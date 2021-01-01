Topics
Jun 26 More on Quality and Safety

Mayo Clinic announces advanced care at home model with Medically Home

The model's services include skilled nursing, medications, infusions, behavioral health, imaging and laboratory services and rehabilitation.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida (Google Earth)Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida (Google Earth)

The Mayo Clinic, in a collaboration with Boston-based technology-enabled services company Medically Home, has announced a new at-home advanced care model.

Using a new technology platform to enable this care-at-home framework, patients with conditions that once had to be managed in a hospital will have the choice to transition to a home-based setting, where they will receive a combination of virtual and in-person care, as well as recovery services.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Overseen by Mayo Clinic physicians, the model's services include skilled nursing, medications, infusions, behavioral health, imaging and laboratory services, and rehabilitation services. The initiative is part of the Mayo Clinic Platform, and will draw from a network of nurses, paramedics and support staff to deliver care in a home setting.

The Mayo Clinic Platform was launched last year, and uses a portfolio approach to leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, natural language processing and connected healthcare devices. 

Mayo Clinic said the new offering was inspired by the need for flexibility within the healthcare system, as well as patient demand for more consumer-centric care models, regulatory flexibility and technological innovations.

Medically Home will act as the implementation partner for the program. Through an integrated technology platform, the company enables providers to more easily transition advanced care services to a patient's home, and its network of services will allow Mayo Clinic physicians to direct care.

Qualifying patients who opt into the program will quickly be transitioned from the hospital setting to a home setting, which will open up Mayo Clinic resources to respond to other needs – specifically the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

THE LARGER TREND

This week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a proposed rule to make permanent regulatory changes to telecommunications technologies in providing care under the Medicare home health benefit beyond the expiration of the public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rule proposes to permanently finalize, beginning January 1, 2021, the amendment to the home health regulations outlined in a March 30 interim final rule responding to the COVID–19 public health emergency.

This means that home health agencies can continue to use telehealth in providing care to beneficiaries as a home health benefit, as long as the telecommunications technology is related to the skilled services being furnished, is outlined on the plan of care and is tied to a specific goal indicating how such use would facilitate treatment outcomes.

ON THE RECORD

"As a physician, I have always believed that patients should receive the right care, at the right time, in the right setting to restore wellness rapidly," said Mayo Clinic Platform president Dr. John Halamka. "During COVID-19, we've learned that patients expect more virtual and remote care than ever. The Mayo Clinic Platform, in collaboration with Medically Home, has assembled the technology and expertise to deliver high quality, acute care in nontraditional settings like the home. Offering patients this new option is part of Mayo Clinic's 'Cure. Connect. Transform' strategy."

"The medical practice of the future will infuse technology and innovation with a human touch that continually enhances patient care, convenience, [and] affordability, and provides better answers faster," said Dr. Amy Williams, executive dean for practice at Mayo Clinic. "Whether the patient is receiving care at one of our sites or in their home, Mayo Clinic will deliver a patient-centered care experience designed to meet each patient's unique needs. Advanced care at home offers the capability to leverage our integrated practice capabilities to meet patient needs in new ways."

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

