Social Needs Index, which flags to physicians when aggregated data suggests they may need to shift conversations from medical needs to social services. The population health approach identifies patients likely to incur a specific event -- like an ER visit -- that can be prevented with a predetermined intervention.

Hospitals that provide the right social services are able to reduce readmissions by 30%, Cattrell said.

"We work with large hospital systems as well as payers," Cattrell said. "It's been interesting to see both sides of the coin, especially around the social determinants of health. The health plans and payers have a vested interest in keeping people out of hospitals."

The larger, integrated hospital systems in particular, realize if they put money and resources beyond some of these services, they will actually reap the benefits, she said.

"I think it will reach a point where social services are part of the health system," Cattrell said.
Evolent works in the commercial and Medicare markets, as well as Medicaid,  in about 35 areas across the U.S., in partnerships that give primary care physicians decision-support data.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Payers and providers are increasingly addressing the social determinants of health to improve outcomes and reduce costs.

Housing, food insecurity, lack of transportation, behavioral health and social isolation are issues that can cross all populations, but Medicaid serves those whose health is often most negatively impacted by the social determinants.

Many state Medicaid programs are looking at ways to address non-medical drivers of health.

In Kentucky, Evolent entered into an agreement with the Passport Health Plan that serves that state's Medicaid population.

Federal lawmakers, for the first time, have introduced legislative action on the social determinants. In July, the House introduced the Social Determinants Accelerator Act of 2019, now in the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, to strengthen the partnership between Medicaid Managed Care Plans and community-based organizations.

The bipartisan bill would give $25 million in grants for the Medicaid population, such as the homeless and nursing home residents. About 20% of the funding would target rural areas.

THE DATA

There is no specific source of clinical data for patients who would benefit the most from social services, Cattrell said.

For housing instability, for instance, often 10 to 15 data sources from EHR records to homeless data, must be combined.

Physicians will ask patients about drinking and smoking, but tend not to inquire whether the individual has a place to live. Patients too, aren't forthcoming with that information, Cattrell said.

Evolent extracts data from EHRs, looks at census information and sometimes partners with other vendors to provide household data to find out how many times an individual has changed addresses in the last year.

"If six or seven times, something may not be right," Cattrell said.

Evolent built a machine learning tool for a single index score from 1-5 that indicates the severity of need. It has adopted a digital directory of social services, curated to the individual community. Providers have access to both.

THE LARGER TREND

In April, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began allowing Medicare Advantage plans to target supplemental social determinant of health benefits to enrollees by health condition, but a recent study shows the MA plans are making limited use of the new supplemental benefit flexibility.

Issues include cost, as the limited available funding available means eliminating previously provided benefits; and concern over investing in benefits that reach a small number of enrollees.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

Focus on Social Determinants of Health

In September, Healthcare Finance News, Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews will take a look at the SDOH and how varied health systems, IT companies, Congress and others are addressing it.

