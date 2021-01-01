Leading health systems form Truveta to aggregate and sell anonymized patient data

Topics
Reimbursement
Department of Justice tells Supreme Court it supports Affordable Care Act
DOJ now supports ACA, it tells Supreme Court
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
30% of hospitals use multiple RCM vendors
Strategic Planning
The top ten things CEOs got right during the pandemic
The top ten things CEOs got right during the pandemic
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Kaiser remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
Biomaterials could mean better vaccines, virus-fighting surfaces in hospitals
Biomaterials could mean better vaccines
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Operations
AI can help make physicians' lives easier
AI can help make physicians' lives easier
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
AMA removes bust of 'racist' founder
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Policy and Legislation
Cigna eliminates prior authorization requirements for some CT exams
Cigna eliminates PA requirements for some CT exams
Community Benefit
California taps Blue Shield to oversee an equitable vaccine distribution plan
California taps Blue Shield to oversee an equitable vaccine distribution plan
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Updated list: Most Next Gen ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Leading health systems form Truveta to aggregate and sell anonymized patient data
Health systems form Truveta to compile and sell anonymized patient data
Business Intelligence
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Low-value healthcare drops only marginally despite effort to curb practices
Low-value healthcare drops only marginally
Patient Engagement
A more active role for consumers will decelerate health spending over the next two decades
Active consumers will decelerate health spending
Pharmacy
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Population Health
A new machine learning approach may find treatment options for COVID-19
Machine learning may help find COVID-19 treatments
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Report shows 'vast improvement' in state telehealth reimbursement policies
Report shows 'vast improvement' in state telehealth reimbursement policies
Mergers & Acquisitions
RWJBarnabas furthers partnership with Rutgers University by joining clinical practices
RWJBarnabas furthers partnership with Rutgers University
Leading health systems form Truveta to aggregate and sell anonymized patient data

The platform will use machine learning and AI to take billions of clinical data points provided by the health systems for searchable health insights.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

Fourteen of the nation's leading health systems are joining forces to use artificial intelligence to compile de-identified patient data and then sell it to other health systems and researchers to create better patient outcomes through population health.

The startup, called Truveta, will enable innovations in patient care and the development of new therapies, according to the announcement.

With the vision of "saving lives with data," the platform will use machine learning and artificial intelligence to take billions of clinical data points provided by the health systems to aggregate and sell searchable health insights. The idea is that providers and researchers can use these data sets to learn quicker, move faster and improve patient outcomes.

The partnering health systems include AdventHealth, Advocate Aurora Health, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, Henry Ford Health System, Memorial Hermann Health System, Northwell Health, Novant Health, Providence health system, Sentara Healthcare, Tenet Health and Trinity Health.

The partnering health systems will provide data from the tens of millions of patients they care for across 40 states.

The Seattle-based startup is led by former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson and is board-advised with a focus on ethics and health equity, data integrity and clinical outcomes. The founding provider groups will continue to offer leadership and guidance.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Data has the potential to make fundamental changes in the healthcare delivery system, including reducing healthcare costs and hospital readmissions, creating targeted interventions, preventing adverse drug effects and more, according to the AMIA Annual Symposium Proceedings.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the need for healthcare to use data to mobilize better outcomes, the founding health systems said in the announcement. In the year since the pandemic began, the healthcare industry has made "remarkable progress," but Truveta hopes this is just the start.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how much the world needs to learn faster, so we can better serve our communities," Terry Myerson said in the announcement. "Our vision is to save lives with data. We want to help researchers find cures faster, empower every clinician to be an expert, and help families make the most informed decisions on their care. We believe the Truveta platform can help improve health equity and advance personalized medicine."

Protecting patients' data is a top priority for Truveta, according to the health systems. While the startup recognizes the possibilities for innovation that its platform has, Myerson says it will do so "with the utmost caution to protect the privacy of patients." As such, all data on the Truveta platform will be de-identified.

THE LARGER TREND

The idea for Truveta originally came from a realization by Providence health system that there were valuable health insights buried within the data that it and other systems were generating.

"For years we have seen the opportunity for diverse health providers to come together with a shared sense of purpose and use our collective data for the common good of humanity," said Dr. Rod Hochman, president and CEO of Providence. "With Truveta, we created a unique model that is led by the health providers yet supported by one of the most talented technical teams to focus on health."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

